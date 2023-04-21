JENSEN: The Ludington fires; How flames shaped the city

The City of Ludington is currently in the midst of its sesquicentennial celebration. A look back over those 150 years would certainly include a review of the many fires that plagued all cities built upon a lumbering economy. That assessment would also include recognition of the noteworthy and ultimately effective actions that were taken to address this persistent threat to the community.
The Waterfront Fires
A significant part of the growth of the Village of Pere Marquette and its successor the City of Ludington was the construction of mills and associated businesses on the shores of Pere Marquette Lake.
Some of these structures were saw mills designed to transform the huge white pine logs that were transported to the city via the Pere Marquette River, into lumber that was sold to drive the local economy.
Specialty businesses utilizing the white pine and hardwood timber quickly developed. These included mills and factories that produced shingles, clothespins, wooden bowls and a myriad of other wooden items.
One of the commonalities of most of these businesses, from large sawmills to small specialty businesses, was the use of a highly combustible material, wood.
Some of the many early mill related fires in Ludington included:
1872 — A large fire spread quickly through the Fourth Ward damaging The Sibbons Planing Mill and Gristmill, L. H. Foster Window Curtain Factory and the E. B. Ward warehouse. The fire was fought by mill hands assisted by the tugboat Aldrich on Pere Marquette Lake.
1897 & 1903 — Disaster struck the Fourth Ward again when a fire destroyed the Ludington Basket Works in 1897. The plant was rebuilt and destroyed again in 1903 while operating as the Phoenix Basket Factory. It was not rebuilt a second time leaving over 100 employees out of work.
1901 — The planing mill operated by Monroe A. Agens (1851-1937) on the northeast corner of Filer and Robert Streets was destroyed by fire. This specialty factory was never rebuilt and Agens entered the employ of the Phoenix Basket Factory, at least until that factory also burned to the ground in 1903.
The Big Fire
The largest and most devastating fire to strike Ludington occurred on Saturday, June 11, 1881.
That Saturday started on a high-note with a circus parade through the city leading to a stirring performance attended by many local residents. The day ended in disaster.
The History of Mason County published in 1882 by H. R. Page & Co. reports, “The fire was either started by the careless stub of a cigar or it was the work of an incendiary. Both these theories have earnest believers.” Many, nearly all, of the buildings in downtown Ludington were destroyed ranging from a bakery in the 100 block of West Loomis St. (believed to be where the fire started) to the Episcopal Church on the northeast corner of Court and Harrison Streets.
A map sketched by H. L. Williams (1864-1947), and carefully transcribed in detail by Earl R. Larsen (1922-1984) of the Ludington Engineering Department in 1955, lists 67 buildings that were damaged or destroyed by the fire. These included banks, laundries, drug stores, restaurants, churches, saloons and several residences. In a matter of hours much of Ludington was gone, but would as always be rebuilt.
The Downtown Fires
The commercial district centered on the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street was also the site of several other fires that followed the Big Fire of 1881. Some of these many fires included:
1913 — The Huston Building located on the southwest corner of Ludington Ave. and James St. was completely destroyed by fire on May 30, 1913. The building was the home of the Ludington State Bank and several other businesses. Bank operations, basically controlled by the Cartier family with Charles G. Wing (1846-1920) serving as President, were moved the next year to a new building a block south. That iconic building still stands today.
1943 — The re-built Huston Building was again struck by fire on Nov. 1, 1943. The building at that time housed a drug store, an optometrist, a dentist, an attorney, a beauty shop, a loan company and a barber.
1945 — The Masonic Temple, once one of the most ornate buildings in the city, was severely damaged by fire on Jan. 4, 1945. The front façade was salvaged and the building was rebuilt. That building still stands at 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The City of Ludington has endured many devastating fires and has always risen from the ashes much like the mythical bird known as the phoenix. Likely in recognition of this fact the early Ludington Fire Departments were known as the Phoenix Hose Companies. Their story will be the subject of an article to be published in two weeks.