150: Ludington 150th events, celebrations

  • Updated
March 22 - Commemorative Council Meeting (COL) at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6 p.m.

April 20 - Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 6:30 p.m.

  • Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage Presentation– by Mike Nagle
  • Mason County Ancestry Launch
  • Behind – the – Scenes Tour
  • Showcase ancestry resources at the Research Center

May 13 - Sandcastles Children's Museum Ludington 150th anniversary party, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 129 E. Ludington Ave.

  • The party is funded by a $1,500 grant from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. There will be 1800s-themed activities.

May 20 - Ancestry Workshop, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 1 p.m.

June 9-11 - Love Ludington Weekend

June 9

  • Downtown Ludington Street Party including fireworks; Legacy Plaza, Ludington Avenue between Rath Avenue and Harrison Street, James Street between Ludington Avenue and Loomis Street, 6-11 p.m.

June 10

  • Lakestride Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Stearns Park Beach, 8 a.m.
  • House of Flavors 75th Anniversary World Record Attempt, North Lewis Street, afternoon/TBD
  • Historic Home Tours hosted by Mason County Historical Society & B&B Association, afternoon/TBD
  • SS Badger 70th Anniversary Birthday Bash, Maritime Drive, 8:30-11 p.m.

June 11

  • Historic B&B Walking Tours hosted by MCHS & B&B Association, 1-3 p.m.

June 14 - Clown Band Concert at Waterfront Park, 7 p.m.

July 15 - Old Time Baseball Game, TBD

Aug. 12 - Maritime Heritage Day (MCHS)

  • Maritime Heritage Trail walking tour, historical presentation, boat tours and life-saving event by U.S. Coast Guard - Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Aug. 26 - Cemetery Walk (MCHS)

Sept. 23 - Trial of the Century (MCHS)

  • Trial in the courthouse at Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive
  • Town Hall Ice Cream Social – actors will engage with visitors and select jurors from the crowd
  • Investigative Reporter interacting with the crowd outside of the courthouse during the trial

Fall - MCHS Sesquicentennial Ball

  • Music and dancing
  • Eber Ward and Justus Stearns skit
  • Dress by the Decade
  • Ticket Price $150 per person

