150: 145 years ago 44 were rescued from Rutter in daring rescue

With cold, raw winds lashing and churning Lake Michigan into a tumultuous sea of fury, 44 men hung desperately for more than 12 hours in the shrouds of the schooner J. H. Rutter, grounded off Ludington.
This happened 145 years ago and the fact that, except for constant drenching from the icy waters and fear as they clung helplessly to the riggings, not one of the 44 suffered serious injury, remains today as one of the marine miracles of Lake Michigan.
The first of a series of disasters, which resulted in the grounding of the schooner, began Oct. 31, 1887, when the Rutter, commanded by Capt. J.H. Simpson of Goderich, Ont., signaled that she was in distress. A double-decked freighter, the vessel had encountered heavy weather and, by the time she hove in sight of Big Point Sable, she had lost her rudder and was rolling helplessly. Her cargo of 45,000 bushels of corn and 19,000 bushels of rye had shifted and, listing dangerously, the ship was at the mercy of the waves.
She was sighted by lifesavers at the Big Point Sable station, then the only station in this vicinity north of Pentwater.
James Morgan, son of Capt. “Shanty” Morgan, commanding officer, was in charge of the station that day, his father having gone to Detroit. Also on duty were George Morgan, Jame’s brother, Peter Paasch, Charles Manchester, Wallace Shackleton and two others, whose names are not recalled.
When the lifesavers arrived at the side of the schooner, Capt. Simpson told them he needed a tug to tow her into port where he wanted a crew of men to shift her cargo.
The lifesavers boarded her, rendering what assistance they could until the arrival of a tug, sent out from Ludington.
The tug that went to the Rutter’s help was the Margaret, whose master was John Crawford Sr., but who, for some reason, had turned the command over that day to Capt. Robert Caswell. The Margaret was accompanied by the Goodrich steamer DePeer as Capt. Caswell knew there was not fuel enough aboard the tug to tow the disabled Rutter to Ludington. The Margaret and the lifesavers remained with the Rutter and DePeer throughout the extremely difficult trip from the point to Ludington, the Rutter listing dangerously.
By the time they reached Ludington, the wind and sea had quieted and, as they had done all they could, the lifesavers went ashore and started overland on the eight-mile trip to the station.
Forty Ludington men, among them Andrew Newberg, Sam Beaton, Thomas Yule, John Anderson, John Brockhaus, George Tracy, Frank Mero, James Clark, John Hounsell Sr., John Hounsell Jr., George Orrey, George Harbaugh and 28 others, answered the call of Capt. Simpson for volunteers to help in shoveling the shifted grain back into place in the schooner, the captain offering $1 an hour for this help.
These 40 men, who went out to the Rutter in the tug Margaret, joined four of the vessel’s crew in the work of shifting the grain, the Margaret tying up to the Rutter to be on hand if needed However, about 11 p.m. the wind came up again and, in the rising sea, the motion of the two boats split the towline. Consequently, the tug could not stay with the Rutter, so Capt. Caswell told Capt. Simpson that the Margaret would tie up within the harbor entrance and, if any assistance was needed, a light would be hung on the Rutter’s forward rigging to summon help. The Margaret then steamed away to the harbor and Capt. Simpson retired.
Between decks the 40 men from Ludington and the four sailors were working desperately to straighten the cargo of grain. About 2 a.m., Nov. 1, discovery was made that the hatch had washed off the upper deck over the after pumps and that water was pouring in the hold. Capt. Simpson was immediately summoned and he found 13 feet of water in the hold with his ship sinking rapidly.
There was only a small lantern aboard the ship, the others having been broken before the Rutter reached Big Point Sable the previous day.
This lantern was hung in the shrouds as agreed upon and, while awaiting assistance, Capt. Simpson ordered the anchors slipped so that his ship might not sink in deep water. The vessel lay with her bow pointing about southwest, every sea washing her decks. At the risk of being swept overboard at any moment, Andrew Newberg and John Hounsell and one of the sailors crept forward over the slippery decks and cast off the anchor.
The wind was blowing a gale, hurling the icy waters about the schooner. To save themselves from drowning, the 44 men took to the riggings where they hung anxiously waiting for help that did not come, as the rays of the lantern were too feeble to penetrate the darkness to the spot where the waiting Margaret lay.
