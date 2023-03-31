From lumber barons to the present; Danaher — family that helped city develop

The name of Danaher is synonymous of the great lumber barons who helped carve Ludington’s history beginning in the mid-1800s. The difference from the Danaher name and some of those who also pioneered the lumber business here is that the family name (was) still carried on (in 1973).
It all began in 1822 when Patrick M. Danaher was born in Ireland. With his parents and brothers, Patrick Danaher arrived in Canada in 1827 and then moved to New York State in 1842. As a young man, Patrick became employed with a railroad that was in the process of expanding its tracks into the Midwest and the young Danaher was sent ahead to purchase the necessary right-of-ways for the railroad.
By 1864, Danaher was in Wisconsin where he was employed by James Ludington, supplying logs for the Ludington mill near Racine. In 1865, Patrick Danaher came to Ludington where he undertook the same task, supplying logs from deep inside Mason County’s pine forests and selling them to Ludington, who by then was operating a mill of his own in what was then Pere Marquette village.
In the fall of 1866, Danaher sent for his wife and eight children and the entire family arrived in Ludington in October of that year. Danaher continued to work for Ludington until 1869 when he, with David Melendy as a partner, entered the lumber business. They built a mill on the east end of Pere Marquette Lake the site later occupied by Morton Salt Co. and a year later converted it into a steam mill. The main part of the mill rested on a solid foundation made of piles driven closely together and was two stories in height.
Danaher decided to change the structure of the mill in 1871 and added two lath saws, a dust-feeder, log turners and automatic rollers. The mill, called a “friction mill’ by lumbermen, was considered doubtful as to its ability to produce a quantity of logs, despite the $45,000 Danaher spent on renovations.
Added to that, Danaher built a large warehouse, a store building in the village and $6,000 boarding house that later burned.
The questionable mill started production in June 1872 and that year alone turned out 16 million feet of lumber. The next year the mill turned out 75,000 feet of lumber a day and two years later was producing an amazing 125,000 feet in a 12-hour work day.
During the 1873 season, the Danaher firm purchased a huge quantity of pine lands in Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties, some 80 million feet of lumber.
The firm continued to operate at full capacity and in 1876 Danaher reorganized the firm with himself as president, James Danaher as vice-president and George Stray as secretary-treasurer.
The Danaher family, with Patrick at its head, moved quickly into the leadership of the community and the same qualities of community leadership passed on to Patrick’s son, Michael B., who was born in 1856.
Michael’s brother, James, who had been associated with the lumber firm, moved to Detroit after a rather short association with the company but Michael took up the role of community leader and carried it out well throughout the 84 years of his life.
A graduate of the University of Michigan in 1878, Michael turned to law studies and was admitted to the Michigan bar upon graduation from the U of M law school. He immediately returned to Ludington where he set up his practice, eventually becoming the dean of the Mason County Bar Association.
Aside from his very successful law practice, Michael Danaher helped organize the city’s first volunteer fire department and the public library that we now use. He was a long-time member of the Ludington school board and through his efforts Ludington secured its Elks Lodge. He was one of the original members of the board of directors of the Ludington State Bank and a leading member and contributor to St. Simon parish. Michael Danaher was the leading factor in the construction of St. Simon school and other parish buildings.
When he died on Jan. 29, 1940, the city entered an official period of mourning and city businesses and stores closed for his funeral.
The Ludington Daily News, in his obituary, said, “Probably no other person in the history of the community played a part in so many phases of Ludington’s development over so long a period as did Michael B. Danaher.”
(In the early 1970s), the Danaher name is carried on by Mary Mahoney Danaher, the sole survivor of the Danaher family. In the years since the death of Michael Danaher, Mary Danaher, who was probably best known in Ludington by the name of Molly, continued the long Danaher tradition of providing assistance to charitable and civic projects.
Various Ludington and Mason County projects have benefited from the aid provided by Molly Danaher who, for many years, continued to assist the community in the same vein as Patrick and Michael Danaher before her.
Molly Danaher died at age 92 on Feb. 3, 1980. She is buried alongside the Danaher family at Pere Marquette Cemetery off of Sixth Street in Ludington.