EDITOR'S NOTE: On April 28, 1868, Ludington was a very young community. Yet even at that early date it was receiving much attention from outsiders who wished more information. Local leaders were being besieged for data, "a regular deluge of letters arriving monthly." Rather than write each of them independently, George Clayton, who had in that year inaugurated The Mason County Record, first newspaper published in this region, wrote the following description of Ludington as it existed in April 1868. It is reproduced below exactly as it appeared in that early issue.
The first writer wishes to know if we have a Hardware store and Tinshop. Unfortunately he waited a few days too late for Mr. O'Brien has already arrived and is now erecting a store building for this purpose. But perhaps we may suit him, as he asks for further information.
We have one large Store here in Ludington, which has supplied the country around with all the different necessities of life, during the past three years, their trade in 1867 amounting in the aggregate to $400,000. Mr. Charles Mears owns a general assortment store 2½ miles north of this place, which has also had a heavy trade for the past four or five years. Mr. Richard Rayne has another store of about the same character, in the township of Victory, eight or ten miles northeast from here, which is also doing a comfortable business. Besides there are several of similar note, who are making a good living.
Our village contains, besides the store above-named, a Drug store and three Boot and Shoe Shops.
We also, have a first class Hotel here, built last fall, and capable of accommodating seventy-five or a hundred guests.
We have a splendid school-house, for the cost of which was $3,000.
This at present is used for divine worship every Sabbath. A subscription paper has been circulated and some four thousand dollars has been subscribed towards the erection of a handsome church edifice, which will be put up if carpenters enough can be found to take the job.
Several new buildings for business purposes are being pushed along as fast as men can be got to do the work. Twenty good mechanics can find work the whole season here. Among the new buildings is that of Mr. O'Brien's Hardware store, Messrs. Whitteker & Alexander's Book store, Mr. Wimer's Boot and Shoe store, and a Grist Mill and Shingle Mill combined.
Mr. James Ludington has a large powerful Saw Mill, in which about a hundred and fifty men are employed. This mill cuts about 100,000 feet of lumber daily, and eight or ten vessels are constantly employed in this trade at this port.
By reference to our advertising columns it will be seen that we have two Steamboat lines, and one or more of these boats touch this point every day. Our harbor is conceded by all to be the best north of Grand Haven, on the East Shore.
The country adjacent, is the best Agricultural Lands in Michigan, and although considerable land remain yet unsettled, it commands a pretty fair price, ranging all the way from the government price to twenty dollars per acre. We came here last fall, just previous to gathering of the crops, and found upon inquiry every kind of produce in a much better condition than we had even hoped to find it. More might be said on this point, but we have intended to give the reader only a few of the facts, and if he desires to come and see us he shall be posted on every particular if he wishes.
Every lot in our village could be sold anyday, for almost any price put upon them, if the proprietor wished to sell for speculation, but it is not considered the best way to build up a town, to sell to speculators. Every man who want one or more lots can obtain them for improvements only.
A good Blacksmith, a first class Tailor, a Baker, Wagon Maker, Jeweler, and perhaps others might find a good opening by coming immediately. They would find that it pays from the start, but as the country is settling very fast, would all be carrying on a first class business by the time they have been here six months. The fact is the country has progressed so fast, we find a great need of all common branches of trade.
As to this place being the terminating point of the Flint and Pere Marquette Railroads, we have not the shadow of a doubt but that it will. The Company has never asked this grant of lands for the purpose of building the road to some other point, and so far as our knowledge about the building of Railroads goes, we have no reason to think they can hold these lands if they do not come to this point. A great bugbear has been started that the road will terminate at Frankford, we don't like to contradict this story, but self defense seems to dictate and we will therefore, state that this story was gotten up expressly for the purpose of selling a lot of poor land which some private parties owned at that point. The Frankford people are trying to purchase property here to speculate on, and some have written to know the price of lots for the purpose of coming here to live. There is no need of fear on this point.
The County contains about 2,500 inhabitants, and this village has about 500 of that number.