Ships and the men who sailed them have earned their own special place in the history and folklore of Ludington.
Like people, ships live in the memory of those who knew them. There were great ships and hard-luck ships, ships that worked hard and went to their graves quietly and ships that died violently. There was even a vagabond among the 34 vessels that called Ludington their home port during the century that cross-lake ferry service has been operating.
The 34 ships referred to are those owned and operated by the railroads and do not include the schooners and steamers that regularly called at Ludington before the Flint & Pere Marquette Railway Co. gave birth to the carferry operation we (knew).
There were few Ludington residents left who can recall carferries that pre-date the first P.M. 18, or the P.M. 16 or 17 (in 1973).
But there were many ships before those arrived to take up duty between Ludington and Wisconsin ports. The following, then, is a brief sketch of the ships that connected Ludington and Wisconsin and the fate of those that no longer are a part of the fleet:
JOHN SHERMAN: The first ship to link the two shores. She was chartered by the F&PM and was used one year. The Sherman was 175 feet long, built in Cleveland in 1865 as a U.S. Revenue cutter and later converted into a barge. She foundered in 1893.
DE PERE: Built in Manitowoc in 1873, she was 165 feet and operated here only a short time under lease from the Goodrich Line. In 1892 she was sold and renamed the State of Michigan. Sold again in 1898, she foundered three miles off Whitehall in October of 1901.
CORONA: Like the De Pere, she operated out of Ludington for a short time only under lease by the F&PM from the Goodrich Line. She also was built in Manitowoc and came out in 1870. The Corona was 172 feet long. She was sold in 1892 for use at the World's Fair in Chicago. On Nov. 16, 1898, while at her dock in Edgewater, N.Y., she burned to a lotal loss.
CITY OF LUDINGTON: The only vessel to bear Ludington's name was built in Manitowoc in 1880 and was 180 feet long. She was purchased by the F&PM and later rebuilt and renamed the Georgia. She stayed on in Ludington with the Pere Marquette Railway Co. until 1927 when she was purchased by Capt. John Roen who towed her to his shipyard at Sturgeon Bay where she was stripped down to a bare hull, filled with stone and sank for part of a facing at a stone quarry.
CITY OF CONCORD: The Concord was built in 1868 in Cleveland and was 135 feet long. She, too, had a brief stint operating out of Ludington for the Goodrich Line and eventually was sold. She foundered in Lake Erie on Sept. 27, 1906 with a loss of two lives.
LAWRENCE: The Lawrence was the same length as the Concord and built in the same year at the same shipyard. She, too, was in service here for only a short time and later was sold and renamed the H.N. Jax. She foundered in Lake Ontario on Aug. 16, 1921.
GEORGE DUNLAP: She was built in 1866 at Fort Howard and was a 188-foot sidewheeler, like the Sherman. She later went to the Detroit & Bay City Railroad and in 1881 was cut through by the ice and towed to Bay City where she was scrapped the following year.
F&PM NO. 1: The first ship constructed for use in Ludington and the first built by a railroad company here. She was built in Detroit in 1882 and was 145 feet long. Found to be too small, she had 36 feet added to her in 1883. On Dec. 31, 1884, homeward bound from Milwaukee, the F&PM No. 1 struck a sand bar off Ludington's harbor during a big gale and was severely damaged. The force of the ship hitting the bar caused a steam pipe to break and the escaping steam killed a coal-passer. She was repaired in Milwaukee at a cost of $80,000. On April 14, 1896, she was purchased by the Huron Transportation Co. for $20,000 and in 1899 she was sold to Barry Brothers of Chicago and used as an excursion ship. When the Barry line failed in 1909 she was sold to the Northern Michigan Transportation Co. and in 1910 she caught fire twice in 30 days. After that she changed hands several times and finally in 1914 she was cut down and used as a barge. A short time later she was sold for $150 to Olson & Kyte of Marinette, Wis. for use in the pulpwood trade. She was abandoned in 1935 by her last owner, Thomas E. Finn of Marinette. She became partly submerged at her dock and was an obstruction to navigation. The government eventually paid to have her towed to the gravel shores of Green Island where she still rests near the remains of other ships.
