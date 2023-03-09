Who was this man James Ludington?
A city has been named for him, yet there was a heated campaign to change the name. Historians can trace his family tree to the Twelfth Century and the Third Crusade, but local chroniclers can't find so much as an anecdote to tell about his life in the town that bears his name. He gave a $450 organ to the city's first Sunday school, but reneged on a pledge to donate $2,500 for its first library.
He was a man of tremendous financial success and shrewd business skills, he was a bachelor, a politician and a city planner. Yet he remained well in the background, delegating considerable authority to a tight-knit group of business associates who literally ran the town.
When he died at the age of 64 in 1891, James Ludington had built a lumber empire in two states, engineered the development of two towns and amassed a personal fortune that was estimated to be over a million dollars.
But fortune and fame were not new to the Ludington family.
According to an English historian, a Ludington accompanied King Richard I on the Third Crusade in 1189. After that adventure, Richard wound up in a prison in Austria where Ludington devised a plan to help the monarch escape. Because of his loyal exploits, Ludington was invested with a patent of nobility and a coat-of-arms, thereafter born by the Ludington family.
Ludingtons arrived in America in the mid-Eighteenth Century, settling in Kent, N.Y James Ludington's father, Lewis, was born there in 1786 and ran a general store for some time in that city. In 1838, 11 years after James Ludington was born, Lewis Ludington purchased a large tract of pine forest in Wisconsin and moved there, setting up lumber camps and saw mills. Five years later he founded the town of Columbia, Wis.
James Ludington managed his father's store in Kent until 1845 when he moved to Wisconsin where he helped run Ludington Co., a business that dealt primarily with the cutting and shipping of lumber. From that time on, Wisconsin was James Ludington's home, occupying elegant bachelor apartments in an exclusive Milwaukee hotel.
But Ludington was kept very busy, managing his father's interests throughout Wisconsin, laying out the village of Columbia and finding time to win election twice as an alderman in Milwaukee.
It was in the fall of 1854 that Ludington entered into a business deal that put him on the scene here for the first time. On Oct. 11 of that year, he and his attorney Col. John Mason Loomis of Chicago entered into a contract with John W. Ford of Pere Marquette village eventually was to net Ludington his first lumber mill in Mason County.
Ford had arrived here about five years earlier and purchased the old, rustic mill that had been started by Baird and Bean. Under the terms of the contract, Ludington was to "furnish John W. Ford from time to time with means and supplies sufficient to stock and keep stocked his mill known as Pere Marquette Mill, situated on the Pere Marquette River, Mason County, Michigan."
The contract also provided that "the amount so furnished shall not at any one time exceed the sum of Six Thousand Dollars" and that the arrangement would last for a period of five years.
Apparently Ludington fulfilled his end of the contract to such an extent that by the time the five years elapsed he was able to go to Chancery Court and win a judgment against Ford that ordered the mill owner to pay Ludington 10 per cent interest on the amount of $69,849.17. Ford, unable to meet the terms of the judgment, transferred his mill and vast timber holdings to Ludington.
A short time later, however, Ford claimed that 40 acres of the property were not to be included in the transfer because that parcel had been set aside as a homestead for himself and his family. The property, in the meantime, had been developed as residential sites.
Ludington admitted that the 40 acres had been omitted from the deed Ford turned over to him but because there was considerable development of the property a suit was filed asking that the court settle the issue.
Ford hired E. Nelson Fitch as his attorney and Loomis represented Ludington. It took two years to prepare the case and when it finally landed in Chancery Court the judge dismissed both sides but ordered Ludington to pay Ford's attorney $10,000 in legal fees.
As a result of the court's action, Ford gained clear title to the 40 acres which was 12 blocks or 120 city lots. The property is now bounded on the north by Ludington Avenue, on the south by Danaher Street, on the east by the courthouse block and on the west by Rath Avenue.
Even though Ludington had gained ownership of the old Ford mill, he apparently decided to run his business here by remote control. The same year he gained title to the mill 1859 he leased it to pioneer lumberman Charles Mears for two years.
In 1861, when Mears' lease ran out, Ludington took back control of the mill but during the next four years- the Civil War years- he made few changes in its operation. Nevertheless, there is ample reason to believe that Ludington had it in the back of his mind to repeat his Wisconsin performance by developing another town.
The first significant "change" came in 1864 when the tiny settlement around the Pere Marquette Mill secured a post office. David Melendy, who was Ludington's bookkeeper and partner in the shipping end of the mill, became the postmaster and the post office was named Ludington.
By the end of the Civil War, Ludington began laying the groundwork for a city. In the fall of 1865 he started construction of a large, well decorated boarding house in what is now City Park. Never a small-time thinker, his boarding house was described at that time as "equal to a first class hotel" surrounded by abundant grounds with decorative trees and numerous stables. It was completed in 1866.
The next phase of his city planning came in the spring of 1867 when he began laying out and naming streets. Somehow he managed to get his streets over an area of sand hills, swamps and creek bottom that now make up the first and third wards. His main business street ran north and south from Pere Marquette Lake and he named it, properly enough, Main Street. It is now called Gaylord Avenue. His major east-west street started at Lake Michigan and ran east for about three blocks where it became lost in a swamp. This he named Ludington Avenue.
