"Lumbering in Early Days" is the title of an article written by the Hon. Justus S. Stearns in 1916.
In it the writer expresses his regrets upon the passing of the virgin pine area and the reasons why the harvesting of the hardwoods were left for the advent of the railroads. The story was presented to the museum of Mason County Historical Society by Mrs. Frank Ewing:
"Of all the changes of the past third of a century in the lumber industry, the most to be regretted is the disappearance of the Michigan pine tree.
Majesty of Pine
"No one who has not seen him in his glory can appreciate the majesty which hedged about the king pine of the Michigan forest.
He was, indeed, a tawny giant with his three feet and more of girth, his 2-3 inches of scaly armor, his mighty trunk towering through the dim twilight of the surrounding wood, up and still up, rising majesties of the woodland, the generous maple, the virgin birch, the unyielding beech, the graceful poplar and the sturdy oak, thrusting his kingly crown straight into the heavens to meet the sun in his coming. A truly royal tree.
"Thirty years ago the greater portion of Northern Michigan was still covered with pine forests, but the great assault was about to begin. From the late '60s to the early '80s man's assaults upon the dominions of the pine king were but puny affairs, and his equipment was entirely inadequate to the task.
He came with the ox-team, the axe and the crosscut saw, and the pine laughed him to scorn; but, with the early '80's came the giant sawmill with its great six-foot circular saws which tore great holes in the timber, and its mammoth upright gangsaws into whose insatiable jaws they fed a dozen logs at a time.
"To feed these hungry monsters gangs of men ascended every navigable stream which would float a log was gorged with the remains of fallen pine trees. The Au Sable, the Pere Marquette, the Muskegon, the Titabawassee and many other Michigan rivers carried on their currents billions of feet of the choicest white and Norway pine to fill the ever yawning jaws of the sawmill.
"During the season of 1882-3 alone, over 225 million feet of pine logs were floated down the Au Sable river. From 1867 to 1893 nearly 4 billion feet of pine logs were floated down that stream. I have not at hand the figures covering the lumber operations on other Michigan rivers, but, when we consider that the operations on the Au Sable were not the largest in Michigan by any means, some conception can be made of the murderous assault upon the pine forests during the years which intervened between 1883 and 1900. There were nine great sawmills on the Au Sable, 13 on the Manistee, 28 on the Muskegon, eight on the Pere Marquette, and numerous others on other streams scattered throughout the state, each one taking its toll from the forest.
Mills Ran Night and Day
"Most of these great mills operated night and day through the summer months, cutting in many instances, 225,000 to 500,000 feet of lumber in a working day. It was an orgy of frenzied cutting and slashing. So prodigal was the wealth in sight that it was not thought worthwhile to take from the woods a log which did not measure at least 12 inches at the small end. The different hardwoods were considered of no value at all. The finest white maple was cut into stove wood, hemlock was not worth the cutting of the tree.
"Operations in the woods were carried on in winter. The logging railroad, the steam skidder and other modern lumbering appliances had not yet made their appearance. The winter's snow made for economical hauling and many of the old-time lumbermen took pride in the excellence of their log roads. It was a common practice to sprinkle the roads with water during the very cold weather. The freezing formed an ice road, or rather ice tracks, for the sleigh runners. In some cases these tracks lasted into the months of April so that heavy loads of logs could be hauled by sleighs well into the spring after the surrounding snow had melted and nothing remained but the ice tracks.
"The preparations made when a tract of timber land was to be lumbered were, in some respects, different from those which would be made today and a description may be of interest. In the first place a strategic point of attack was selected and the camps erected upon that spot. These camps were made of logs with the corners dovetailed together, and the interstices between the logs caulked with moss and clay. The building usually consisted of a cook camp, or shanty, as it was called in those days, a men's or bunk shanty, a stable and an office for the foreman, timekeeper and scaler. All supplies were hauled in by tote teams which made regular trips between the camps and the nearest source of supply. Those were the picturesque days of the lumber industry.
Knitted Stocking Cap
"For many years the lumberman or as he afterwards came to be called, the shantyboy, wore a knitted stocking cap of some bright color with a tassel on the tip, a heavy Mackinaw shirt, a bright red sash around his waist with fringed ends hanging rakishly over one hip, and heavy woolen drawers tucked into stout yellow tanned shoepacks. A majority of them chewed and smoked tobacco, drank bad whiskey, used vile language and fought at the drop of the hat. They were generally Irish, Scandanavian, Canadian French or Canadian Scotch. Almost invariably fine specimens of manhood.
The camps were located near some stream down which the logs could be floated to the mill. Space was cleared on the bank of this stream called the banking ground to which all the logs were hauled and piled into a rollway. All preparations having been made, the choppers, or axeman, were sent into the woods to fell the trees, and saw the logs into lengths, usually from 12 to 24 feet. Skidwavs were constructed upon which the logs were rolled and from which they were loaded upon the sleighs to be hauled to the banking ground. In earlier operations oxen were used for doing the skidding but later horses came into general use as being quicker and more easily handled. To get the logs to the skidways a dray was constructed from broad beech roots whose ends curved in toward each other. These were fastened together by cross pieces upon which the end of the log was fastened with a chain and hauled to the skids.
"Sometimes the logs were simply fastened by a chain at one end and hauled over the ground. This was called 'snaking' and the bark was first rossed' from one side of the logs to make it slide easily. To properly load a sleigh with logs required considerable experience. The bunks of a log sleigh were generally nine feet across and upon these three, and sometimes four tiers of logs were loaded. The first tier was generally loaded by the canthook men, for loading the other tiers a small loading chain and the assistance of a team was required. The chain was passed over the log and drawn under in the direction of the sleigh. On the end of this chain was a hook known as a swamp hook resembling one half of a pair of ice tongs. This hook was fastened into one of the logs on the sleigh, and the team, pulling on the opposite end rolled the log into its place. The same operation was repeated for each tier. The sled being loaded, chains were passed over the front and back of the load. To fasten the load securely a beech sapling was used as a binder. This binder was about 12 feet long and very springy.
