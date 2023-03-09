When the whistle blows for 6 o'clock Wednesday night, the saw mill of the Stearns Salt & Lumber Co. will be finished for all time. "Finis" will be written to the last chapter of the story which opened in 1864 when the first saw mill was opened on the shore of Pere Marquette lake by James Ludington.
So began a Sept. 3, 1917 Daily News account of the closing chapter of Ludington's lumber saga, a thin outline of which is contained in the rest of the story which follows.
"Work of dismantling the saw mill is expected to start Thursday morning," said A. Spencer, auditor for the Stearns interests. The machinery will be stored here. The planing mill, the salt block and other departments will be operated as usual. No men will be laid off. The crew in the woods will operate without cessation as we have contracts with Manistee firms to get out the logs."
More than half a million dollars are being invested to increase the output of the Stearns salt mill to bring its capacity to upwards of a million barrels a year. The Stearns and Morton plants will give Ludington the distinction of being the foremost city in the country in the production of salt.
The history of lumbering in Ludington may be briefly sketched as follows:
After James Ludington's early venture, the next lumbering operations at this point were those of the Pere Marquette Lumber Co. in 1869. D. L. Filer was president and L.H. Foster, secretary. In the same year, P.M. Danaher and D.A. Melendy built a mill in the Fourth ward. A year later Capt. E.B. Ward erected what was known as the north mill, also in the Fourth ward. This is the mill which the Stearns company has operated for 20 years and is now about to cease operations. Capt. Ward built the south mill in 1872, considered at the time the finest saw mill in the United States. A few years later this mill was burned.
George W. Roby & Co. built a saw mill on Pere Marquette lake in 1871. The Taylor mill was built in 1872 by Sweet & Bean and a year later O.N. Taylor became sole proprietor.
Vahue, Hustis & Co. built a mill at a cost of $25,000 on the south side of Pere Marquette lake, later known as the Cartier & Filer mill.
Allen & Goodsell built a mill on Pere Marquette which began operations in 1882.