One hundred and fifteen years ago they called it Seaton Creek and it boasted a single slab dock to accommodate the few sailing vessels that could maneuver through the narrow, shallow channel.
In 1858, Seaton Creek was Ludington's harbor and the slab dock constituted its entire waterfront facilities.
(In 1973), the Ludington harbor not only (was) equipped to handle the 400-foot Chessie System trainferries and Great Lakes' freighters that measure over 600 feet in length, but the harbor is now located considerably to the north of where it originally connected Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake.
Father Marquette and his French companions were the first white men to see P.M. Lake and its original channel but it was another French explorer, Charlevoix, who first recorded that it existed. At the time Charlevoix visited here, probably around 1725 when he came to visit Marquette's death site, the channel was described Charlevoix as "no more than a brook" but Charlevoix noted that it "widened into a lake nearly two leagues in circuit."
LUDINGTON'S so-called harbor remained unchanged until the early 1840s when the Bean & Baird mill was erected and the first dock was constructed. By 1850 Charles Mears, who had entered the lumber business here in a big way, saw the need for a larger and deeper harbor and made an effort to improve it.
But the big change came in 1858 when Mears took the situation in hand and literally changed the course of the channel.
He selected the site where the channel now links the big lake and P.M. lake and put men from his mill to work cutting the new waterway. It took the better part of a year for Mears' men to cut through the land and another year before they were able to seal off the old channel.
According to an article printed in the Daily News in 1911, Mears left Ludington for a business trip to Chicago about the time the work on the new channel had been completed and intended to have some sort of an "official" opening of the channel when he returned. The idea, of course, was that Mears would be the first man through.
WHILE HE WAS gone, however, one of his employees, an expert sawyer named August Miller, got in a canoe and paddled through the channel, thus robbing Mears of that distinction.
The article didn't say if Miller remained in Mears' employ after that or not.
The new channel lacked any further development until 1867. While the new channel was larger and deeper, it still could not accommodate the larger sailing vessels that were putting into Ludington on almost a daily schedule. The ships of that day also were caught in vicious Lake Michigan storms and, unable to seek refuge in Ludington, attempted to fight their way to a safe harbor either to the south or north. Between 1848, when the barge Neptune went down off Big Point Sable with a loss of 37 men, and 1881, some 62 vessels sank or were wrecked between Big and Little Point Sable.
Those wrecks claimed 156 lives and caused $1,705,400 in loss to ships and cargo.
In 1867 THE harbor development work began in earnest when the U.S. government appropriated some $75,000 for deepening and improving the harbor. It was a tribute to Mears' foresight when government engineers came to look at the project that they directed the improvements proceed along the exact lines started by Mears.
When the government completed its first contract, Ludington was able to take its place among the safe harbors on Lake Michigan and deep draft vessels could enter and depart without trouble.
That sealed Ludington's future growth.
Government work continued through 1871 and during that time wooden piers were constructed as part of the initial project. For the three years following 1871 the harbor remained without significant change.
Then, in 1874, the government dredged the harbor, deepening it to a depth that permitted even vessels with a deeper draft to enter. As many as 50 ships were tied at one time inside the harbor, an almost unbelievable number. Fourteen ships, all loaded with lumber, cleared port in a single day.
In 1896 the world's first steel carferry was brought to Ludington for completion and it made its maiden voyage to Milwaukee on Feb. 19, 1897.
THE HARBOR continued to be one of the busiest on this side of Lake Michigan.
The harbor, as we know it today, really began to take shape in 1904 when William L. Mercereau, superintendent of the Pere Marquette fleet, asked Phillip Snorback of Muskegon to take a look at the harbor here and consider its possible further development. Snorback was highly interested in harbor development and, with Mercereau, toured the harbor. Mercereau noted at the time that Grand Haven was receiving $1 a ton in federal aid and Ludington was getting three cents.
Mercereau and Snorback sent report to Stanley Carpo, general manager of the P.M. Railway Co. and from there the report went to Washington.
Congress studied the report with interest and sent a committee to investigate the harbor's potential. The committee included Henry Cabot Lodge of Massachusetts.
IN 1906, the United States appropriated $840,000 for development of the harbor and in 1907 the contract was let to Snorback, who had formed a supervisory company. Greiling Bros. of Green Bay did the actual construction work.
Greiling Bros. first constructed wooden cribs in the Buttersville area and towed them into position, starting with the south breakwater. The first crib was sunk July 5, 1908, and when 800 feet of the south breakwater had been completed the remainder of the construction was left open until an equal amount could be completed on the north breakwater.
The last crib was sunk April 22, 1911, nearly three years after the first and the wooden breakwaters, later replaced by concrete abutments, were ready three years later.
By the time the harbor was completed in 1914 it had developed into a project that cost nearly $1,500,000.
On July 4, 1914, the city staged a huge celebration to mark the official opening of "The Million Dollar Harbor."