"The big end was twisted into the front chain much as you would twist a stick into an emergency tourniquet on an injured arm. The small end was then forced down to the back chain and securely fastened. Many teamsters used the same binder for a whole season, being very choice of them as a well-seasoned and dependable binder was not a plentiful article.
Logs Rolled to River
"When the load arrived at the banking ground, the number of board feet in each log was measured by the scaler and the logs rolled down the bank to the river. By the time spring arrived there would be thousands of these logs in a towering pile on the river bank. This pile of logs was called a rollway. And when the river was free of ice, the drive would begin.
"At the bottom of the pile near the river's edge would be a log holding the huge rollway in place. To break this rollway it would be necessary to remove this log which was an obviously dangerous feat. In later years this was done with dynamite but in those days it was usually the custom to call for a volunteer to go down with a canthook and remove this key log. To do this and avoid being crushed by the tumbling logs required judgment, coolness, strength and agility. There are instances on record where daredevil canthook men have broken rollways and skipped up the bank with safety over the rolling logs; but not many.
"After the logs were in the water the drive proper began. This drive was in charge of rivermen whose duty it was to see that the logs arrived safely at the sawmill which was generally miles down stream. One of the greatest dangers to be encountered during the drive was what was known as the jam. Often the logs would meet with some obstacle in the stream and the force of the current would pile them up in the greatest confusion. They would jam in every position — on end, crosswise — in an almost inextricate mass. The most hazardous work of the riverman was in breaking this jam. The key log must be searched for and, when found, removed. The whole mass started forward, rolling, tumbling end over end, and in every conceivable manner. It was exciting but extremely dangerous work. It was a task for the most hard riverman and skillful riverman, and it was never attempted by any other.
Life Of A Shanty Boy
"Any comparison of conditions as they are in the lumbering business now with what they were then would not be complete without a short description of the manner of life of the shantyboy of the early '80s. As I mentioned above the men who comprised the crew of the typical Michigan lumber camp of the early '80s were mostly Irish, Scandinavian, Canadian French or Scotch; men especially fitted to endure the hardships of life in the lumber woods. The shantyboy did not live like other men live. He ate course food, worked long hours for small pay and slept in unhealthy surroundings. That he kept his health at all I attribute to the health giving properties of the pine forests and outdoor work in the cold, oxygen-loaded air. The food he ate regularly was pork and beans, soggy bread, often without butter, tea and coffee, without milk, side pork, corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and dried apple pies. And this menu was unchangeable day after day.
"The cook turned out at 2 o'clock in the morning, the teamsters at 4 o'clock and the crew turned out early enough to enable them to eat their breakfast and be at the scene of operations, anywhere from one-half to two miles away, by daybreak. The crew had lunch on the grounds at noon and worked until dark.
"The teamsters worked longer. The living conditions within most of the camps were unspeakable. It was not thought possible to keep the camps in a decent condition of cleanliness and sanitary precautions were unheard of. Vermin swarmed everywhere. Many members of the crew never changed their underclothing from the time they went in the fall until they came out in the spring. The old joke about taking a bath once a year was hardly a joke in the lumberwoods in the early '80s.
"Every camp had its little van, wangan or wanigan of supplies which were furnished to the men at prices which were little short of larceny.
Guileless As A Child
"In some camps these supplies were charged against them and they had to settle in the spring to their sorrow. While a hard drinker, fighter, and worker and every inch a man, in every other way your shantyboy was as guileless as a child. To illustrate: one contractor, an Trishman by the name of Wilson, who had taken up a contract to put logs into the water, had taken into the woods with him 25 men, whom he had hired to assist him. One evening after coming into the camps they found that the store had been broken into and a pair of shoepacks stolen. Wilson told his bookkeeper, who was the scaler, to charge every one of the 25 men $3 for a pair of shoepacks, knowing that it was one of these men who had stolen the packs. Many of these men kept no account and in the spring when they broke camp, only three of them demurred at having bought the packs.
"When the scaler told Wilson of this he said it was little enough for the trouble they had had in the matter. The shantyboy was full brother to the sailor shanghaied aboard a whaler bound north for a three-year cruise. He seemed never to learn by experience or was hedged about by conditions which he was powerless to alter, and accepted the situation as typical of the times; which it certainly was. He was the product of the pine forests and with them he disappeared.
Change In Personnel
"In the early '80s a hardwood log in a Michigan sawmill was a curiosity. Today we are cutting hardwood and working it up from square timber to clothespins. The personnel of the camp crew has changed. Where once you found Irish, Scandinavians, Scotch and French, you now find Russians, Lithuanians, Poles and Bohemians. The camps of the Stearns Salt & Lumber Co. are now no more like the lumber camps of a third of a century ago than day is like night. Our camps are in railway coaches; the menu is as wholesome and varied as any you will find in an up to date $2 a day hotel. The shantyboss of other days would be scandalized could he read over the menu regularly furnished in these camps. Like the ration of the soldier it is the means to an end; it is fuel for the human engine. It conforms to the scientific idea of food values and its base is economy. A sample menu used in the camps of this company shows the following as a Sunday dinner: Cream of tomato soup, roast beef, mashed potatoes, bread and butter, pickles, bread pudding, cookies, tea.
"The entire camp outfit, with the exception of the stables, is on wheels in one long solid train which follows the fast diminishing forest.