The break of dawn disclosed the plight of the men. Hundreds of persons lined the beaches and the piers, who could only watch the spectacle breathlessly, helpless to give any help. With no lifesaving crew nearby, the lives of the men aboard the Rutter seemed doomed.
With 44 lives at stake, Disciple Abair started out at 7 a.m. with his team of horses to bring the Big Point Sable lifesaving crew, the crew and apparatus arriving soon after 9 a.m.
Three or four attempts were made to reach the sinking vessel with the lifeboat but the seas were too heavy. Nine attempts were made to shoot a line to the vessel before a rope could be secured but, with the big seas rolling, nothing could be accomplished.
Capt. Amos Breinig and Capt. Louis Sterling Sr., both masters of tugs, wanted to take out a government tug, which was in the harbor. Their own boats being too large to ride safely over the sandbar, they were sure that this government craft could make the trip without damage. However, her master would not go, nor would he let his boat go without telegraphic permission from Washington.
When this permission arrived, a scow was rigged up, surf boat and government tug, with some members of the crew and several local fishermen and sailors, were towed out to the Rutter. The sea was very high and it was thought impossible for the tug to get alongside the Rutter.
The story of that trip out to the Rutter is vividly recalled in the following excerpt from a booklet, “Magnificent Gallantry of Local Sailor” which was published shortly after the thrilling experience: “Just as soon as she got outside the piers, all hope seemed over. The tug, the scow and surf boat were thrown furiously about from side to side. At times the three boats entirely disappeared between the seas. For more than an hour this fearful scene continued. At length the tug made sufficient headway to the wreck to enable the surf boat to cut loose, plow up alongside and take off eight men, with whom her crew succeeded in reaching land, though the boat was filled to her gunwales, while the tug made its way back into the harbor with the scow.
“After an abortive effort of the surf boat to reach the wreck again by launching from the harbor, Capt. Frederick Kendrick took the boat in tow once more and for hours the terrible scene was repeated of the tug wading and floundering convulsively through the watery avalanches with the surf boat in her rear
“Finally the surf boat was taken far from shore to hold her own against the sea and, cutting loose from the tug, got sufficiently near the wreck to cast a line to her, which was caught by the men in the rigging made fast. The surf boat then carried the other end of the line to the shore, the calculation being to set it up and fetch the sufferers to land by the breeches buoy.
“But the horror of the situation was now increased by the consciousness that day was waning and that the endeavor for rescue by the means at last arranged must be protracted into the darkness and involved unknown contingencies of disaster.
“Capt. Kendrick formed the daring resolution of attempting to reach the wreck with the tug, an enterprise which involved the very extreme peril of his vessel and all on board. The sea had now increased in volume and fury and the vast multitude which lined the piers and beaches hardly breathed as they beheld the sturdy little tug plunging and staggering in her unequal fight with the cataracts which incessantly broke over her, sometimes flung widely in her course, but ever recovering and holding stubbornly and slowly forward straight for the stranded vessel.
“The breathless suspense continued as the tug gained the lee of the wreck, and boldly made fast alongside.
“Slowly, one by one, the men were seen leaving the shrouds. At last a shrill short whistle broke from the tug and instantly the vast concourse on shore burst into a tempest of cheering. The signal of success was understood and it was known that the men were saved. The shouts and tumult continued as the little tug floundered back to the piers and, just before twilight began to darken the poor fellows were landed upon the dock amidst a storm of violent exultation and hurried away to warm rooms, dry clothing, food, cordials-everything they needed.
“In the evening all Ludington went to a mass meeting at the largest public hall to assist the sufferers. That, after all their many hours’ torture from cold and hunger, the drench of the sea and the anticipation of doom, the final agony of a miserable death was spared them, is due to the noble audacity of Capt. Kendrick.
The law provides no higher tribute than the gold medal of the lifesaving service which can, however, confer but a small degree of honor upon a man whose brave deed has honored him infinitely more.”
As a result of the rescue Capt. Kendrick subsequently was awarded a first class gold medal by the lifesaving service and James Cummings, his engineer, received a second class medal.
The J. H. Rutter was rescued, repaired and put back into service, continuing to operate for many years. Her master, Capt. Simpson, subsequently moved to Kansas and was elected to Congress where, under the name of “Sockless Jerry” Simpson, he delighted in telling, in Washington hotels and legislative halls, his thrilling wreck experience at Ludington.