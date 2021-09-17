While Ludington football was unable to score a touchdown on Friday evening against Muskegon Catholic, the offense did move the ball at times and the 28-0 halftime score seemed as if the score was closer than the scoreboard indicated.

In the end, the Crusaders picked up a 37-0 victory at Oriole Field in Ludington in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest.

Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell knows his team needs to see competition like Muskegon Catholic in order to get better. The players need to be in situations against quality teams so they know what that caliber of play looks and feels like.

“I felt great about us offensively. I thought we were doing everything we had planned on doing. It felt refreshing to see a gameplan come to fruition, but we need to capitalize against a team like that especially. You can’t turn the ball over or have costly penalties,” Gunsell said.

Muskegon Catholic’s offensive line set the tone, creating open lanes for the Crusaders’ running backs to bust through and gain yardage. When Ludington did not stop the backs before they broke through the line, they punished the Orioles by gaining extra yards. Penalties and turnovers by the Orioles added to the inability to score.

Muskegon Catholic scored its first touchdown with 7:07 remaining in the first quarter on a 12-yard run by Chase Wiler. The point after kick never really made it off the ground for a 6-0 Crusaders lead.

The second Crusaders score was a 39-yard run by senior Joe Waller, followed by a two-point conversion run by Waller and the score was 14-0.

With 8:58 remaining in the first half, senior Nick Powell carried the football in for another touchdown on a 5-yard-run and the point after kick by Jaden Johnson was good as Muskegon Catholic created a 21-0 lead.

The Crusaders capped a big first half with a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining when Elliot Riegler scored on a 20-yard run. The extra point by Johnson gave Muskegon Catholic a 28-0 lead at the break.

The Orioles held Muskegon Catholic to two scoring drives in the second half, a touchdown by Waller of 2 yards at 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Crusaders missed the extra point.

Johnson finished the scoring for the Crusaders with a 32-yard field goal.

Gunsell, and the Orioles’ crowd, saw the offense click at times. Aiden Gilchrist made a one-handed catch with his left hand that pleased the crowd for a first down.

Trey Forfinski, junior quarterback, ran the ball and created some short, quick pass opportunities that resulted in some yardage and moved the ball down the field.

Forfinski threw a long pass to Nathan Gilchrist who made a great catch with two defenders on him. That catch was followed by another great catch by Gilchrist that led to a gain of eight yards.

“You have to play good teams. The last three weeks we have played some pretty darn good teams, but with that being said, you still have to do your job and it doesn’t matter who you play, you still have to execute and at times tonight we did just that,” Gunsell said.

Ludington had 197 yards of total offense to the Crusaders’ 419 yards. Forfinski was 11-of-18 passing for 103 yards and two interceptions. Nathan Gilchrist and Levi Laman each had three catches for 39 and 34 yards, respectively. Aidan Gilchrist had two catches for 17 yards, and Caleb Smith had two catches for 10 yards. Stephen Weinert caught one pass for three yards.

The Orioles had 94 yards rushing as a team on 21 carries, led by Forfinski with 53 yards on 12 attempts. Stephen Weinert had 26 yards on four carries.

Gage Jones led Ludington’s defense with 10 tackles. Cole Johnson added eight. Aidan Gilchrist had four tackles with Laman and Daniel Ramirez each getting three.

Ludington plays at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Muskegon Heights.