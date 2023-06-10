The Mason County Historical Society held a tour for the historic homes up and down the East Ludington Avenue Historic District on Saturday.
The tour, led by James Jensen, the president of the board of the Mason County Historical Society, gave people the opportunity to learn more about the rich history of Ludington. Historical figures in the city were brought back to life by actors in an attempt to bring some immersion to the tour.
The actors were directed by former Mason County Historical Society Executive Director Rick Plummer.
The tour started in Legacy Hall at the Mason County Historical Society and went up and down Ludington Avenue, making its first stop at the Cartier Mansion. From there, tour-goers saw their first historical figure appearance: Sarah Culver, the wife of Wilmur T. Culver, played by actress Kara Rose, who acted in last month’s 10-Minute Play Festival at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, directed by Plummer.
“When I started out acting, I was doing a lot of run fairs and things like that,” Rose said. “So this kind of harkens back to way back when for me.”
The second historical figure people saw was Marshall Butters, who was instrumental in the lumber industry of Ludington’s early history. He was played by actor Sean Henne. He teaches English at West Shore Community College.
“These are the kinds of things where you’re teaching people about history,” Henne said. “As an educator, it makes it even more fun.”
The final historical figure on the tour was Daniel Goodenough, who was portrayed by actor Michael Kimm. Kimm brought a bit of humor to the experience.
The people on the tour enjoyed the experience. Sandy Glotzbach, and Kim and Doug Granlund came from Lafayette, Indiana, to visit Ludington on vacation and just wanted to learn more about the history of the city.
“We thought we’d come into town today and check it out and learn a little history on the town,” Doug said.
All three really enjoyed the actors, with Glotzbach saying they were “great” and Kim Granlund saying they were “awesome.”
Doug enjoyed learning about the lumber mill.
“The wealth that it brought to the town was very incredible,” he said.