He then laid out Court Street, even though the courthouse was in Lincoln, which was then the county seat. Next came Pere Marquette Street, named after the Jesuit missionary-explorer, Ferr Street, because it was a continuation of the channel ferry that then connected Buttersville and Ludington, and then he turned to his family for inspiration in naming Lewis, William, Robert, Charles (Rath Avenue), Harrison, Rowe, Delia, Emily and James. All were named for brothers, sisters or cousins — save James Street, which he named for himself.
Ludington next turned his attention to construction of a "mammoth" store. This was built on the southwest corner of Main and Ludington and carried every supply a logger and his family could need — coats, boots, yard goods, tools and food — from crocked butter to eggs and meat.
But Ludington wasn't the only one contributing to the building boom of 1867. William Farrell built the city's first hotel. A new schoolhouse was built "in the woods" on the southwest corner of Ludington and James, where (Timbers Prime) now stands, and William Kieswalter put up a large grocery store on the southwest corner of Ludington and Harrison, where the (Mason County Historical Society Research Center) is now located.
And 1867 was also the year that the battle to switch the county seat from Lincoln to Ludington broke into the open.
The idea had long been on James Ludington's mind. For one thing, he apparently was out to out-do Charles Mears, who founded and ran the villages of Lincoln and Hamlin. For another, the site of the county seat was bound to attract more business and more residents. But to get the drive underway, Ludington needed a public forum and what better one could find than a newspaper.
So in September of 1867 the Mason County Record was born. It was founded by George Clayton, a Yankee veteran of the Civil War, but there was no attempt to conceal the fact that he came here at the direct request of Ludington. Shortly after the Record was launched, Clayton ran an editorial asking how the county seat could logically remain in Lincoln when Ludington was growing faster and had the brightest future.
The fight was and it didn't end for six years, until the election of 1873 when voters approved switching the county seat to Ludington.
But before James Ludington could realize his ambition of having the county seat moved to his namesake town, be became ill and decided to make a change that later was to have tremendous impact on the city.
But before James Ludington could realize his ambition of having the county seat moved to his namesake town, he became ill and decided to make a change that later was to have tremendous impact on the city.
Desiring to relieve himself of the burdens of running his Pere Marquette Mill and interests here, he formed a new company, the Pere Marquette Lumber Co., with Col. John Mason Loomis, Delos L. Filer of Manistee and Edward A. Foster as the major partners.
The company was organized on July 24, 1869 and shortly after Filer purchased all of Ludington's interests in the Pere Marquette Lumber Co. for the sum of $500,000.
But the fact that Ludington sold his interests here didn't bring to an end his influence in the area.
At the time the squabble was taking place over changing the county, seat, the Mason County Record reported that "Mr, James Ludington, in view of the fact that his name has been chosen for our prospective city, has donated $5,000; $2,500 of which is to be used for county buildings, provided that the county seat shall be removed to this place."
The Record was a little bit ahead of the game, however, because Ludington's name wasn't officially adopted by the city until it was chartered in 1873.
What about the other $2,500 that Ludington had promised? That was to go for construction of a building that was to house a library on the ground floor and city offices on the top floor. At the same time, Filer and Looms each offered $1,000 to go with Ludington's contribution and the Pere Marquette Lumber Co., through Filer, offered the county free use of its store building for office space until a suitable site could be found. The idea, presumably, was that the city and county would share the same office building.
The offer, however, was never accepted and why not no one seems to know.
Later records indicate that Ludington did give the county its half of the $5,000 but there is nothing to show that the city ever received its share.
Ludington received its city charter on March 22, 1873, and the first city election was held April 7. The following evening the newly elected city council and officers met for the first time and the financial statement and city Treasurer Samuel D. Haight bore the following entry: "Receivable from James Ludington, $2,500."
The matter of building a library was pursued again in 1874 with the formation of the Ludington Library Association. Delos Filer offered the Library Association a site on Ludington Avenue, owned by Pere Marquette Co., and the lumber for the building. As a condition, however, he insisted that the city council appropriate, for the library building, the $2,500 receivable from James Ludington. The council did do but the library was not built.
A later report in the council proceedings, referring to the library project, simply said, "The matter was dropped." No other written record exists as to what happened.
But, according to those who held local office during the infant years of the city, Ludington refused to pay the $2,500.
Whether or not this served as a spur, there was a campaign a couple of years later to change the name of the town to Pere Marquette. But in the end it seems apparent the indifference won out because the issue died.
As one resident of that era said, "The city sold her birthright for a mess of pottage."
After the city received its charter, took the name of Ludington and became the seat of county government, James Ludington had little more to do with the shaping of its future. He remained in Milwaukee, coming here from time to time. He was instrumental, however, in helping to bring the Flint & Pere Marquette Railroad to Ludington in 1874.
But from the time he sold his interests here in 1869 until his death on April 1, 1891, very little mention is made of James Ludington in the local newspapers.
So in the span of just 10 years, James Ludington gained control of the old Baird & Bean Mill, developed it into one of the major lumber concerns in Michigan, founded a town and left, a cool half-million dollars richer for his efforts.