Ludington starts off 150th with celebration Wednesday

The sanctuary of one the oldest congregations to call Ludington home was packed as people celebrated Ludington’s 150th anniversary Wednesday night at Emanuel Lutheran Church.

The church — one of several state and national historic sites in the city — served as host as the kickoff for Ludington’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The event was the first of many celebrations to mark the 150th year of the city. The city was founded 150 years ago Wednesday.

James Jensen, president of the Mason County Historical Society, delivered the keynote address. He drew a variety of gasps, laughter and more during his presentation on the city’s 150 years. There were several audible, “oh, wows,” as Jensen described the street names.

He wasn’t the only one to impress, though.

Ludington’s oldest resident, Rose Forman, 100, had a written reminiscence read aloud by her daughter, Mary Jo Claire. Claire, on behalf of Forman, recalled times of walking to St. Stanislaus Parish in Ludington’s Fourth Ward, going up and down two-tracks to get there.

And, she had a story of some of her youngest memories, going to McDonald’s Bakery at the corner of Dowland and James streets to pick up day old bread for the animals they raised on the farm. If she was good, a doughnut was in the taking, too.

“Technology is one of the biggest changes I’ve seen,” Claire recited of Forman’s words.

Kaylee Malt, the LHS mayor, spoke about the opportunities the city has given to her generation, and said the support she and others receive in the city isn’t unnoticed. She also laid out a challenge.

“I want to see 1,000 more people at the (Freedom Festival) parade. I want to see our small businesses thrive,” she said, listing other areas where successes will be a welcome sight.

After a welcome from Mayor Mark Barnett, the Rev. Mick Shriver of Emanuel Lutheran Church delivered the invocation — one found from the vast history files of the former Swedish Lutheran Church. What followed was one of two performances by the Ludington High School choir of “Ludington On the Lake,” written by Lauren Freeman Stearns and arranged by Elliott Plummer.

34th State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, began reading aloud resolutions and commemorations from state and county officials after Jensen’s presentation. Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen read a resolution from the county, Mason County Commissioner Nick Krieger read a letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer spoke about the collaboration between the sole cities of Mason County.

“Our two communities have enjoyed a great relationship and have a friendly rivalry,” Spencer said, drawing a laugh.

Before the presentation, a video message was played by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, congratulating the city.

Following a proclamation by Barnett, the LHS choir performed, “In Meeting We Are Blessed,” written by Dr. Troy Davidson.

Barnett listed off the several events coming to the city this year, from the extended Love Ludington Weekend to the variety of events planned by the Mason County Historical Society.

Following the program, those in attendance looked over the challenge coins the city is working with businesses in creating for the celebration, scrapbooks of newspaper clippings and the proclamations on display. Refreshments were also available.

The next event to mark Ludington’s 150th is less than a month at the Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave. Mike Nagle will have a presentation on Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage at 6:30 p.m., April 20, plus a showcase of the ancestry resources at the research center, a behind-the-scenes tour and the Mason County Ancestry Launch.

150: Ludington 150th events, celebrations

March 22 - Commemorative Council Meeting (COL) at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6 p.m.

April 20 - Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 6:30 p.m.

  • Ludington’s Lumbering Heritage Presentation– by Mike Nagle
  • Mason County Ancestry Launch
  • Behind – the – Scenes Tour
  • Showcase ancestry resources at the Research Center

May 13 - Sandcastles Children's Museum Ludington 150th anniversary party, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 129 E. Ludington Ave.

  • The party is funded by a $1,500 grant from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. There will be 1800s-themed activities.

May 20 - Ancestry Workshop, Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., 1 p.m.

June 9-11 - Love Ludington Weekend

June 9

  • Downtown Ludington Street Party including fireworks; Legacy Plaza, Ludington Avenue between Rath Avenue and Harrison Street, James Street between Ludington Avenue and Loomis Street, 6-11 p.m.

June 10

  • Lakestride Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Stearns Park Beach, 8 a.m.
  • House of Flavors 75th Anniversary World Record Attempt, North Lewis Street, afternoon/TBD
  • Historic Home Tours hosted by Mason County Historical Society & B&B Association, afternoon/TBD
  • SS Badger 70th Anniversary Birthday Bash, Maritime Drive, 8:30-11 p.m.

June 11

  • Historic B&B Walking Tours hosted by MCHS & B&B Association, 1-3 p.m.

June 14 - Clown Band Concert at Waterfront Park, 7 p.m.

July 15 - Old Time Baseball Game, TBD

Aug. 12 - Maritime Heritage Day (MCHS)

  • Maritime Heritage Trail walking tour, historical presentation, boat tours and life-saving event by U.S. Coast Guard - Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Aug. 26 - Cemetery Walk (MCHS)

Sept. 23 - Trial of the Century (MCHS)

  • Trial in the courthouse at Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive
  • Town Hall Ice Cream Social – actors will engage with visitors and select jurors from the crowd
  • Investigative Reporter interacting with the crowd outside of the courthouse during the trial

Fall - MCHS Sesquicentennial Ball

  • Music and dancing
  • Eber Ward and Justus Stearns skit
  • Dress by the Decade
  • Ticket Price $150 per person

