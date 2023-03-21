Ludington 150: Events and celebrations

March 22 - Commemorative Council Meeting (COL) at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6 p.m.
April 20 - Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 6:30 p.m.
- Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage Presentation– by Mike Nagle
- Mason County Ancestry Launch
- Behind – the – Scenes Tour
- Showcase ancestry resources at the Research Center
May 13 - Sandcastles Children's Museum Ludington 150th anniversary party, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 129 E. Ludington Ave.
- The party is funded by a $1,500 grant from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. There will be 1800s-themed activities.
May 20 - Ancestry Workshop, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 1 p.m.
June 9-11 - Love Ludington Weekend
June 9
- Downtown Ludington Street Party including fireworks; Legacy Plaza, Ludington Avenue between Rath Avenue and Harrison Street, James Street between Ludington Avenue and Loomis Street, 6-11 p.m.
June 10
- Lakestride Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Stearns Park Beach, 8 a.m.
- House of Flavors 75th Anniversary World Record Attempt, North Lewis Street, afternoon/TBD
- Historic Home Tours hosted by Mason County Historical Society & B&B Association, afternoon/TBD
- SS Badger 70th Anniversary Birthday Bash, Maritime Drive, 8:30-11 p.m.
June 11
- Historic B&B Walking Tours hosted by MCHS & B&B Association, 1-3 p.m.
June 14 - Clown Band Concert at Waterfront Park, 7 p.m.
July 15 - Old Time Baseball Game, TBD
Aug. 12 - Maritime Heritage Day (MCHS)
- Maritime Heritage Trail walking tour, historical presentation, boat tours and life-saving event by U.S. Coast Guard - Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Aug. 26 - Cemetery Walk (MCHS)
Sept. 23 - Trial of the Century (MCHS)
- Trial in the courthouse at Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive
- Town Hall Ice Cream Social – actors will engage with visitors and select jurors from the crowd
- Investigative Reporter interacting with the crowd outside of the courthouse during the trial
Fall - MCHS Sesquicentennial Ball
- Music and dancing
- Eber Ward and Justus Stearns skit
- Dress by the Decade
- Ticket Price $150 per person