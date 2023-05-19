Early Ludington firefighters

Many of the over 12,000 photos in the archival collections of Mason County Historical Society are of the fire fighters who served the City of Ludington over its 150 year history. Some, but certainly not all, of these photos also include identification of these important people and provide the inspiration for the following paragraphs.
1890s
After the Big Fire of 1881, several Ludington fire departments were organized. The men who served in these companies wore colorful uniforms and appeared proud to be photographed wearing their signature attire. A June 29, 1955 article in the Ludington Daily News described the uniforms in these words:
“The engine company men were gorgeous in bright red shirts with black lapels and elaborately ornamented with gold braid.
The hose company men wore shirts of bright blue and the hook and ladder boys wore white, both decorated with lapels and an abundance of gold braid…all wore shiny black helmets, black trousers and high, well-polished boots…”
Men from all walks of life served at this time including:
• J. George Ackersville (1861-1946) — Livery man
• Warren A. Cartier (1866-1934) — Lumber and shingles
• John H. Kieswalter (1871-1912) — Grocer
• John D. Neumann (1868-1954) — Saloon keeper
• Orville W. Tripp (1859-1919) — Grocer
1909
For several decades Ludington’s Fourth Ward had its own fire department known as Phoenix Hose Company No. 2. The men of this company who proudly posed for a photo in 1909 included two sets of fathers and sons:
• George A. Barber (1852-1928) — Policeman
• George E. Barber (1882-1964) — Machinist, Carrom Company
• James Norman Barber (1884-1960) — Policeman
• John H. Greenwald (1850-1920) — Merchant, shoe store
• Arthur J. Greenwald (1891-1929) — Merchant, shoe store & men’s furnishings
And a set of brothers:
• Alex Laidlaw (1858-1925) — Policeman
• John F. Laidlaw (1865-1930) — Well borer
1935
By 1935 the men in the group photos of Ludington firefighters transitioned from their colorful uniforms to the traditional “coat and tie” common to portraits of that era.
The Phoenix Hose Company No. 1 photo portrayed 21 members.
Some of these men, including the Boerner brothers, sons of early Ludington firefighter Charles Boerner (1846-1926) were:
• Frank H. Boerner (1882-1940) — Carpenter
• Charles H. Boerner (1884-1965) — Carpenter
• Arthur Lange (1905-2000) — City Hall janitor
• Walter Ptaszenski (1894-1936) — Serviceman, Michigan Public Service Co.
The Social Events
The story of the early Ludington firefighters would be incomplete without a review of the signature annual social event held, the Firemen’s Ball. Agnes MacLaren (1901-1964), local historian and Ludington Daily News columnist, described these events:
“These balls were held in the German Hall and began before dark and lasted all night. As one member remarked the other night, ‘If you didn’t get there early, you didn’t get anything to eat.’”
The German Hall, located at 302 S. James St. was a 2-story wooden structure with a balcony circling the dance floor below. Beer was served in the basement.
The dancing proceeded in this order, “a grand march, quadrille, waltz, quadrille, polka, firemen’s dance quadrille waltz, two-step, Cicilian circle, waltz, quadrille (ladies choice), two-step, and quadrille” and that was just part one of the evening.
The other annual event held was the firemen’s fair. These fairs were described in the June 29, 1955 edition of the Ludington Daily News:
“The fairs, usually held in the late fall, lasted for a full week. They were glorified carnivals with games of all sorts and descriptions, food counters, music and dancing and anything else in the way of amusement the ingenious firemen might concoct to amuse the public and part them from their nickels and dimes…Money derived from these balls and fairs was used to purchase special equipment and other essentials for the fire department.”
In 1981 an article written by local firemen Bruce Pelletier and Tom Anderson was published by the Ludington Daily News describing another part of the social aspect of being an early firefighter:
“Often after their monthly meetings the firemen could be found smoking cigars, playing cards and partaking of the brew. It was activities such as these that earned them the reputation as rugged men who played hard, fought fires hard, and drank hard, too.”
In 1955 it was noted, “…and while today’s firemen lay no claim to the glamour and social prestige of their predecessors, they, too, are a sociable group and within their close knit firemen circles have numerous good times together.”
As the City of Ludington celebrates it sesquicentennial, the respect and appreciation for those who serve as firefighters remains strong.