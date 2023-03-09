These are the men who served as Ludington's first elected officials when the city was incorporated 150 years ago:

Mayor — Charles Resseguie

Recorder — William Kenfield

Treasurer — S.D. Haight

City attorney — E. Nelson Fitch

Aldermen — First Ward: George Tripp and Pete Anderson; Second Ward: Fayette Johnson and L.T. Southworth; Third Ward: Robert Davidson and William Tolles; Fourth Ward: Dennis Carroll and James Crowley.

The city had 1,482 acres of land, two churches (Methodist and Catholic), a high school and two elementary schools, six hotels, seven steam saw mills and a population of 3,000.

Today, our city officials are:

Mayor — Mark Barnett

Clerk — Deb Luskin

Treasurer — Virginia Didur

City Manager — Mitch Foster

City Attorney — Ross Hammersley

Police Chief — Steve Wietrzykowski (interim)

Fire Chief — John Henderson

Assessor — Dan Kirwin

City Councilors — At-Large: John Terzano; First Ward: Ted May; Second Ward: Kathy Winczewski; Third Ward: Les Johnson; Fourth Ward: Cheri Stibitz; Fifth Ward: Wally Cain; Sixth Ward: Jack Bulger.

Department heads — Building: Shaun Reed, building inspector; Cartier Park Campground: Russell Soper, park manager; Public Works: Joe Stickney, supervisor; Community Development: Heather Tykoski, director; Municipal Marina: Jim Christensen, marina manager; Recreation (at Ludington Area Schools): Brent Gillett , director; Ludington Area Senior Center: Vickie Collins, director; Wasterwater Treatment Plant: Chris Cossette, superintendent; Water Treatment Plant: Jamie Hockemeyer, superintendent.

The city now comprises more than 2,307 acres and a population of 7,655.

