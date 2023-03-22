The Mason County Historical Society has a litany of events to mark the 150th anniversary of the City of Ludington, and those events are sprinkled throughout the calendar year and all three of the sites it runs.
“It was important to represent all three locations. It’s so people understand that all three of these locations are operated by the Mason County Historical Society, and they all tell a different part of the history of the area,” said Rebecca Barringer, the society’s executive director.
The society is hosting events at its Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, and at Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive.
While the city is marking its anniversary today, March 22, many of the events by the historical society are around the 20th of each month.
“We were trying to do something month to month, pretty much from the kickoff to the end of the operating season. That was the plan,” Barringer said.
Society President James Jensen said with the return of the historical society’s research capabilities back inside the city limits, and with the 150th, it is a perfect way to mark the occasion.
“We are the Mason County Historical Society, but this location is in Ludington so it was perfect for us to be involved in the things that are going on and celebrating this city,” Jensen said.
After the commemorative council meeting tonight at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St. — originally the Swedish Lutheran Church of the 1870s and 1880s — the society is hosting a program on Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage at 6:30 p.m., April 20, at the research center.
Mike Nagle, a professor of history and political science, will give a presentation that evening, and the society plans to unveil its Mason County Ancestry search. Tours of behind the scenes at the research center are planned, too.
“That’s sort of our kickoff event for the 150th,” Barringer said. “You’ve got the proclamation event taking place on (March 22)… That event is going to highlight the Mason County genealogical resources we have here. Over the last year, we’ve been working on creating a Mason County ancestry database.
“We’ll launch that. People will be able to look at that, we’ll talk to people about how that’s going to work and how they can enter their ancestors into the database.”
On May 20, the society is planning a ancestry workshop, with the details soon to be announced.
During the Love Ludington Weekend’s return in mid-June, the society is hosting a tour of historic homes and beds and breakfasts, too.
Jensen said he sent a pair of columns he wrote and were published by the Daily News about going up and down East Ludington Avenue for inspiration, and he’s excited for the presentation ahead.
“Rick Plummer (the former executive director of the society) is still very active with us, and he is putting together some presentations. There will be people welcoming you at some of the houses there with actors portraying the residents there,” Jensen said. “We hope to make (it) a basis for periodic tours on the avenue that we would run out of (the research center).
“I think that’s going to be a lot of fun.”
On Saturday, the tour will be that of walking by some of the historic homes with Sunday having opportunities to go inside some of the bed and breakfasts on the avenue, Barringer said.
In July, in conjunction with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, the two entities are planning a vintage base ball game at a time and place to be determined, too.
August has two events — the Maritime Heritage Day on Aug. 12 and a cemetery walk on Aug. 26. Barringer said the cemetery walk will be similar to one hosted in 2014.
“That’s both cemeteries,” Jensen said of Lakeview and Pere Marquette. “That is a wonderful event, too. It sounds funny about being in a cemetery, but everyone who attended it thoroughly enjoyed it. We had a collection of automobiles driving over to the other cemetery.”
The heritage day will be at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and will include a walking tour, historical presentation, boat tours and a life-saving event with the U.S. Coast Guard. The museum is located in the former Coast Guard station, and it is one of several sites in the city that are on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We’re going to give a walking tour of the Maritime Heritage Trail,” Barringer said. “We will have actors at different locations who play famous people from the area. That’s going to be a nice walking tour. It will then end at the maritime museum.”
White Pine Village is the home of an event on Sept. 23 with what is dubbed as the “Trial of the Century.” There will be an ice cream social at the town hall with actors in the “trial” engaging with visitors as well as selecting jurors from the crowd. An investigative reporter will be also be working amongst the crowd outside of the courthouse during the trial.
“That is going to be fun. That’s going to involve several prominent people from the community who will play judge, sheriff, the inmate that will be in the jail down there,” Barringer said. “It’s going to be a fun event, and it’s going to be interactive.”
Candle making and weaving demonstrations are also expected to be a part of the day.
“People will see what history was like living in the 1800s,” she said. “It’ll be a fun event.”
Some time in late September or early October, the society is hosting a Sesquicentennial Ball at the Stearns Hotel.
“It’s going to be a fundraiser for the historical society. It’s going to sort of replace our wait night event that we’ve done every year,” Barringer said. “We wanted to make that about the 150th anniversary. We want that to be a celebration of the 150th. Being that we house so much history within our archives, it just fit.”
The ball will include some trivia and games as well as a skit including Eber Ward and Justus Stearns.
Overall, the society worked diligently in the past several months to create events to mark the 150th for the city.
“We got a committee together. Knowing that the sesquicentennial was coming up, our board formed a committee that sat down and has been meeting each week — some members from the board, some members from the community — to talk about how we can celebrate this significant event and really highlight the history of the area as well as our organization and what we do,” Barringer said. “We wanted fun but educational programs that we could put on for the community.
“The committee has done a really good job of getting an events schedule that will keep us hopping all summer long.”