The Ludington school system is presently in the midst of a more than $100 million expansion program that brought a new elementary school for all grades, renovations and expansion at the secondary school complex and upgrades at the athletic facilities at Oriole Field.
When the City of Ludington was celebrating its 100th birthday, Ludington Area Schools was in the middle of a $1.5 million project to add a swimming pool and auditorium as well as additions to Hamlin, Summit and Franklin elementary schools.
In 1973, Ludington Area Schools witnessed construction and progress that spanned 20 years. Expansion in local school facilities hasprogressed much since construction was resumed in 1953 after being dormant for almost 67 years. Since 1953, school construction has included the present senior high (originally built as a junior high), Franklin, Lakeview, Pere Marquette elementary schools and what was the present junior high.
Ludington has come a long way in providing public education for its children since the Pere Marquette School District was organized on Nov. 1, 1864. It was nearly a year later in the summer of 1865 that the first formal classes were taught here. Miss Sarah Melendy taught that first class and she did it at a school housed in a small, one-room shanty on the property of the Pere Marquette Lumber Company.
School was held only for two months in the summer since most of the older boys were engaged in work in the lumber camps during the winter months. The second term of school was taught by Miss Katie Mitchell in 1866 and the third term in 1867 was taught by Miss Nellie Mills.
The first major change in schools here occurred in 1867 when a larger school was constructed on the corner of Ludington Ave. and James St. It was used as a central school until 1880. Miss Mary Mills was the first principal and it was under her reign that the first full school year was begun in February of 1968.
School building did not really get started until 1875 when Prof. John N. Foster came to Ludington as superintendent of schools. As the town expanded the need for schools in various locations throughout the city became more evident and two small schools were built in the First Ward and the Fourth Ward.
In 1882, the Second Ward school, in what would become Longfellow school was constructed at a cost of $10,000. It was the first permanent building to be used as a school and constructed especially for that purpose. For a number of years this building was known as Central School and was also used as the high school.
The next building was the Third Ward school, called Emerson School built in 1883. In 1885-86 Lakeview School was built to accommodate 174 youngsters in four classrooms.
The fourth building was Pere Marquette School in the Fourth Ward built in 1886. Then the central high school was constructed (the present Foster School) with an addition built in 1925.
It is at this point in history that no new construction took place for another 67 years. In 1950, the board of education began plans for construction of a new high school and conversion of the present high school into a junior high school. They also wished to do repairs and remodelling at Longfellow, Pere Marquette, Lakeview and Foster schools.
But these original plans did not materialize. In November of 1951 voters approved a bond issue to build a new junior high school building on Washington Avenue. This building was ready for some students to occupy in September of 1953 with the remaining students moving in in early 1954. In the meantime the school board decided to establish a new system of grades with separation between grades K-6 and three grades each for the junior high and senior high.
In 1955 the Ludington Board of Education voted to rename the school district as the Ludington School District No. 1 of Mason County. This was partly because of the annexation of some of the outlying districts.
More consolidation occurred during the school year of 1966-67 when Nordhouse, South Hamlin, Pleasant View and Summit Districts joined with the Ludington District.
Preliminary plans for the present Franklin School were included in a bond issue passed by voters late in 1956. The issue also included an addition to the junior high school which was destined to become a four-grade high school when completed. The elementary school plans called for a 10-room facility with an all-purpose room.
A new junior high school was planned in 1962 and construction was begun in 1963 on a new Lakeview School with the building of Pere Marquette School begun later. In 1967 voters of Mason and Manistee counties approved the construction of a community college and ground was broken in May 1969.
West Shore Community College celebrated its 50th in 2017 with a liberal arts program that both trains people seeking careers in law enforcement, nursing and welding while also working with four-year anniversaries to ensure WSCC students can transfer to those campuses.
And in 1972 voters of Ludington approved the building program for the high school and at three of the elementary schools. Additions and renovations continued into the 1990s. In the late 1990s, additions that were completed were for science labs at O.J. DeJonge Junior High and office space at Pere Marquette Elementary School.
But not all of the school buildings stayed open. Longfellow School was the first to close, and the property became what is now Longfellow Tower in the 1970s.
At one point, Ludington Area Schools had South Summit, South Hamlin, Pere Marquette, Lakeview, Franklin and Foster elementary schools to go with the secondary school complex. In the past 20-plus years, though, the elementary schools were shuttered nearly one at a time as enrollment within the district declined. Summit School, in the early 2000s, housed early childhood programs for FiveCAP after it closed in 2004.
South Hamlin was closed in June 2008, again to cut costs and enrollment issues.
It left four elementariness — Lakeview, Foster, Franklin and what was the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center — and after the $100-plus bond was passed in May 2019, the school district used property it owned in Pere Marquette Charter Township to house all of the students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at Ludington Elementary School. It marked the first time since the district’s early days that an elementary school wasn’t within the city’s limits.
As Ludington celebrates its 150th, the building project at Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School are underway with plans being finalized to start the work at Oriole Field, including renovations of the softball and baseball diamonds and the installation of artificial turf at the football//soccer field.
Ludington has indeed come a long way since the early days when school was taught for only two months during the summer.
Now a child in Ludington can attend pre-school classes, go on to elementary and high school, and attend a two-year higher education institution without leaving his home county.