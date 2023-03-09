In 1881 it was the circus that captured the imagination of children and opened up a world of fantasy that was provided later by the movies and television.
When the circus came to Ludington it was a red letter day, a day that youngsters waited for, talked about and finally, on the big day, trooped down to the railroad tracks to watch the circus train unload.
The circus arrived in Ludington on the very warm and humid Saturday morning of June 11, 1881. The city of that day was considerably different from the Ludington we know now. Most of its business places were wood frame buildings and built close together, unmindful of fire hazard. There were also numerous tarpaper shacks and the streets were paved with wood blocks or sawdust.
On the morning of the big circus, the train carrying the animals and performers was finally unloaded about 9:30. At 11 a.m. the circus parade began and the streets were lined with children and adults as the big procession passed through the downtown streets. About 45 minutes later, at 11:45 a.m., just as the steam calliope passed the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street, the fire bell began to ring.
That was the first indication that Ludington was already in the early stages of a disaster that was to go down as the city's worst in history.
The fire was first noticed only moments before and the alarm turned in immediately. It started under a bakery building located on West Loomis Street, the area now used as a parking lot behind the Ludington State Bank and where the old Kroger building once stood.
But the circus was still in progress just a block away on Ludington Avenue. Some of the volunteer firemen answered the alarm but many others, like the rest of the town, found more interest in the circus parade that day than in a fire.
The blaze that had been spotted under the bakery suddenly burst outward, immediately setting fire to the Eberle saloon alongside it and both buildings were burning furiously. The fire, fanned by a stiff southerly wind, quickly spread to Joseph Bosquelle's meat market and Joseph Sharples' shoe shop.
By the time the parade turned to head for the circus grounds, it had to detour to avoid the heavy smoke pouring over Loomis Street and Ludington Avenue.
It was then that the remainder of the volunteer firemen got the message that this was no ordinary fire and they, along with dozens of other volunteers, rushed to battle the flames.
But by then it was much too late and the fire that was to consume 102 buildings and destroy property valued at $225,000 was a long way out of control.
The hand fire engine was placed in position and two streams of water were poured into the blaze in a futile attempt to check it. As the fire continued to spread, down Loomis Street and then across to Ludington Avenue and finally over to Court Street, from Harrison to Robert streets, hundreds of men joined the fight.
At one time the fire seemed to be under control, while it was being confined mostly to West Loomis Street, but then the hose broke and the fire renewed its intensity.
As the afternoon progressed, the wind freshened and changed to the southeast, spreading the flames faster and faster. Burning cinders and pieces of wood flew through the air and started fire after fire.
By 3 p.m. it became evident to most, including Fire Chief Tom Ford, that the fire could destroy the entire city. Confusion began to mount as people dashed into the area of the fire and the immediate surrounding areas attempting to salvage what they could of their personal belongings.
Every vacant lot for blocks around was covered with remmants of some mercantile stock or the household furnishings of those unfortunate enough to have lived in the area gutted by the blaze.
+++
The best description of that terrible day is provided in the following account written by H.L. Williams. Mr. Williams, father of the Daily News' Pentwater correspondent, Mrs. Leonore P. Williams, was 16 years old at the time and took an active part in fighting it.
This is his account:
"There was no city water works in that day and the only equipment the firemen had was a single hand pumper and two lines of hose. They secured water from wells located at strategic places in the city for fire protection.
"The pump was run by manpower and it took 20 men on the pump handles to keep it in operation. The only well accessible to the first was one located at the corner of Ludington Avenue and Robert Street, fed by the creek which ran down there through the ravine. Their line of hose, not the soft pliable fire hose which we know today but a stiff hard-to-handle variety, would reach only from the well to the intersection of Ludington and James Street. From there on it intersection of Ludington and James Street. From there on it was simply a bucket brigade with water at a premium to fill the buckets.
"There was a strong southerly wind blowing on that memorable morning and it increased in velocity during the next couple of hours as the fire gained headway. First the flames backed up against the wind taking the rest of 'Whiskey Hill' on the north side of Loomis and then jumped Rath Avenue west to the Alexander Drug Store, standing on the present site of the parking lot where the old city hall once stood.
