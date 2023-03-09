A leader in her community and state as well as a courageous volunteer war nurse, the late Mrs. Anna Barbara Switzer RN, was one of those women who were instrumental in establishing a hospital in Ludington and in registration Michigan's nurses.
Born Anna Barbara Jensen, daughter of Maria and Lars Jensen on July 23, 1870, in Pentwater, Mrs. Switzer led an active life serving the community until her death on June 16, 1965. Her greatest service to Ludington was in the field of public health where she was a true pioneer.
Following her graduation from Pentwater High School, Anna Jensen taught school in Golden and Weare townships in Oceana County, worked in a printing office and clerked in a lumber store in Pentwater.
"There was no nurse in Oceana County where I was born and I had never seen one. I just knew I wanted to make nursing my profession," she was quoted in an article appearing in the Ludington Daily News in 1950.
With this determination, she enrolled in the Illinois Training School for Nurses in 1894. Graduating in 1897 she returned to Pentwater to do private duty nursing for a while. In August 1898, she left Pentwater to enlist as a nurse in the U.S. Army hospital service for the Spanish-American War. It was during this war that the United States first used trained nurses to care for the wounded men.
Serves In War
Receiving her summons to duty through the nurses training school from which she had graduated, she was given only five days in which to get ready to leave. Arriving in New York City she was assigned to Camp Wykoff, at Montauk Point, Long Island, where she nursed the sick and wounded men returning from Cuba.
For the first two weeks that she was at Camp Wykoff, the sick came from Cuba in such numbers that every mule, team and other vehicle available was used to get the men from the ships. At first food was not plentiful and there was no refrigeration; all that was available to eat was hardtack and black coffee. Bottled mineral water was used to sponge the typhoid patients and the nurses hung wash cloths outside at night to catch the dew for the morning baths.
Within two weeks of the nurses' arrival, however, supplies were delivered and the hospital was functioning as it should. Patients treated at Camp Wykoff included those with wounds and injuries, as well as those who were ill with typhoid, malaria, dysentery, venereal diseases and pneumonia. While serving there, Anna Jensen was made head nurse and part of the time had three wards under her supervision.
In October 1898, she returned to New York where she was selected along with 15 other nurses to serve in hospitals in Havanna. Upon arriving in Florida, where they expected to depart with Gen. Fitzhugh Lee's division for Cuba, the nurses were informed that they would remain to serve at Camp Cuba Libre near Jacksonville, Fla.
Conditions at this hospital were more deplorable than at the one on Long Island, sanitary conditions were terrible and there were many cases of typhoid and dysentery. The nurses were required to work in eight-hour shifts in terrific heat, patients were placed on bare mattresses, and bugs and mosquitoes were abundant. Becoming seriously ill herself with dysentery, Anna Jensen continued to perform her duties as a nurse.
In November, the camp physician forced her to return home to recuperate. After recovering her health, Anna Jensen became supervisor of nurses at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago and later served as supervisor at the Augustana Hospital in Chicago. In 1900 she and Dr. G.O. Switzer were married and lived briefly in Wisconsin, coming to Ludington in February 1902.
Helps Establish Hospital
They moved into a large home at 127 N. James St. where Dr. Switzer established his office. Since there were no hospital facilities in Ludington at this time, Mrs. Switzer often cared for patients who were too ill to return home, in the upstairs rooms of her home.
At the time of the railway accident in 1905 when the Flint and Pere Marquette train struck the dummy train which operated between Ludington, Epworth and Hamlin Lake, Mrs. Switzer, along with other doctors' wives, cared for the injured in their own homes. It was this accident which prompted the wives to begin organizing for the establishment of a hospital to serve the city's 6,000 people. Mrs. Switzer, Mrs. Eugene Huston and Mrs. Warren A. Cartier served on the committee to select a site for the proposed hospital.
In 1906, the committee asked J.S. Stearns to donate the use of his large residence on South Washington Avenue, and Ludington's first community hospital was established.
Obtains Nurses Registration
In addition to dedicating herself to the goal of establishing a local hospital, Mrs. Switzer was also determined to obtain registration for Michigan's nurses. The first bill introduced in the state legislature for registration of nurses was defeated in 1905, and it was not until 1909 that the bill was passed.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Switzer applied for membership in the Michigan State Nurses Association which had been organized in 1904, by mailing in her diploma as a credential. At that time she was the only registered nurse in three counties, Mason, Oceana and Lake.
In 1908 she arranged for the state nurses to hold their annual convention in Ludington and was elected first vice-president. With this office being bestowed upon her, she traveled much to awaken interest in the nurses registration bill, and, in 1910, she helped celebrate its passage as the newly-elected president of the Michigan State Nurses Association.
In the following years she served on the executive board of the association for 12 years and was instrumental in the organization of the Ludington district of the association, serving as its first president.
Serves In Other Ways
Mrs. Switzer was also active in Red Cross work, serving on the state Red Cross committee and, again, being instrumental in the organization of the Mason County chapter, American Red Cross.
During World War I, she was scheduled to go overseas with a Grand Rapids unit until plans for the unit were changed. She returned to Ludington and began instructing classes for junior and senior class girls at Ludington High School, for the former Young Women's Club of Ludington and for the Red Cross. The classes for the high school girls and for young mothers which involved hygiene, the art of home care for the sick and prenatal and infant care, were usually taught in rooms in her own home.
She continued being a leader in the community with the establishment of Ludington's first Visiting Nurses' Association which sponsored visiting nurses going into the home to advise mothers and aid in the care of the ill. During World War II, Mrs. Switzer again served her country by knitting innumerable items for the Red Cross.
Mrs. Switzer's children, the late Lars W. Switzer followed the family tradition becoming a physician and serving as director of the Manistee-Benzie health department, while her daughter, Mrs. Lois Kraft RN of 302 N. Lakeshore Drive took her nurses training at her mother's alma mater and later served from 1947 until her retirement in 1968 as one of Mason County's public health nurses. Family tradition of working in medicine (was) being carried on by one of her granddaughters who is a licensed practical nurse.
Mrs. Switzer had several other community and club interests in addition to those mentioned, as if her life was not already full enough. She served as commander of the William Salisbury camp No. 25, United Spanish War Veterans, was an active member of the Harold R. Snyder Post, Disabled American Veterans, and was honored when the women's auxiliary to the Salisbury Post was named the Anna Barbara Switzer auxiliary.
She was also an honorary member of the Last Man's Club of Co. A. 35th Michigan Volunteers Infantry, Spanish-American war veterans of Pentwater and for many years attended their annual reunion in July.
In addition she was an active member of the Community Church, a life member of the Order of Eastern Star and enjoyed all types of hand work. During her latter years when she was not able to get out as frequently, she continued giving service to the public by aiding the blind and translating books into Braille for their use.
In 1965, one week after her death, the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate presented her daughter, Mrs. Lois Kraft RN with a Memorial Tribute to her mother, the last known Spanish American War nurse. State Representative Eugene R. Cater made the presentation honoring one of the state's finest women.
During this year of Ludington's (Sesquicentennial) celebration, Mrs. Anna Switzer RN should be remembered for her many contributions to her community and as one of the true pioneers in public health.