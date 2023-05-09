Sandcastles to celebrate city's 150th

Sandcastles Children’s Museum is celebrating the city’s sesquicentennial.
A special event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the City of Ludington will be held Saturday at the children’s museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke told the Daily News the aim of the party is to mark the city’s milestone while also contrasting modern life with the way things were when Ludington was first founded.
“We tried to include activities from different aspects of life to give kids an idea of what it was like to live in Ludington 150 years ago, from what games they played, what they wore, to what they ate,” Korendyke said.
The day-long celebration is primed to do just that, giving attendees a feel for life at the dawn of the city.
“At this party, kids can learn what Ludington was like back in 1873,” museum manager Cathy Dalton stated in a message to the Daily News. “The staff will be dressed up as if they lived in the 1870s and there will be a dress-up station for kids.”
Activities throughout the museum will show kids various facets of bygone eras, utilizing old-fashioned games and “pioneer dress-up” activities.
Dalton added that the event will feature several other attractions, including live music and more.
At 10:30 a.m. a special hour-long Creation Station workshop will be held, during which kids can create yarn dolls.
Birthday cake will be served at the SS Badger exhibit at noon.
Musician Eric Engblade will perform from 12:30-2:30 p.m., “dressed in period dress and singing songs from the 1870s,” according to Dalton.
Biscuits will be made from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the museum’s basement level.
There will be prizes, too, according to Dalton.
“Each visitor can enter a door drawing as they enter, and every half hour we will be giving away ‘My First Little House Storybooks,’” she said.
Korendyke said putting the event together was a group effort.
“As with many things we present, we try to get our community involved and get others’ input,” she said. “I had a good conversation with Mike Nagle, history professor at WSCC, about different ideas on how to represent the era to kids. Our own board member, Deb Borema, helped us by making aprons for the staff’s period costumes.”
She added that Britter’s Twisted Whisk is making the birthday cake for the city, while White Pine Village “graciously loaned us their little log cabin” for the day.
The celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.
Saturday’s 150th celebration is supported by funding from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and the Love Ludington Initiative.