"Then the fire continued west, taking three small wooden stores beyond the drug store, the Disciple Abair and the L.W. Bennett residences fronting Loomis Street and a photographer named F.C. Silvers located on the corner of Loomis and Robert. North of the Alexander drug store the fire wiped out the T. R. Lyon bank building, Pelig Ewing's blacksmith shop and the establishment of M. Holmquist, undertaker, all in the same block.
"Fanned by the wind and traveling now in a northeasterly direction, the fire swept its path and took everything before it to the intersection of Court and Harrison where the last to go were the Episcopal Church and parsonage, standing on the northeast corner of the intersection.
"In the block where the fire started, bordered on the east and west by James and Charles streets and in the north and south by Ludington Avenue and James, there were but two buildings left standing. They were brick buildings on the corner of Ludington and Rath, now occupied by Wally's Dining Room, and a brick building just east of it occupied then by Charles Blaine's bank.
"Destroyed in the block were the F. Ohland saloon, M. Zief's dry goods store, Sharples market, the Eberley saloon, Sam Kee's blacksmith shop, H.C. Stewart's general store, Palmiter's restaurant, John Fannon's saloon, Shackelton Bros. furniture store and several other saloons, a laundry, bakery, restaurant and residences, the names of which I no longer recall. The two buildings in this block at one corner of Ludington and James occupied by Shackelton Bros. and a saloon, were owned by the city and had served as school buildings until just a few months before they were vacated because the new school building — Longfellow — had opened.
"In the block directly east James to Harrison, left standing after the fire were two buildings fronting on James at the southern end of the block and two small houses on Loomis street at the southeastern corner. Destroyed were the William Heysett Drug store, W.G. Hudson paint store, the Record printing office, C. C. Ward grocery store, Williams & Wheeler hardware, Kunli barber shop, Sherman Bros. books and stationery with the post office in the rear of the building, Mrs. Cilley's millinery, O. S. Stout furniture store and warehouse, E. Cotton feed store, J. Whipple's marble shop, Tom Slater residence, C Hudson residence, Wm. Kieswalter grocery and a few lesser buildings, owners of whom memory again fails to recall.
"Across Harrison street still traveling east, the fire took but one building and that was the J.A. Gebhart tailor shop and residence located on the corner of Ludington and Harrison, now the site of the Standard Oil filling station.
+++
"Crossing Ludington Avenue to the north, the flames did most damage in the block between Charles and James Streets. Sweeping the eastern end of this block it wiped out the H. Detrich harness shop, F. B. Pierce Co. stationery and news stand, N. Roussin butcher shop, C. Tripp candy and fruit store, F.N. Latimer drug store, F.W. Andrew book store, the Lang grocery, Adam Drach dry goods store, C. H. Fralic feed store and the residence of Prof. J.N. Foster together with two new houses he had just completed south and west of his own home. Foster was one of the first to rebuild after the fire, building as his own home the present Switzer residence at the corner of James and Court as well as the houses standing south and west of the Switzer home which he rented.
"Still eastward across James street stood the Methodist parsonage located on the corner now occupied by the Morrison funeral home. This was leveled by the fire as was also the Congregational church just back of it on the site of the Community Church today. Also destroyed in this same block, fronting on Ludington Avenue, were the Temperance hall on the Taggart drug store corner and the H. Kunli residence, a dress making shop and Mrs. F.J. Dowland's millinery store to the east.
"Crossing Court street to the north three residences on Court between James and Harrison were leveled. They were occupied by Frank Stevens, T.G. Bishop and Mrs. J. Davidson. East and north the fire ended its career with the destruction of the Episcopal church and parsonage, there being no other buildings in the immediate vicinity to allow its spread.
+++
"Not to be forgotten is one of the freaks of the conflagration in its leap over wooden buildings in the western portion of the block between James and Charles street, east and west, and Court Street and Ludington Avenue north and south, to pick out and destroy the city hall and engine house, located at the corner of Court and Charles across the street west from The Ludington Daily News building of today, I remember that Mrs. Thompson, who occupied one of the small wooden buildings just in the rear of the brick building now occupied by the Weinert drug store, moved her millinery stock to the city building believing that her own building was certain to be swept by the flames. When the fire ceased and we gazed upon the vast piles of ruins, the little wooden millinery store was left standing and of the city building with hats, flowers and ribbons moved into it for safe keeping nothing remained but a heap of ashes."