F&PM NO. 2: The second F&PM ship was a foot shorter but otherwise almost identical to the F&PM 1. She was placed in operation in 1883. In 1901 her name was changed to Pere Marquette No. 2. She was sold in 1906 to the Hamilton and Montreal Navigation Co. and in 1916 was cut down to a barge. While being towed by a tug during a heavy sea, she foundered during the night of July 15, 1919, outside of Ashtabula, Ohio.
F&PM NO. 3: The third vessel of the F&PM line was built at Gibralter, Mich., in 1887 and in the 16 years she operated out of here she had more misfortunes than a dozen ships combined. She became known as the "Hoodoo Ship". She was disabled in Manistee a year after joining the fleet, went aground off Ludington in 1890 and twice aground off Milwaukee in 1893. In 1902 she was grounded just north of Ludington and her crew and passengers were taken ashore by Coast Guard breeches buoy. She was sold in 1903 to a Milwaukee firm but that didn't stop her misadventures. She went aground again in 1916 and in February of 1917 she collided with Broadway Street bridge in Milwaukee. In March of 1920, a large field of heavy ice drove her ashore just outside Ludington. The pressure was so great that she went into a sinking condition and was abandoned. She finally sunk a day later and was raised in July. But the expense of rebuilding her was too great and she was burned at North Beach.
F&PM NO. 4: Almost a sister ship of the No. 3, the No. 4 was also built at Detroit in 1888 and was 186 feet long. She was the longest lived of the wooden steamers built by the railroad. Due to a misunderstanding of passing signals, the No. 4 and the P.M. 17 collided outside Milwaukee on May 15, 1923, and the No. 4 lost most of her wooden bow. But she made port safely and the damage was repaired. She was sold in 1924 to the Columbia Yacht Club of Chicago. She was condemned in 1937 and was set on fire outside Chicago.
F&PM NO. 5: The last and largest of the "break-bulk" fleet was the No. 5. She was built in West Bay City in 1890 and was 226 feet long. She was leased to other lines and remodeled in 1898 and had her named changed, along with the rest of the fleet, in 1901. She was later sold to the Barry Line in Chicago and in 1915 was sold to Andrew Murray of St. Johns, Newfoundland, where she was renamed the Anzac and entered the pulpwood trade. She foundered in a big sea off Nanset, Mass., in 1917.
P.M. NO. 6 (MARK B. COVELL): The first ship to carry the name of the Pere Marquette Railway Co. on her. She was built in Manitowoc in 1888. She was leased to other lines. In 1917 she was sold and finally dismantled in 1930.
P.M. NO. 7 (CHEQUAMEGON): The No. 7 started out as the Chequamegon in 1903 and was sold several times before winding up with the P.M. fleet in 1911 when she was renamed the P.M. No. 7. She was sold in 1917 to Pringle Barge Line and sank July. 19, 1922, about 15 miles off Manitowoc.
P.M. NO. 8 (H.W. WILLIAMS): Another of the wooden steamers, the Williams was built in 1888 and was the last of the "Black Boat" fleet that operated out of Ludington. She was purchased by the P.M. company and placed on the Ludington, Manistee, Onekama, Arcadia and Frankfort run. In 1910 she was lengthened and renamed the Tennessee and sold to the Crawford Transportation Co. On Oct. 26, 1927, she was totally destroyed by fire while at her dock in Manistee.
VIRGINIA: This ship, 201 feet long, was built in Richmond, Va., in 1902 as the Berkeley and used by the Old Dominion Line of Richmond. She was purchased by the P.M. line in 1923 and remained in service here until 1933 when she was sold to the Wisconsin & Michigan Transportation Line. She was sold again in 1941 to an East coast firm and in 1942 was sold to the U.S. Navy. She was reported to have been sold to a Shanghai firm in 1952.
