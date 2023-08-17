In the beginning… A pesky little animal, the pine tree all aided in Ludington's birth

As the 1860s were turning over into the 1870s, the long history of what was to become the City of Ludington showed development over a gradual scale.
The Native Americans lived up and down the Pere Marquette River, even as the river’s namesake died and was buried along the narrow strip of land known today as the Buttersville Peninsula. White men came to set traps and get valuable pelts. Lumbering companies arrived next to harvest the pristine timber.
Growth zoomed from there, and with the Village of Pere Marquette established and more resources being found plus the port becoming a critical one along Lake Michigan, the village as soon to embark as a city.
Major change coming
Before the campaign was won, James Ludington had sold out his interests here to Delos Filer and Edward A. Foster, brother of Luther Foster.
They changed the name of the firm to the Pere Marquette Lumber Company and inaugurated a program that made land available without cost to churches and other “desirable organizations” and at low cost to home builders.
In the span of just eight years, from 1865, when James Ludington began in earnest the task of planning and laying out his city, to 1873, when the village received its charter as a city, a considerable change had come over the community.
Lumber was still king, make no mistake about that, but the railroad, while still not a reality, was already being considered a major factor in future growth and development.
And with the coming of the railroad came the first actual effort at linking Ludington with Wisconsin ports by regularly scheduled steamers.
The steamer “Messenger” made stops at Ludington three times a week from Milwaukee and the side-wheeler “John Sherman” was making regular trips between Ludington and Milwaukee.
As for the lumber industry itself, it had undergone a rapid transition from a two-mill operation to one that included eight large mills, mills that were to operate throughout the period that lumber was the prime resource of the area.
In 1870, (Patrick) Danaher and (David) Melendy built a mill on the east end of Pere Marquette Lake. The entire Fourth Ward was then a pine forest with giant trees growing to the edge of the water.
The firm erected a large boarding house and several small cottages near the mill and later added a warehouse for hay and grain. At the same time, they continued operating their general store on the northwest corner of Ludington Avenue and Charles Street (Rath Avenue).
The Ward mills soon followed the Danaher mill. Captain Eber B. Ward, who was also president of the Flint & Pere Marquette Railway Co., had started as a cabin boy on a Great Lakes schooner and had risen to captain.
By 1869 he was a wide-scale vessel owner and ship builder. In 1870 he acquired two mill sites on Pere Marquette Lake and built the “north mill.” Two years later he built the “south mill” and it was called “the finest saw mill in the world.” Like Ludington, however, he operated through agents and spent very little time here.
Other mills quickly followed. One was built by Dr. George W. Roby but operated by James Crowley. The mill was later purchased by Pardee, Cook and Co. Oliver N. Taylor owned another mill, this one on the narrow strip of land between the channel and Buttersville Park.
One of the other well known mills was owned by Horace U. Butters and known as the Butters & Peters Lumber Company.
The last of the early lumber barons to locate here was Antoine E. Cartier, who came from Manistee in 1878.
As early as 1872, however, Cartier had entered into partnership with Filer and they had owned and operated a mill that was later sold to R. G. Peters and Butters.
After dissolving the partnership, Cartier purchased a mill at the foot of James Street which had been built and operated for a time by William Allen and George Goodsell. The Cartier-Filer store was of the northeast corner of Ludington Avenue and Charles Street.
This was Ludington on the eve of its birth as a city. But let’s take a look at the rest of the town as it appeared on March 22, 1873, the day it received its charter and became known as the City of Ludington.
It had, at that time, a population of a little over 2,000-which was exactly double of what it had been 18 months before. The city occupied 1,482 acres, as compared to 2,040 acres (in 1973).
The lumber industry had 4,500,000,000 feet of standing pine in the county, enough to keep the mills here busy for 35 years, a report in 1873 said. And the estimate wasn’t too far off, only by approximately eight years. The lumber business was employing about 600 men. A shingle mill, owned by Loomis, was turning out 60,000 shingles daily and there were three wooden bowl manufacturers, each capable of turning out 20 dozen bowls a day.
There were two church buildings, Methodist and Catholic and the Episcopalians, Congregationalists and Lutherans held Sunday services every week in one of the public meeting rooms in the city.
The Union school had been completed and there were two ward schools. The city had six hotels, a newspaper and a wooden sidewalk had been ordered to be built starting on Ludington Avenue, running north on the east side of Charles Street. Ludington had been greatly improved by grading and removal of “most stumps.”
Ground had been broken for a new building on James Street, owned by John Whalen, that was to be two stories high and be 20-feet by 50-feet.
In 18 months the number of buildings in the “downtown” area doubled and on July 18, four months after the city was chartered, the Mason County Record reported that the Flint & Pere Marquette expected to have the grading completed within 30 days to Ludington.
So that’s how it was as Ludington stood ready to receive its charter and take its place among Michigan’s cities. The economy was booming, the city growing and — suffering a few pains — and the future was bright, at least for the next 35 years, the span of time that it was estimated the lumber industry would last.
The city fathers could not foresee what was to come. The railroad, expected to provide little more than convenient transportation for the lumber industry, would eventually dominate the city’s economy.
Salt, chemicals and industry — unknown when Ludington became a city — were yet to take their place in helping to make the city grow, long after lumber surrendered its crown as king.