During the lumbering era, Ludington did not flourish as a summer resort.
To a vacationer who wanted a quiet place to rest, the saw mills shrieked and screamed and whined all day and most of the night. Many summer travelers passed through here on their way to the fashionable resorts in the northern part of the state, Petoskey, Harbor Springs and on up to Mackinac Island.
Everyone in Ludington believed that the home town had as good a summer climate as the places farther north but tourists did not look for vacation spots near saw mills.
Nearly all Ludington families entertained summer visitors_-friends and relatives from a distance who liked to come here, despite the noise, to sit on the driftwood-littered beach and watch the round red sun sink into the lake. Picnics in the Buttersville grove and King's Canyon offered the preferred means of entertainment for these guests. Occasionally horseback riding could be managed with the help of the livery stables. Rowboating on the little lake up to the lily pond near the State Road bridge was romantic. Camping parties — one on old Mount Baldy, long since hauled away by sand industry — and the old log house at historic LaBelle's Landing gathered year after year. These groups came and went as their vacations permitted. When it came time to get the children in school, summer visitors departed and the town was turned back to the natives.
APPARENT NEED
Along in the late 1880s it became apparent that there must be something to take the place of the mills when the pine had been cut or Ludington would become another ghost town. With fewer mills the city might be made attractive to summer resorters. During the summer of 1890 the Ludington Record, recalling that Charles Wing had purchased the Filer House, forced to close because business had moved east on Ludington Avenue, commented: "He (Mr. Wing) declares it to be his purpose to so rearrange the house and its surroundings that, like other cities of similar situation, Ludington may be known as a good place at which rest, recreation and health may be had."
The editor of the Record agreed with Mr. Wing that Ludington had much to offer and follows with the announcement that "Mr. Wing proposes, then, to let his purchase of the Filer House be for the general good. He will retire from the ownership and simply be a stockholder. The whole property can be owned by a stock company at the nominal cost of $3,600, remodeled and laid out with taste and skill and so managed that not only people from Chicago and other places finding a resting place but our own people can have a delightful spot where the summer evenings and times of leisure can be spent in pleasure and profit. Will the intelligent people of this community take kindly to the proposition?"
BEGIN FUND
The following week a small group of intelligent people subscribed for stock in the "Park Association." Their names and the amount of their subscriptions appeared in the Record. For the next three or four weeks the I.Q.'s continued to subscribe until $7,000 o $50,000 required was in sight.
Two or three weeks later came the announcement: "A force of men with wheelbarrows are grading the northwest corner of Filer House property preparing the ground for the erection of summer cottages and in the furtherance of the general plan of improvements.
Nothing more, however, was ever done on the project. Eventually, the notable Filer House was torn down.
But Mr. Wing, still having faith in Ludington as a summer resort, induced his friends, the Dawsons of Chicago, to spend the summer here. Mr. Dawson, a classmate of Mr. Wing at the University of Michigan, sent his wife and sons to Ludington for the summer and he himself came as business permitted. Mrs. Dawson, her sister, Miss Manierre, the three young Dawson children and their governess came to the Fred Gulembo home at 304 N. Ferry St. Mr.s Dawson was a proficient pianist, gracious and friendly, and the family soon became a part of the neighborhood. They were probably our first summer resorters as distinguished from summer visitors and the Gulembo home was our first guest house.
PROJECT ENDS
The end of the old Filer House project came in 1899 when the grounds were donated to the city for a park. "Block 33… was loaded up with taxes to the amount of $4,643… the land was considered valueless to the Park Association. The reason given for the non success of the project was the quality of the city water which was, at that time, drawn from the channel between the piers. By the time the new waterworks was in operation, the parties interested had lost their ambition.
Probably more factors than loss of ambition entered the problem. During the summer of 1891 the mills made their greatest cut on record up to that time. Few doubted that lumber manufacturing would decline rapidly. Cook's mill had been wiped out by fire and would not be rebuilt. Gloomily the situation was faced that this was the beginning of the end for Ludington. If the town survived it must be by industrialization. The summer resort business wouldn't do it.
In 1902 came the announcement that J.S. Stearns intended building a large hotel on Ludington Avenue. The same year the ground was staked out and the first cement building in Ludington was erected. hotel has been planned," said the Record, "not only to meet the requirements of the transient trade but to be a semi-resort hotel as well, and, in order to fulfill this function, a porch and balconies run the entire length of the hotel."
Seventy years ago the porch of a summer hotel was exceedingly important. The jokesters found it the source of much material for their humor magazines. The "rocking chair" group of the summer resort porch consisted of dowagers who kept their fingers busy with colored embroidery held on metal hoops and their tongues busy with the budding romances of the young folks.
NOT SAME
Summer resorting in those turn-of-the-century years was not the same as it is now. One glance at a Gay Nineties bathing suit is enough to convince anyone that the girl-next-door couldn't swim. She played croquet on a trimmed lawn and her sweeping skirts enhanced her glamor. Tennis could be played in a shirtwaist and was fairly popular at most resorts. Golf was a bit new and it was for men — older men. Young men preferred to take their girls for a stroll along the beach in preference over trudging over soft ground in a game of "cow pasture pool," as some of the gay blades of those days called golf. Bicycling was good, a cinder path to Scottville made wheeling a pleasant summer evening diversion. All these sports were in easy reach of Mr. Stearns' hotel. At last Ludington was a summer resort town.
Epworth, a new kind of summer resort, had been developing since 1894. Named in honor of the young people's organization of the Methodist Episcopal Church, the resort was known at first as the Epworth League Training Assembly. Young people came here to study Bible courses and renounce the world, the flesh and the devil. Their domain consisted of 240 acres of land donated by enterprising citizens of Ludington. The deserted village of Lincoln was within the boundaries of the resort and one of its advertised attractions. The Flint & Pere Marquette Railway Co. approved the venture with a gift of $23,000, and, with the Citizens' Development Co. of Ludington, launched the project. Surveying, and platting the tract of land; building the hotel, auditorium and two cottages and installing utilities required only five weeks. Ludington businessmen built the historic railroad, nostalgically recalled as the "dummy line" that carried passengers for five cents round trip.
Summer resort hotels began to flourish on Hamlin Lake about the same time that the Epworth development began. Fishing was the main attraction in the Hamlin Lake area and numerous cottages began to spring up. Mr. Stearns became interested and extended the dummy line to the lake.
With the coming of the automobile and improved highways, vacationers from areas previously "out of reach" began to find their way to Ludington. At first, tourists came primarily from the Chicago area and then they began moving across state from Detroit. Eventually southern Indiana and the St. Louis area began providing tourists.
(In the early 1970s), nearly 300,000 resorters and tourists enter Ludington each year.