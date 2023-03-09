The winter of 1901-02 goes down as one of the most fierce — and costly — winters to batter the carferry fleet in Ludington's history.
Strong north winds blew bitter cold air down the Lake Michigan shoreline from late November right through March and riding along with the high winds came one big snowstorm after another. But mostly it seemed to be a winter of incessant wind strong northwest storms and sometimes a southwester thrown in to mix it up.
It was howling storm out of the southwest on Dec. 14, 1901, that started the carferry fleet's trouble, trouble that spread over a 30-day period in which time two ships were wrecked, one crewman killed, a number injured and damage of over $250,000 occurred.
ABOUT MIDNIGHT on Dec. 14, 1901, the Pere Marquette No. 16, a wooden hulled craft, was about to enter the Ludington harbor, a harbor that at that time was yet undeveloped.
The No. 16 was approaching the harbor with caution dictated by a heavy southwest gale that was sweeping up the lake. Suddenly, and without warning, the No. 16 slammed heavily on a sandbar about 300 feet outside the entrance to the piers.
The force of the ship striking the sandbar was sufficient to loosen the boilers from their foundations, causing one of the huge steampipes to burst. Instantly the engine room filled with scalding hot steam and Fireman Mike Taffa was killed on the spot. The steam critically burned William Wheeler and seriously burned several others in the engine room.
As soon as the ship struck the sandbar, her skipper, Capt. George Thompson, ordered the seacocks opened and in a few minutes the water had rushed in, permitting the No. 16 to settle on the bottom, about 500 feet north of the outer end of the north pier. The ship lay broadside on to the heavy gale and the wind and sea began to pound her. The crew, without heat or lights, huddled all night in the area of the galley range while the hastily summoned Coast Guard made preparations for a rescue at daybreak.
Morning dawned cold and raw with a heavy sea still running, although the wind had subsided somewhat. The big black hulk of the carferry, with its perpendicular stacks smokeless, presented a gruesome spectacle. The ship had developed an obvious arch midships, indicating that her back had been broken and she was iced from stem to stern by the flying spray.
The imminent business was to save the marooned crew. After repeated attempts to fire a line to the ship, success finally came when one line was landed on the bow of the No. 16. Soon a heavier line was pulled aboard and a breeches buoy was made fast on shore.
Then the rescue of the crew, 32 in all, began. One by one they were laboriously hauled in the buoy to the north end of the pier.
Meanwhile, on shore a large crowd had gathered to watch the spectacular rescue. The dead and injured were first to leave the vessel and finally the last man, Capt. Thompson, landed on the pier without a mishap. By that time the No. 16 looked like a doomed vessel.
But the story of the stranding and rescue received nation-wide publicity and helped draw attention to the need for a considerable harbor development project.
On the day following the storm, soundings were taken and a rough survey made of the condition of the ship. The insurance underwriters, represented by Parry Jones of Cleveland, were on hand and it was decided at once that an attempt should be made to free the ship. The soundings showed nearly 12 feet of water under the port side but only seven under the starboard. The local tugs, Sport and John C. Mann, took part in the preliminary work but were soon joined by the Canfield of Manistee and the big tug Myers of Milwaukee.
The Ludington harbor became the scene of great maritime activity during the following week and holiday season. Thousands of people visited the area to view the ship and watch the operations.
Veteran wrecker Capt. James Reid of Sarnia, Ontario, was engaged to direct the salvage and one of his first moves was to order some of the 26 freight cars taken off on a lighter and install huge centrifugal pumps. A diver, N. J. Gaylord, placed temporary patches on the hull and the carferry P. M. 15 did a considerable amount of dredging around the hull.
Finally, during the afternoon of Dec. 28, the tug Myers succeeded in pulling her free and towed her into port. A week later she was towed by the No. 15 to Milwaukee where she entered the shipyard and underwent costly repairs and finally rejoined the fleet.
THIRTY DAYS after the No. 16 had plowed into a sandbar, the P.M. 3 came bounding up the coast from Milwaukee with a 50-mile an hour gale behind her and went head-first on the beach — a berth she would have for the next eight days.
The old No. 3, which had been laid down in 1887, had left Milwaukee on the night of Jan. 16, 1902, with a full cargo of grain and general freight. All night long she had battled the gale and a tremendous sea was running by the time the No. 3 arrived off Ludington at 5:30 a.m., Jan. 17.
When she arrived near the Ludington harbor, Capt. Frank A. Dority, her veteran skipper, was called to the pilot house to bring her in and at the same time he was informed by wheelsman that the ship was acting "queerly" Capt. Dority found nothing wrong with the vessel until he gave the order to "port helm" as he attempted to line the ship up with the piers.
At this point the No. 3 failed to respond to the wheel and headed straight for the beach. Seeing this, Capt. Dority then ordered full speed astern but it was too late. In a few moments the No. 3 was piled up on the beach, lying about 200 feet north of the north pier and about an equal distance from where the No. 16 had been stranded.
The seacocks were opened and the ship settled into the sand. Distress signals were sounded and soon scattered members of the disbanded life saving crew were on the scene. Meanwhile the ship, with nine passengers aboard, was in a perilous position.
She lay almost head-on toward the shore but the huge sea, carrying big chunks of ice on their crests, struck the exposed vessel with terrific force. The vessel began to go to pieces. Water was being taken aboard at an alarming rate and both the hull and upper decks were giving way under the tremendous impact of the seas.
The strain became too much for the No. 3 and, like the No. 16, her back began to break as the ship lurched violently in the waves.
Although the pier was only 200 feet away, the going was rough.
The breakers were tumbling wildly against the ice banks and there was no chance to get a small boat into the water. The only chance of escape was the torturous route of the breeches buoy. Shortly after daybreak, however, Capt. Wheeler of the life saving unit, had fired a line over the No. 3's bow and it was made fast around the steamer's forward spar. The rescue than began and the first to come ashore was the purser, William Wilson, carrying his precious golf clubs.
Repeatedly the line sagged and Wilson was dunked into the water, barely escaping the chunks of ice moving swiftly by. There was also a considerable risk that the lurching ship might part the line.
Eventually every passenger and crew member was rescued. It was a notable accomplishment of the federal life saving crew. One man rescued weighed over 200 pounds and carried 100 pounds of lantern slides with him.
On the third day after the grounding, the gale subsided and operations began to free the vessel. On Jan. 25, eight days after she went ashore, the No. 3 was released and limped into port.