"Asked to relate his own experiences on "Big Fire" day, Mr. Williams told the story of the valiant fight made to save his father's store which was one of the last to go in the great conflagration.
"My father, Uncle Wheeler, Mr. Stantan and I, together with all the help we could secure on the street, spent the hours from noon until 5 o'clock when the flames finally got beyond our control taking turns operating the pump in the basement of the building and carrying water out to throw upon the flames which time after time caught in the window framework.
"It took six men to operate the pump and I don't remember who all were there but I do remember a little farmer, whom I met on the street and persuaded to come help us. I escorted him down the alley to the back door of the store where Uncle Wheeler met us. Finding that he had to go down into the basement and pump water the farmer attempted to withdraw from his bargain but we were so desperate for help that Uncle Wheeler quickly locked the door and I gave him a none too gentle push down the stairs where he reconsidered and went to work. Within 10 minutes a quantity of flaming debris from a nearby building fell into one of the basement windows. Immediately Mr. Farmer grabbed his coat and made a bolt for the door; we no longer attempted to detain him. One of the men who pumped for us through the hours of that day was the late Bill Fortune, Ed Fortune's father. Mr. Stanton received painful burns on his back from a live coal which fell upon him and burned through his shirt before he noticed it in his excitement.
+ + +
"During that day I ran some errands, the one I remember most being a trip home (the home built by W.H. Williams for his family at Court and Rowe streets and now occupied by Dr. W.H. Taylor) with a quantity of gun powder for safe keeping.
"At 5 o'clock we gave up all hope of saving the building and abandoned it, salvaging only the cutlery show case with a quantity of cutlery and revolvers which we placed in a dray and hauled home. I had lost my cap and my coat, my pants had holes burned in them. My shirt was ragged and the soles on my shoes were loose and flapping as had run through the fire and burned out the stitches which fastened the soles to the uppers.
"Had someone then only known what I know now about fighting fire there was no need of our store burning. There we were in a solid brick building with no place for the fire to gain entrance except through the windows. We had a large tin shop and quantities of sheet tin on hand. Had we only made haste and covered the windows and wooden frame work with metal both building and stock would have been saved.
+ + +
"At 6 o'clock the wind had died down and the 'Big Fire' began to subside. Only a vast area of smouldering ruins remained of the major portion of the business section of Ludington. The fire did not cross Loomis street to the south at all. The Buckingham barn, recently razed, stood there on the southeast corner of Loomis and Charles. Several times fire threatened it but the owners saved the barn by covering the entire roof and front with wet horse blankets."
+ + +
As soon as the magnitude of the fire became apparent, all the mills and places where men were employed were shut down and the men sent to aid in battling the fire.
According to reports of that time, a large number of men from outside Ludington, almost from every area of the county, arrived within a matter of hours and fought the flames until late that evening.
As the heavy pall of smoke began to lift and reveal the ruins, Ludington residents became aware of just how devastating the fire had been. Heaps of half-burned furniture and household goods were scattered through the streets in every direction and as night began to fall teams of horses pulling drays, carts and wagons all sorts were busily employed conveying the remnants from the fire to some friendly shelter.
Several arrests were made of looters who were plying the area. A few were convicted and drew prison terms in Jackson.
Undaunted by the great catastrophe, Sunday morning found the citizens of Ludington poking through the ruins, hoping to salvage something from the disaster. The city council issued emergency permits to merchants allowing them to erect temporary buildings house their merchandise. The first permanent building to be completed and occupied after the fire was the Williams & Wheeler hardware store.
+ + +
As for the circus, well, like any good show, it must go on. And it did.
During the fire and well into Saturday night, members of the circus joined the local residents in their battle against the fire. On Sunday, the bigtop was finally put up and the circus held two shows, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Maybe to help get their minds off the tragedy, or maybe just because it seemed to be the thing to do, considering the help they received from the circus troupe, hundreds of people turned out for both performances.