MISSOURI: Built in 1904 in Chicago, the Missouri also came to the P.M. line after considerable service with another Company. She did not stay in Ludington long and was scrapped in Hamilton, Ont. in 1948.
NEVADA: The last of the vessels used here that was not designed as a carferry, the Nevada was launched in 1914 in Manitowoc. She was used by the Goodrich Line for a year and then sold to Russia in 1917 for $750,000 and was to be used there as an icebreaker. During her trip to Russia, via the Pacific, word came that the Czarist regime had been overthrown and the ship was ordered back to San Francisco where she was placed in the custody of the U.S. Navy and later sold to the P.M. line, who renamed her the Nevada and put her in service here in 1921. In 1941 she was purchased by the War Department and used as an Army freighter in the Atlantic. During a violent, five-day storm in the North Atlantic, she foundered in December in 1943 with the loss of 35 lives.
P.M. NO. 15: The No. 15 was the first all-steel carferry ever built and she was the first carferry to resemble the ships we know today. Built in West Bay City in 1896, she was a whopping 350 feet long and originally named the Pere Marquette. She was put into service on Feb. 16, 1897 and did not receive the numerals after her name for many years. The No. 15 provided years of faithful service, apparently without incident. She was scrapped in Manitowoc in 1935.
P.M. NO. 16: The 16 was built in 1895 in Toledo as the Shenango and operated on Lake Erie. She was purchased in 1900 by the P.M. line and was the only wooden carferry ever owned by the P.M. line. She also had her troubles. In the fall of 1900, the 16, having trouble with her steering gear, couldn't make the bend in the river at Milwaukee and hit the American Malting Co. elevator, causing it to list at about 15 degrees. The following year she went on the beach during a terrific gale and her crew was removed. It cost $80,000 to repair her. She was leased to the Ann Arbor Railroad in 1906 and in 1917 was sold to Hammermill Paper Co. in Erie, Pa. In 1921 she was converted into a tow barge and on May 3, 1922, sank off Two Harbors, Minn.
P.M. NO. 17: The P.M. 17 was the first carferry built by the P.M. after the merger of 1900. She was built in 1901 in Cleveland and was 350 feet long. The 17 had a full-length cabin and was of similar design to the P.M. 18. She stayed in service here until 1940 when she was purchased by the Michigan State Highway Department, remodeled and renamed the City of Petoskey and placed into service at the Straits of Mackinac. She remained in use there until the Mackinac Bridge was completed.
P.M. NO. 18: Built to the same dimensions as the No. 17 and in the same shipyard, the No. 18 came out a year after the P.M. 17. But she had improved staterooms and lounge and so became popular as an excursion boat from Chicago to Waukegon during the summer months. The 18 was only eight years old when she sank on Sept. 9, 1910. She had just returned from the Chicago excursion season and was making her first trip out of Ludington to Milwaukee for the fall season. Half-way across she began taking water and as the situation worsened, freight cars were dumped over the stern to lighten her. But, 20 miles off Sheboygan, she went down in 400 feet of water, taking 29 crewmen with her. The wreckage was located by divers in 2020.
P.M. NO. 18: The second No. 18 was built the following year, in 1911, in Chicago. The 18 stayed in service for about 40 years before she was sold in 1957 and scrapped at Hamilton, Ont. The last six years, or so, of her life was spent as a warehouse behind the C&O slips.
P.M. NO. 19, P.M. NO. 20: Both were built in Cleveland in 1903 and followed the first P.M. 18 in chronology. Both were 350 feet long and served for 38 and 35 years respectively with the P.M. The 19 was converted to a pulp wood barge after being sold in 1940. The 20 was sold in 1938 to the State and was used at the Straits as the City of Munising until the bridge replaced the ferries there.
