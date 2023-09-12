SHELBY — Cross country teams from around the area ran at the West Michigan Conference Rivers meet on Tuesday at the brand new Tiger Woods Nature Trail and Cross-Country Course in Shelby.
This was the first cross country meet at the new course for Shelby. Spectators, coaches, and runners alike were pleased with how it played.
“I think the course worked out great,” Shelby coach Caity Soelberg said. “I was really happy to see how it worked. Spectators got really far into the course, which is great. We didn’t do a ton of clearing of the spectator path, so it was nice to see that they could get through there.”
Hart coach Terry Tatro was also a fan of the new course.
“We love it,” Tatro said. “The Soelbergs did a great job on developing that. The old course used to loop around (the other side of the school), but they did a magnificent job on that.”
Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders noted the amount of hills on the course.
“It’s really hilly and tough,” Sanders said. “There really isn’t a flat spot on the new course.”
It’s a much more challenging course compared to the previous one. That sentiment was echoed by many.
“It’s a good thing,” Shelby athletic director Chuck Persenaire said. “But there’s a lot of spots for spectators to be able to see the runners, so that’s what’s making it well received by people.”
“I talked to the kids, and they said it was challenging,” Tatro said. “But they all seem to really like it.”
Persenaire said all the credit for the course goes to the Soelbergs.
“Joel and Caity kind of organized and saw they had to do and they ran with it,” Persenaire said. “And it’s turned out very nice.”
As for the race itself, Hart took home first in both the boys and the girls race. Jessica Jazwinski got first place for the girls with a time of 18:17.70, and Robert Jazwinski III took home first place for the boys with a time of 16:33.96.
“I think the girls did well,” Tatro said. “We were missing Alyson Enns, who was second girls, but the rest of them picked up the slack and ran rather well.
“The boys seemed to group up well. It was about midway through the course before they finally made their moves.”
The Mason County Central girls got second with 53 points. Maylan Sanders was its top runner, finishing eighth with a time of 22:58.38.
The boys finished in sixth place with 153 points. Their top runner was Brayden Figgins-Newton, who finished 33rd with a time of 22:50.75.
“I like what I’m seeing on the girls side,” Sanders said. “They keep getting better and better.
“The boys are fighting and working their tails off and getting better every time. I keep calling them the ‘macho men.’ They’re tough kids. Even though they got sixth tonight, they just keep fighting and their positive.”
Shelby placed third in both the boys and girls race. The top boys runner was Tanner Soelberg with a time of 19:21.89, good for 12th.
Lydia Soelberg finished third overall with a time of 21:46.16 for the girls.
“I thought they looked really strong,” Soelberg said. “I was really proud of them. We have a really young team for our girls. We lost three really good runners last year, but we have four freshmen this year and all of them are just so strong looking. They did a lot of work over the summer and showed it today.”
Hesperia finished fifth for the boys, and did not finish for the girls. Its top runner for the boys was Zack Temple, who finished 25th with a time of 21:15.95.
Its top girls runner was Rokhaya Ruhstorfer, who also finished 25th with a time of 27:30.79.
Boys team scores: Hart 17, North Muskegon 72, Shelby 74, Ravenna 102, Hesperia 118, Mason County Central 153
Hart boys: 1-Robert Jazwinski III, 16:33.96. 2-Max Stitt 18:21.88. 3-Jack Slotman, 18:31.80. 5-Tyler Vanderzanden, 18:43.94. 11-Pascal Miller, 19:12.96. 15-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:30.04. 18-Carson Ackley, 19:41.91. 20-Ethan Schaner, 19:58.61. 22-Caden VanGelderen, 20:35.71. 26-Josh Bustos, 21:16.12. 29-Owen VanderVlucht, 22:04.79. 30-Rhet Johnson, 22:06.44.
Shelby boys: 12-Tanner Soelberg, 19:21.89. 14-Micah Frye, 19:29.29. 19-Jonathan Carballido, 19:52.82. 27-Ethan Fessenden, 21:17.87. 28-Alex Crowder, 21:19.02.
Hesperia boys: 25-Zack Temple, 21:15.95. 31-Kolt Milner, 22:32.03. 36-Lance Smith, 23:25.26. 45-Matice Nichols, 25:24.31. 47-Darin Kraus, 25:46.76. 48-Jacob Priese, 27:06.96. 52-Dakota Noffsinger 30:03.28.
Mason County Central boys: 33-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 22:50.75, 35-Jackson Poll, 23:10.71. 37-Asher Johnson, 23:25.84. 40-Ethan McVicker, 24:09.78. 44-Nathan Adams, 25:14.85. 50-Jacob Failor, 27:36.93.
Girls team scores: Hart 19, Mason County Central 53, Shelby 59, Ravenna 109.
Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:17.78. 2-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:42.62. 6-Natalie Rosema, 22:31.13. 7-Lauren Pretty, 22:39.15. 9-Kenai Kokx, 23:17.51. 12-Lilly Hopkins, 23:31.36. 17-Harriet Kidder, 25:12.32. 19-Abigail Studer, 25:27.79. 20-Brooklyn Carter, 25:42.50. 32-Jennifer De Brot, 29:15.90. 41-Daria Pesavento, 31:44.52. 47-Anaya VanderZwaag, 33:10.05.
Mason County Central girls: 8-Maylan Sanders, 22:58.38, 10-Adison Thorne, 23:24.69. 14-Jovi Campbell-Packard, 24:17.45, 15-Madelyn Sterley, 24:49.13. 16-Aiden Wood, 25:03.61. 22-Laura Johnston, 27:10.83. 23-Emily Adams, 27:17.72. 24-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:27.14. 29-Raelyn Wilson, 28:46.93, 34-Echo Aberegg, 29:26.64. 35-Ava Brooks, 29:37.04. 36-Eva Hradel, 29:43.20. 37-Jayden Baker, 30:29.08. 44-Luella Purple, 32:39.32. 45-Katie Henne, 32:40.16.
Shelby girls: 3-Lydia Soelberg, 21:46.16. 11-Grace Hasenbank, 23:24.93. 13-Noel Parker, 23:44.36. 18-Catalina Stong, 25:14.10. 26-April Luna, 27:46.75. 33-Claire Kelly, 29:25.96. 38-Willa Van Loon, 30:56.80.
Hesperia girls: 25-Rokhaya Ruhstorfer, 27:30.79. 40-Lesly Coronado, 31:33.24. 43-Elyssa Wright, 32:34.67.