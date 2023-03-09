These are the men who served as Ludington's first elected officials when the city was incorporated 150 years ago:
Mayor — Charles Resseguie
Recorder — William Kenfield
Treasurer — S.D. Haight
City attorney — E. Nelson Fitch
Aldermen — First Ward: George Tripp and Pete Anderson; Second Ward: Fayette Johnson and L.T. Southworth; Third Ward: Robert Davidson and William Tolles; Fourth Ward: Dennis Carroll and James Crowley.
The city had 1,482 acres of land, two churches (Methodist and Catholic), a high school and two elementary schools, six hotels, seven steam saw mills and a population of 3,000.
Today, our city officials are:
Mayor — Mark Barnett
Clerk — Deb Luskin
Treasurer — Virginia Didur
City Manager — Mitch Foster
City Attorney — Ross Hammersley
Police Chief — Steve Wietrzykowski (interim)
Fire Chief — John Henderson
Assessor — Dan Kirwin
City Councilors — At-Large: John Terzano; First Ward: Ted May; Second Ward: Kathy Winczewski; Third Ward: Les Johnson; Fourth Ward: Cheri Stibitz; Fifth Ward: Wally Cain; Sixth Ward: Jack Bulger.
Department heads — Building: Shaun Reed, building inspector; Cartier Park Campground: Russell Soper, park manager; Public Works: Joe Stickney, supervisor; Community Development: Heather Tykoski, director; Municipal Marina: Jim Christensen, marina manager; Recreation (at Ludington Area Schools): Brent Gillett , director; Ludington Area Senior Center: Vickie Collins, director; Wasterwater Treatment Plant: Chris Cossette, superintendent; Water Treatment Plant: Jamie Hockemeyer, superintendent.
The city now comprises more than 2,307 acres and a population of 7,655.