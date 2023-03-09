For at least a decade, there had been talk of a community college being built in the area.
Finally, in 1967, Mason and Manistee counties voted to form a community college district. Although Manistee rejected the millage proposal, Mason County voted heavily in favor of passing the measure.
Then came a year-long court battle over site selection, with the present location finally approved.
West Shore Community College began as a collection of evening classes taught at Manistee and Scottville high schools. In 2016 it was ranked among Michigan’s 10 best community colleges.
Today, WSCC sends students on to four-year universities, and prepares others for the skilled work force.
The college in Victory Township grew over the years to fulfill several programs, from nursing and law enforcement training to theater, music and more.
The college was at first led by John Eaton as its president. The start was humble as he admitted in 2017 that the office was basically his 1965 Volkswagen.
The first campus, so to speak, was two farmhouses and six mondular units as construction of the campus was underway.
In 2017, Eaton marveled at the continued use of the original buildings at West Shore.
“It’s great to see that the building structures have well served the purposes they were built for. I’m glad that they had to be expanded,” Eaton said then. “It’s a vital and necessary part of any community college, and it’s great to see that it’s flourished.”
A dedication ceremony was hosted on May 17, 1970 on the property for the college’s first building.
The first commencements for students were in 1970 and 1971. In August 1970, the first practical nursing graduates received their degrees while the first general commencement took place on June 13, 1971, in hte Campus Center Lounge.
While Bill Anderson was president, he put a significant focus on the cultural and performing arts series.
It paid off.
“There were a lot of people that were coming to campus and being pretty impressed. I think that in an area that’s pretty rural, that some people might say is a cultural void, that it was different now,” Anderson told the Daily News in 2017.
After the successes there, he turned his attention to a partnership with what is now West Shore Educational Services District to lift up the vocational and technical education. And, WSCC sought out dual enrollment.
The addition of the tech center in 1993 brought excitment to the campus.
“Everybody wants to go to a big university where the lights are brighter, but it’s pretty good out here, too,” Anderson said in 2017. It had a profound effect on the opportunity of students in higher learning and the sciences and in vocational technical education.”
The West Shore Community Ice Arena was established in September 2001, made possibly through a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant and community donations — which totaled more than $940,000 — from residents, area counties and businesses like the Little River Casino Resort.
The facilities are designed for year-round use, with seating for 320 spectators, four locker rooms, a concession stand and skate rental. The arena is owned by Mason County and maintained by the college.
January 2002 was a time for celebration at the college, which marked the opening of a new, state-of-the-art science wing.
The addition was the largest to the campus since 1992, adding four science labs, a cadaver lab, a greenhouse and a lecture room. It also included storage and preparation areas for each lab and 10 classrooms.
“This is a milestone in the college’s history,” said then-Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences Elaine Collins. “We need to all celebrate this moment. Everyone, from the faculty, staff and trustees to the citizens, they have all had a part in fulfilling a vision we had for this college.”
With a new science wing offering state-of-the-art technology for students, 2010 was a time to turn to the arts.
West Shore established the Manierre Dawson Gallery in late 2010, naming it after the famed Riverton Townhip-based artist.
The college worked with Dawson’s grandson, Pere Lockwood, to properly honor Dawson through the gallery, and coincided with a generous donation of “House at Bridge,” a work by Dawson completed in 1910 and valued at more than $100,000.
The opportunity for the college came about during Professor Sharon Bluhm’s sabbatical, during which time she researched Dawson and created a manuscript about him and his work that includes some of his journal entries. The manuscript is currently under final consideration at a university press, she said.
The 100-year-old painting was completed in one of Dawson’s most significant years in his work as one of the first American abstract artists, Bluhm said.
West Shore celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, and a book written by author and graduate Sarah Jensen highlighted the college she knew all too well.
“I am fortunate to have grown up on the property which would later become the campus, and developing a theme for the book was not difficult,” Jensen said in 2018 about her book “West Shore Community College: The First Fifty Years.”
“But telling the story through the voices of those who created and later transformed the college — and telling the story accurately — was my primary goal.”
Jensen’s father, Viggo, was a custodian at the campus that including land that was at one time part of the Jensen family’s.
“My grandfather, Lars Jensen, had owned 160 acres of what became the West Shore campus, and my father eventually owned 10 of those acres,” she said in 2016. “I already knew much of the early history of the land, and living there, I’d watched construction of the college right in my back yard.”
The college boasted more than 6,000-plus alumni in 2017, with some students getting their associates degree, certification or a transfer into a four-year institution quickly. Other students continued to education themselves over the course of the decades.
“I have been taking classes off and on since (1971),” Joan Archer told the Daily news in July 2017. “I come out now and take a body conditioning class every week. Even after 50 years, I continue to use (WSCC).”
Following the 50th anniversary celebration, the footprint of West Shore Community College changed with sattellite campuses starting up with the renovations and finishing of the Rimer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
The two-story refurbished building has several classrooms of various size; an 15-yard gun range with six firing stations that has specially designed air-conditioning to blow gun barrel/muzzle gases away from the students; a multi-station computer lab; a 3D situation virtual simulator; locker rooms; conference room; forensic evidence training room; and more.
“The nice thing (is) we have room to grow,” said former WSCC Director of Criminal Justice Dan Dellar in 2019. “We have our space, our privacy, and we have room to grow. It’s state-of-the-art, a place where our students can get the best public safety training there is, anywhere.”
Most recently, in 2021, WSCC opened a renovated campus building along the Manistee River in downtown Manistee. The building also houses the Northwest Michigan Works! office and the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.