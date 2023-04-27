In the beginning… A pesky little animal, the pine tree all aided in Ludington's birth

PROLOGUE
On May 18, 1675 a strong northerly wind was sweeping Lac Tinois, today known as Lake Michigan. A tiny birch-bark canoe was struggling against the rolling swells in an urgent journey to bring a dying man back to the mission he had founded at St. Ignace.
But long before the destination could be reached the voyage was to end for 38-year-old Father Jacques Marquette, a French missionary-explorer and the man who made the first known visit by white men to what is now Ludington.
Resting on a mat in the bottom of the canoe, and “feeling that death was upon him,” the stricken Jesuit asked his two French companions, Jacques L’Argilier and Pierre Porteret, to seek the shelter of a river they were approaching.
The “donnes” guided the canoe ashore as they were asked and carried the black-robed missionary to the top of a high bluff that overlooked vast Lac Illinois on one side and a small, placid lake on the other.
There L’Argilier and Porteret quickly built a crude hut and placed Marquette inside it.
During the early evening hours of May 18, Father Marquette died at the place now marked by a permanent monument in Buttersville on a hilltop that overlooked a lake and a river that were to bear his name and the site of a city that 242 years later would be called Ludington, even though many were to consider Marquette’s own name more appropriate.
L’Argilier and Porteret buried Marquette and marked the spot by fashioning a cross from sticks. Then they returned to St. Ignace, thus ending the first known visit to this area by white men.
But Marquette’s remains were not to be left on Buttersville.
Two years later, another party from the St. Ignace mission arrived and exhumed the missionary’s remains, returning them for burial at St. Ignace.
While other white explorers and trappers may have visited the area in the years immediately following Marquette’s death, there isn’t another known account of anyone coming here for 50 years and then it was yet another Frenchman who came purposely to examine the area where Marquette died.
Pierre Xavier de Charlevoix, an explorer of the Great Lakes area, visited the death site and found a cross that marked it.
The cross had been reconstructed from time to time by Indians who had been told word-of-mouth stories about the “black robe” who had died there.
Charlevoix, after a quick assessment of the place, built a more permanent cross to mark Marquette’s death site and then continued on his way.
But he also recorded the first description of the region.
“The ‘river’ where Pere Marquette died is no more than a brook,” he wrote, but noted that it widened in a lake “nearly two leagues in circuit” and that the river cut through a great hummock. The “brook” Charlevoix referred to was the original channel that connected Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan. It was quite a ways to the south of where the present day channel is located.
The lake nearly “two leagues in circuit” was, of course, Pere Marquette Lake.
For the next 110 years, after Charlevoix’s visit, the area remained out of the limelight and apparently out of anyone’s memory for it wasn’t until 1835 that any noticeable mention of the area is again made.