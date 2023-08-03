In the beginning… A pesky little animal, the pine tree all aided in Ludington's birth

Before Ludington became a city in 1873, this area was the home to Native Americans and then became noted as the site of the death of famed explorer Father Jacques Marquette. Fur trappers found their way to the waters of the Pere Marquette River, followed by the lumbermen that built the settlement of Pere Marquette. James Ludington — the city’s namesake — worked to get the eventual city to be the county seat of Mason County, and the combination of timber and rail helped to establish the City of Ludington.
Ludington’s first boom
Then came the Ludington family for inspiring the names of other streets in the immediate “downtown” area. He had already used his surname for the principal east-west street and then used his Christian name for the street that then bordered “the edge of town.”
After that he drew on other family members for streets-Lewis, William, Charles (later Rath Avenue), Robert, Harrison, Rowe, Delia and Emily.
But he didn’t forget his friends, either, when he added the streets of Loomis, Filer, Foster, Danaher, Melendy and Dowland.
It is possible, however, that the above mentioned men may not have taken the honor of having a street named for them too seriously because it is quite likely none of them, at the time, figured Ludington would last beyond the life of the timber business.
Ludington’s next venture was construction of a very large store on the southwest corner of Main Street and Ludington Avenue.
Luther Foster was the first manager of the new store and Jacob Staffon, who had arrived in Ludington two years previously as a clerk in the company store on Saw Dust Avenue, and continued his work in the new store.
And it was also into this building that David Melendy, the city’s first post master moved the post office.
On the surface, the big store may have passed for just that — a big company store that sold everything a housewife or a lumber camp worker might need, from coats and boots to meat and eggs.
But Ludington had added a second story to the building to be used for public meetings.
The religious meetings that had been held on Saw Dust Avenue were now moved to the “big store” and Luther Foster organized the first Sunday school in the settlement, using the upper story. For that, Ludington sent to the school from Milwaukee an organ costing $450, no small sum in 1867.
But Ludington wasn’t the only entrepreneur busy in the infant settlement during 1867, the city’s first boom year.
William Farrell built the city’s first hotel, placing it just east of Ludington’s boarding house on Ludington Avenue.
It was known as the Farrell House, then the Clinton House and finally the Gregory House, serving the city well for over 25 years before a fire burned it to the ground.
In the same year a new school house was built “in the woods” on the southwest corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
A block farther east on the southwest corner of Ludington and Harrison Street, William Kieswalter built a grocery store but it was so far out in the woods it hardly qualified as being a part of the city.
Whether or not Charles Mears liked it and there is considerable reason to believe he did not — Ludington was suddenly growing faster and with apparently more of an economic future than Lincoln.
And there were two important reasons for it — reasons that were to transcend from merely playing supporting roles in Ludington’s growth to becoming the major reasons for the city’s stability long after the lumber industry died out.
The reasons were, of course, the harbor and the railroad.
In this case, there is no question of the “chicken or the egg.” Simply put, the development of the harbor begat the railroad.
Harbor critical to growth
When the first white men laid eyes on the area that was to embrace Ludington, the harbor, such as it was, was located near the mouth end of Pere Marquette Lake and was known as Seaton Creek.
The name alone gives you a good idea of what it was — a very narrow and shallow channel.
Until 1860, when the new channel was opened, ships loading lumber from the mills here did so by anchoring off shore and having the logs towed to them by scows.
This, obviously, was a time-consuming, costly process.
In bad weather it could not be attempted and even in the best of weather it was a difficult task.
And the man who was responsible for turning the channel into the lifeblood of the future community turned out to be none other than Charles Mears, even though he was eventually to lose for him the distinction of having the county seat located at his village of Lincoln.
Other men may have, and probably did, recognize the need for a deeper and wider channel between Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan but it took Mears to do something about it.
And he made his move in 1859 when he undertook the tough task of having the channel cut.
Prior to this, wood slab docks dotted Pere Marquette Lake and two slab docks extended into Lake Michigan near the original channel entrance.
These were used by sailing schooners picking up timber and lumber and for unloading some cargo when the vessels were either two big or heavily loaded to gain entrance through the channel.
According to Mears’ diaries, he put to work a large number of men to cut the new channel at the site where it is now located.
They dug through 1859 and into the late summer of 1860. Finally, in August of 1860, the cut had been completed to the point where it was ready to accept its first voyager, the honor obviously belonging to Mears.
But Mears was called away to Chicago on business the “first man through” ceremony was postponed, pending Mears return.
While he was gone, however one of the sawyers employed by Mears, August Miller, took a canoe and paddled through the channel, thus becoming the first person through the present channel.
When Mears returned and found he had been denied the honor, he was furious.
Whether or not Miller remained in Mears’ employ after that episode is not recorded in any known journal but one can only surmise.