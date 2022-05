MANISTEE – On Tuesday afternoon, five area track teams took part in the Manistee Last Chance Meet, hoping to achieve qualifying times/distances for the MHSAA regional track competition coming up this weekend.

In the boys division, Manistee had seven first place finishers, Mason County Eastern and Ludington each had four and Pentwater had one. Three personal records were set.

In the girls division, Manistee had nine first place finishers, Ludington had five, Mason County Eastern two and Pentwater one. Five personal records were achieved in the girls meet as well.

The first, second and third place finishers, along with times and distances:

Boys 100 Meters: 1-Mathew Snyder, LHS, 12.43, 2-Max Kinzell, MHS, 12.65, 3-Lane Rood, PHS, 12.68

Girls 100 Meters: 1-Lacey Zimmerman, MHS, 13.23, 2-Briseis Mendez, LHS, 13.97, 3-Ashley VanAelst, ManCath, 14.02

Boys 200: 1-Max Miles, MHS, 23.76, 2-Kaden Kott, MHS, 24.68, 3-Jacopo Cracco, LHS, 25.05

Girls 200: 1-Audrey Huizinga, MHS, 27.13, 2-Zimmerman, MHS, 27.56, 3-Anna Huizinga, MHS, 28.77

Boys 400: 1-Jordan Fink, MHS, 55.48, 2-Kenton Zatarga, MHS, 56.98, 3-Cracco, LHS, 57.96

Girls 400: 1-Olivia Wing, MCE, 1:07.53, 2-Grace Stoneman, PHS, 1:08.68, 3-Anna Burton, LHS, 1:09.87

Boys 800: 1-Nathan Wing, MCE, 2:10.15, 2-Luke Senters, MHS, 2:12.18, 3-Abe VanDuinen, PHS, 2:12.56

Girls 800: 1-Olivia Andersen, LHS, 2:39.86, 2-Kylie Sailor, LHS, 2:6.42, 3-Cora Mahler, LHS, 2:47.88.

Boys 1,600: 1-Eli Shoup, MCE, 4:53.10, 2-Senters, MHS, 4:58.51, 3-Jose Flores, LHS, 5:00.76

Girls 1,600: 1-Nadia Grierson, LHS, 5:44.75, 2-O.Andersen, LHS, 5:49.83, 3-Cecilia Postma, MHS, 5:56.76

Boys 3,200: 1-Jack O'Donnell, MHS, 11:00.04, 2-Flores, LHS, 11:06.85, 3-Noah Lowman, LHS, 11:50.56

Girls 3,200: 1-Nadia Grierson, LHS, 12:44.08, 2-Amelia Malburg, MCE, 15:09.24, 3-Amelia Stewart, MCE, 16:39.24

Boys 110 Hurdles: 1-Lucas Peterson, LHS, 16.69, 2-Evan Dalke, MHS, 16.97, 3-Evan Scarlata, MHS, 17.12

Girls 100 Hurdles: 1-An.Huizinga, MHS, 17.33, 2-Payton Haynes, MCE, 19.19, 3-Allison Kelley, MHS, 19.94

Boys 400 Relay: 1-Manistee (Max Kinzell, Kott, Luke Kooy, Miles) 47.18, 2-Pentwater (Logan Fatura, Lane Rood, Campbell Miller, Reydyn Hugo) 48.70

Girls 300 Hurdles: 1-An.Huizinga, MHS, 48.72, 2-Catherine Karboske, LHS, 52.95, 3-Jocelyn Richison, PHS, 54.21

Boys 800 Relay: 1-Manistee (Nick Hornkohl, Kott, Connor Rischel, Miles) 1:37.48, 2-Pentwater (Kaleb Brown, Hugo, Rood, Fatura), 1:42.51

Girls 400 Relay: 1-Manistee (Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Libby McCarthy, Zimmerman) 54.32, 2-Pentwater (Richison, Emily Schwarz, Madelyn Green, Stoneman) 56.77

Boys 1,600 Relay: 1-Mason County Eastern (Dakota Matzen, Shoup, Trevor Stimes, Wing), 3:45.92, 2-Manistee (Zatarga, Kanon Petzak, Jarod Wright, Fink), 3:53.70

Girls 800 Relay: 1-Manistee (Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Au.Huizinga, Zimmerman), 1:52:01, 2-Ludington (Reese Willis, Aleeyah Betts, Zoe Voss, Briseis Mendez), 2:00.61

Boys 3,200 Relay: 1-Mason County Eastern (Alex Tyndall, Matzen, Shoup, Wing), 8:50.39, 2-Manistee (O'Donnell, Wright, Trevor Adamczak, Luke Senters), 9:16.29

Girls 1600 Relay: 1-Manistee (McCarthy, Postma, Janis, Au.Huizinga), 4:31.32, 2-Mason County Eastern (O.Wing, Haynes, Isabella Gulembo, Lucy Shoup), 4:32.10

Boys Shot Put: 1-Jack Stoneman, PHS, 43-0, 2-Adam Keffer, LHS, 40-11 1/2, 3-Caius Johns, MHS, 39-2

Girls 3,200 Relay: 1-Ludington (O.Andersen, Summer Brower, Kylie Sailor, Grierson), 10:57.23, 2-Mason County Eastern (L.Shoup, Claudia Fuster Garcia, O.Wing, I.Gulembo), 11:22.53

Boys Discus: 1-Keffer, LHS, 125-9, 2-Marcus Hamilton, MCE, 115-1, 3-Johns, MHS, 111-10

Girls Shot Put: 1-RyAnn Rohrer, LHS, 42-7 1/2, 2-Corinna Hernandez, MCE, 37-11, 3-Brooke Jankwietz, MHS, 32-2 3/4

Boys High Jump: 1 - Connor Rischel(M) 5-6, 2- Braden Kronlein (L) 5-4, 3 - Evan Scarlata (M) 5-2

Girls Discus: 1-Hernandez, MCE, 119-4, 2-Rohrer, LHS, 115-6, 3-Betts, LHS, 106-10

Boys Pole Vault: 1-Kooy, MHS, 11-9, 2-Braden Kronlein, LHS, 11- 3, 3-Damien McEntaffer, MHS, 10-3

Girls High Jump: 1-McCarthy, MHS, 5-0, 2-Schwarz, PHS, 4-10, 3-Kaylee Malt, LHS, 4-8

Boys Long Jump: 1-Caleb Smith, LHS, 19-6, 2-Rischel, MHS, 18-6 1/2, 3-Nathan Reisterer, LHS, 18-6

Girls Pole Vault: 1-Kendal Waligorski, MHS, 9-0, 2-Haynes, MCE, 7-9, 2- Karboske, LHS, 7-9

Girls Long Jump: 1-Richison, PHS, 13-9 3/4, 2-Betts, LHS, 13-5, 3-Kelley, MHS, 13-4