“Was I interested in history? Well, I always liked a good story…”
Rose Hawley, generally recognized as the matriarch of the Mason County Historical Society, offered that comment in her book, “Bones, Dolls and Pomanders” published in 1983. That book, a combination autobiography and local history edited by Arnold and Helen Nelson, was one of many books, newspaper articles and other manuscripts written by a woman who was both a dedicated historian and a wonderful story teller.
Rose Damaris Horne was born Nov. 12, 1889 in Bay County. She married Guy Waldo Hawley (1886-1953) on Dec. 21, 1910. Her husband was the son of Ananias Smith Hawley (1847-1923), one of the early settlers in Summit Township. The young couple lived in a small house built behind the larger Smith Hawley farm house that was located on the eponymously named Hawley Road west of what is today Pere Marquette Highway.
In the 1920s, Guy and Rose left the farm and purchased the Tripp Meat & Grocery Store at 410 W. Ludington Ave. in Ludington. The Hawley family — son Willard was born in 1912 followed by daughter Marjorie in 1915 — lived above the store that would soon be known as The Park Store. Rose would discover that the store was built according to the original design specified by James Ludington as he developed the city that would bear his name. The site of the store is today the parking lot west of the House of Flavors Restaurant.
Rose soon became actively involved in the community that would be her home for the rest of her life. She served as president of the Young Women’s Club, organized an Alumni Club for high school and college graduates and was a member of the Women’s Literary Club, The Delphian Study Club and The Mason County Garden Club along with many other organizations.
She described her early involvement with Mason County Historical Society in an article headlined “Rose Hawley And The Museum: Two Interlocking Lives” published in the Ludington Daily News on April 11, 1974. Rose explained she had found a 1888 map of Ludington and that led her, at age 61, to spend the next four decades of her life preserving and presenting the history of Ludington and Mason County:
“After finding the old map in Dr. Greenwald’s home I took it with me to a meeting of the Mason County Historical Society to show it to the other members. I paid my 25-cents dues and, I guess mainly because of my discovery, I was promptly chosen program chairman. That’s when it really started.”
Rose would soon assume several prominent roles with the society due to her deep love of history and her amazing ability to persuade others to join her efforts. She organized and managed a series of museums operated by Mason County Historical Society; welcoming visitors and sharing stories about the history of the community. Some of those visitors were children who were enthralled by her stories about the many exhibits that included among many other things bones found along the beaches of Lake Michigan, treasured dolls and pomanders (oranges or apples stuffed with spices) that once added pleasant fragrances to local homes. The author of this article was one of those children.
When the City of Ludington celebrated its centennial year in 1973 Rose Hawley worked with the Ludington Daily News to prepare a special edition. The photo of Rose Hawley holding that centennial edition has become iconic; perfectly illustrating her dedication to history and the city that was her home.
The legacy of Rose Hawley continues to live on today through Mason County Historical Society. The many exhibits on display at Historic White Pine Village, The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and Mason County Research Center continue to tell the story of the 150 year history of the City of Ludington. That 1888 map discovered by Rose is still on a wall at the Village, while a second copy is now prominently featured at the Research Center.
Rose Hawley lived a long and significant life, passing away on May 24, 1991 at age 101. Shortly before her death when asked about her approach to life she replied: “All I ever did was help everybody I could. I never wanted to be anything but the best I could be, make the best of my resources. And I had a big curiosity all the time.”