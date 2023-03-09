Many a story has been written and many an old timer has recalled tales of the exceedingly important part lumber played in the development of Ludington.
But there also was another industry that, founded on the minerals in the ground, for many years was of equal value with lumber. To many Ludington men who worked in the city's former salt blocks and to their families, the leading product of Ludington in the early days was salt.
Not so colorful perhaps as the life of a lumberman nor of a sailor who sailed Lake Michigan in all kinds of weather was the life of a worker in the salt mills, but there are few here who will deny the importance of his labor.
Perhaps if it had not been for the pioneers who early learned that land around here had a high mineral content, the Ludington Dow Chemical Plant might never have been built, although it is highly possible that some scientist, on the search for the necessary element, would eventually have learned of the mineral here at Ludington.
Ludington was still in its early youth when it became evident that another industry must be found to bolster the waning sawmills if the city was to continue to grow and its citizens prosper.
Those, who less than a quarter century before had predicted that the harvest of pine in this section of Michigan would last for 200 years, in the early 1880s were already eyeing the possibility of another natural resource to supplement the diminishing lumber business.
Salt wells had been successfully put down at Muskegon and Manistee and the Ludington lumbermen saw no reason why they should not also tap the source of this necessity of life which was known to underlie this section of Michigan. In 1882 when plans were made to sink the first well, salt was still just common salt to those early seekers. Little did they realize the vast potentialities of this mineral which today is the basic raw material on which vast chemical empires were founded and have prospered.
Pere Marquette Lumber Co. was the first to try drilling for salt. The contract for drilling a well was awarded in December 1882 to Gray & Co. of Chicago but the actual drilling did not get underway until June of the following year. Two more years were consummated in the drilling deeper and deeper the pipe was forced below the surface of the ground until, on May 7, 1885, Ludington Record-Appeal reported, "The depth is now 2,160 feet with brine as indicated by the salometer at 72 degrees."
But rock salt was the objective of the drillers and two weeks later, on May 21, the Record-Appeal carried the following with banner headlines:
"All classes of citizens who take interest in the growth and prosperity of the city are jubilant this week over the discovery of an inexhaustible supply of salt. Through the persistent efforts of Pere Marquette Lumber Co., this fact has been demonstrated. The oft mooted question of what will become of Ludington after the pine is cut is forever set at rest."
Immediately Pere Marquette Lumber Co. put up buildings and installed machinery to begin the manufacture of salt and a cooper shop to make the barrels in which the salt would be shipped to outside markets.
The Record-Appeal of Dec. 17, 1885, noted: "Last Monday Pere Marquette Lumber Co. commenced the manufacture of salt in earnest. About 100 barrels, as pure and white as it could be, were racked out of the grainers and the work has been going steadily on ever since."
There followed in quick succession the establishment of two more salt manufacturers in Ludington. Lyons Lumber Co. started drilling a well at their North mill in August 1885 and in September of that same year Butters & Peters began drilling for salt on their holdings in Buttersville.
J.S. Stearns acquired a going salt block together with salt wells and a sawmill when he purchased all the interest of the Ward estate from T.R. Lyon, agent, in 1898. He continued the manufacture of salt on the company property on South Washington avenue adjoining the present location of Paulina Stearns Hospital until 1922 when he sold his holdings to Morton Salt Co.
Just when the Morton installation came to Ludington is not known but, immediately preceding and during the years of World War I, Morton Salt Co. was one of Ludington's largest industries, employing more than 300 men. It was in the late 1920s that the Morton company purchased the Ruggles & Rademaker Salt Block at Manistee and abandoned its Ludington operation.
These early Ludington salt manufacturers, with the exception of Morton Salt Co., operated their salt blocks in connection with the sawmills. Waste lumber and slabs were used for fuel to evaporate the brine. In the late 1890s Manistee was rated as the largest producing region in Michigan and Ludington ranked second.
Ludington's salt industry in its turn, like the lumber before it, ran its course and sank into oblivion. Almost two decades went by while the abandoned site of Morton Salt Co. on the shore of Pere Marquette Lake stood vacant, weeds growing rank among the ruins of the former salt block.
Then in 1941 Dow Chemical Co. acquired the former Morton site and a new era was born — brine wells owned by Dow now for miles around surround the chemical plant in Ludington. The lowly salt has come into its own in many and various products undreamed of by those early pioneers of Ludington's salt industry.