P.M. NO. 21: The 21 was the first of two ships ordered by the P.M. in quick succession and was the first of five to be built at the Manitowoc Shipyard. The 21, 360 feet long, came out with twin smokestacks and was launched in 1924. She was lengthened 40 feet, wound up with a single stack, and was still tied up at the C&O docks in 1973. According to the website, “Carferries of the Great Lakes,” the PM 21 was sold in July 1973 to Construction Aggregates Corporation and left Ludington in July 1974 towed by the tug John Purves. In November 1980, known as The Consolidator, it sank 17 miles off of the coast of Honduras during Hurricane Jean. No lives were lost.
P.M. NO. 22: Also constructed at a length of 360 feet in 1924, the 22 also was lengthened 40 feet. Like the 21, the 22 was tied up at the C&O docks here and is awaiting sale in 1973. Along with the 21, it was sold to Construction Aggregates Corporation in July 1973 and left Ludington in November 1973, towed by the tugs John Purves assisted by the Karl E. Leudke. According to the Historical Collections of the Great Lakes at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, it was purchased by the Panama Dredging Company in 1978 and renamed Pegasus. No records after 1978 could be located.
CITY OF SAGINAW NO. 31: The Saginaw and her sistership, City of Flint, were ordered from the Manitowoc Shipyard in the same year and had identical dimensions, 381.5 feet long and 57 feet wide. The Saginaw was built in 1929 and was the first of three ships to bear the name of a city. The Saginaw also marked the beginning of a new era of cross-lake passenger service. Built at a cost of $1,425,000, the Saginaw provided much finer public accommodations and faster service. People began to find it was easier and cheaper to cross Lake Michigan on a trainferry than to make the trip around Chicago. The Saginaw remained in service with the Pere Marquette and later C&O fleet until the summer in 1971 when a disastrous fire swept her as she awaited an overhaul in the Manitowoc yards. The ship was sold and scrapped by a Canadian firm in Humberstone, Ontario.
CITY OF FLINT NO. 32: The Flint became the flagship of the fleet upon her arrival in Ludington, a few months after the Saginaw. She was identical in every respect to the Saginaw and helped boost the passenger and freight business out of Ludington. The Flint experienced some dramatic moments during the great storm of Nov. 11, 1940, when she went aground just north of the north breakwater. The Flint set a world's record in 1939 by traveling 100,000 miles in a single year. The Flint was tied up and sold in 1970 and was as a barge on the Detroit River.
CITY OF MIDLAND NO. 41: The Midland was down in 1940 and at the Manitowoc Shipyard and made her maiden voyage on March 12, 1941, becoming the new flagship of the fleet. She was the first 400-foot of the fleet, measuring 406 feet in length, and is still in service. The Midland cost $2,000,000 to build and was the largest and fastest ship of the fleet and also was capable of carrying two more freight cars than the 31 or 32. She reigned over the fleet for 11 years and was the oldest of the active C&O fleet. It was withdrawn from full service in 1977, but was used to plant lake trout near Beaver Island in 1987 and transport a 100-ton steam engine turbine across the lake in 1988. It was laid up in November 1988, then reduced to a barge in 1997.
SPARTAN: The Spartan was launched Jan. 6, 1952, and came to Ludington on her maiden voyage in October of the same year. She is 410 feet long and cost approximately $5,000,000. She was named in honor of Michigan State University and remains in full service today. She was built in Sturgeon Bay by the Christy Ship Building Co. It was a part of the purchase of the Michigan-Wisconsin Transportation Company, Lake Michigan Carferry and now Interlake Steamship Company. It is laid up near its sister ship, the Badger.
BADGER: Launched in Sturgeon Bay only a few months after the Spartan, the Badger today is the flagship of the fleet. She also is 410 feet long and 60 feet wide. Named in honor of the University of Wisconsin, the Badger, like the Spartan, once could carry 34 freight cars with a gross tonnage of 2,500 tons or can transport 150 automobiles. It was also part of the purchases with MWT, LMC and now Interlake and continues to provide a cruise across Lake Michigan to Manitowoc for vehicles and passengers only. Named a National Historic Landmark in 2016, the sole survivor of Ludington's car ferry fleet is in its 70th year in 2023.