Julie Massa of Pentwater has played golf her entire life. It’s more than just a hobby to her.
Massa learned golf from her father, who was the PGA head pro at Ilhahe Hills Country Club in Salem, Oregon.
“It’s a passion,” Massa said. “I love it. I have fun with it. I like to work at it. I’m lucky I get to play. I get older everyday, so I’m thankful.”
Massa, 59, has had a cottage in Pentwater with her husband, Darryl, for about 20 years before moving to the town full-time last fall from Holt. Her home golf course is now Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.
According to her bio on the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame website, Massa grew up in Oregon and earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Oregon, but the college cut its golf program due to budgetary constraints. She ended up attending Arizona State University, where she walked on to its women’s golf program before earning a partial scholarship and playing for the team from 1983-86. She also met her husband at ASU.
She had a professional status for a couple of years, but she worked in a golf shop. She did not play on a tour.
She regained her amateur status, where she has built a nice resume, winning two straight Michigan Mid-Amateur tournament titles from 2021-22 before finishing as the runner-up this year.
“I played pretty good (in that tournament),” she said. “I had some pretty rough holes, but overall pretty good.”
Massa played in women’s invitational at Spring Lake Golf Club and won that tournament in just her second attempt
“It’s a fun tournament,” Massa said. “It’s one-day qualifying to see what flight you’re in, and I made the championship flight and had three good matches and won...I was so excited to win.”
She also said she has qualified for LPGA tour events as an amateur in the past. She played in the Oldsmoblie Classic, which was held at Walnut Hills Country Club in East Lansing.
Massa is also a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame as well as the Michigan Women’s Golf Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Golf Hall of Hame in 2021 and the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.
“It’s a great, humbling honor,” Massa said. “Kind of a cherry on top.”
Massa plans to compete at the GAM Women’s Four-Ball championship next month with her partner, Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacey Slobodnik-Stoll. They won the event in 2021 but didn’t play last year.
The competition is a two-person team event known as four-ball stroke play, where two competitors play as partners, each playing her own ball. The lower gross score of the partners is the team score for the hole.
”We’re longtime friends,” Massa said. “So we’re looking to get back there and hopefully finish well.”
Massa said she doesn’t quite know when she will stop golfing, saying that “life changes every day.”
“I’m lucky I get to keep doing it,” she said. “It is a time commitment, but it’s fun. My husband and I have three daughters who are all married and we have two grandchildren now who are a year and a half with five months old, respectively. So my life keeps evolving.
“I’m 59 and I still love to play competitively in some of these events,” she said. “And maybe I’ll cut back and just play in less events, who knows right now?”