One hundred fifty years ago today the Michigan Legislature approved a charter for Ludington, thus transforming a village into a city and starting (150 years) of growth and development that, while sluggish at times, has been notable and prosperous.
In the past 150 years, Ludington has seen its share of good times and bad times, has witnessed the decline and death of some industries and the birth of others, has been rebuilt from the ashes of a disastrous fire and has successfully made the transition from a “lumber camp’ economy to one that is diversified by industry, tourism and commerce.
As Ludington embarks on its second 150 years, it does so with confidence in the future, yet fully realizing that, like every city, it has problems to solve and challenges to meet.
In the months ahead, the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, the Mason County Historical Society, Ludington’s Downtown Development Authority and so many more organizations and businesses will be giving us a wide variety of events to help celebrate the 150th birthday of the city. We hope all of our residents, neighbors, visitors and guests will take part in as many of the events as possible and help make this a truly memorable celebration.