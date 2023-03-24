JENSEN: The boarding houses; Early residents needed places to live

One of the signature features of each of the many lumbering towns that dotted the eastern shore of Lake Michigan during the latter half of the 19th century were boarding houses. These structures, frequently (and) quickly built and with very basic features, were a vital part of these rapidly growing communities. They would eventually be replaced by larger, more ornate structures as some of these towns, but certainly not all, grew and prospered as the century came to a close.
The Lumber Camps
The three early lumbering villages that were located at the outlet of the Big Sable River, Little Sable River (Lincoln River today) and Pere Marquette River into Lake Michigan and each contained an early lumber camp boarding house. Those villages were the Village of Hamlin, the Village of Lincoln and the Village of Pere Marquette, respectively.
The Village of Hamlin was located on the north side of the Big Sable River and was the site of a sawmill and associated buildings owned by Charles Mears (1814-1895). Little is known of this presumably very basic structure, but it is clear that it met its demise during one of several dam breaks that plagued the region. Presumably the last that was seen of this boarding house was a mass of rough cut lumber floating out into Lake Michigan in the flood that accompanied the dam break.
The lumber camp boarding house at the Village of Lincoln was located on the north shore of Lincoln River near the present site of Lincoln Hills Golf Club. Local author James Fay offered a detailed description of the boarding house in his 2011 book, A Ghost Amongst Ghost Towns:
“… It was three stories high with a full basement. This building and its picket fence were given a coat of whitewash every spring. The boarding house, standing as it did on the brow of the hill, was the finest building for miles around and dominated the landscape. It was a large hotel-like building.
The main floor was low-ceilinged and was occupied by the large dining room and was also the big room where the men gathered in the evenings. It was 100 feet in length by 20 feet in width. The kitchen was a large room almost 60 feet in length. The second floor housed the sleeping rooms which were mostly occupied by mill hands.”
The early boarding house in the Village of Pere Marquette was even larger and more substantial. Built by early Ludington lumbering interests this boarding house would later become known as the Filer House Hotel after additions and upgrades. That building was located in the center of what today is Rotary Park in Ludington.
The Hotels
As the Village of Pere Marquette grew and became the City of Ludington several hotels were built throughout the city. The guests at these early hotels generally included a few visitors to the community along with many of the men (and a few women) who worked in the local mills and supporting businesses.
The 1870 U. S. Census does not include locations of boarding houses, but it does includes a listing of a woman named Caroline Bristol as “Keeping a Boarding House” with 35 boarders, men from the age of 16 to 34 all “Working in Saw Mill.” Also that year, Henry Flynn and his wife Anna were rearing their three children age five years to three months and running a boarding house with 23 male boarders with occupations that included laborer, carpenter, teamster, sawyer, dealer in pumps, merchant, clerk in store, jeweler, lumber inspector and physician.
The 1880 U. S. Census lists many more boarding houses and hotels and also includes the location of each establishment. Rasmus Rasmussen and his wife Annie operated a saloon and boarding house (along with one servant and one bartender) on the northeast corner of Madison and Sixth streets. Their 22 male boarders ranged in age from 19 to 50. A few blocks away, on the corner of Second and Jefferson streets, Antoine and Francis Herrgesell ran a saloon and boarding house with 10 male boarders in residence ranging in age from 19 to 41.
Xavier and Margaret Lessard operated the Piatt House at the southwest corner of Charles (now Rath Ave.) and Loomis streets. In addition to their seven children, 16 boarders were in residence listing occupations that included baker, wagon maker and blacksmith. Fortunately for the Lessards and their boarders, the Piatt Hotel survived the Great Fire that destroyed much of Ludington in 1881.
The original Ludington lumber camp boarding house was by 1880 operating as the Filer House under the direction of innkeeper Marshall Smith. In a sign that this hotel had moved even further from its original purpose as boarding house to now primarily serving visitors to the community, only nine boarders are listed while 10 employees resided at the hotel including a clerk, a buggy driver, a pastry cook, a dishwasher and three “dining room girls.”
Providing adequate housing for the early work force of Mason County was vitally important to the viability of the community. It remains so today.