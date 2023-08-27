BENZONIA — Several area girls cross country teams and individuals performed well at the Benzie Pete Moss Invite on Saturday, capturing top five placements.
Mason County Central’s top five runners were all freshmen and the sixth was a sophomore, helping the team to a fourth place finish with 113 points. The top runner for Central was Maylan Sanders, running 22:04.19 for 12th place. In 25th, Lexie Sanford ran 23:08.64.
“That was a really awesome day for us,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “I wasn’t sure what to expect with our first day of the year and how the freshmen would respond. Even my sixth girl was a sophomore… My top five were just really, really good. I was excited to see my top six all medaled… It was a good showing for our first meet.”
Mason County Eastern’s Lauren Niedzielski was 10th in 21:57.21 and teammate Lucy Shoup came in 15th in 22:23.49 to help the team to a fifth place team finish with 121 points.
“The girls, right now, we’re looking to get our No. 5 a little bit faster,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Olivia (Wing) was our No. 5, but she’s just coming back (from injury). The two freshmen — obviously, I’ll be happy with Lucy and Lauren, but I was happy with the two freshmen being (No.) 3 and 4.”
The two freshmen were Brailyn Johnson and Addy Malburg.
The top two finishers for Hesperia were Kennedy Mey in 26th with a time of 23:19.05 and Rokhaya Ruhstorfer ran 26:49.27 for 74th. Pentwater was led by Bailey Case.
“She did awesome. She medaled which wis incredible,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “It was a lot of new experiences for Lilly Smith and Charlie Swainger.”
Mason County Central girls : 12-Maylan Sanders, 22:04.19. 25-Lexie Sanford, 23:08.64. 28-Aiden Wood, 23:21.95. 35-Jovi Campbell-Pickard, 23:39.37. 47-Madelyn Sterley, 24:18.30. 50-Adison Thorne, 24:22.81. 79-Jayden Baker, 27:18.59. 85-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:32.69. 86-Raelyn Wilson, 27:36.19. 101-Ava Brooks, 29:04.32.
Mason County Eastern girls: 10-Lauren Niedzielski, 21:57.21. 15-Lucy Shoup, 22:23.49. 21-Brailyn Johnson, 22:41.99. 46-Addy Malburg, 24:18.29. 63-Olivia Wing, 25:19.73. 82-Isabella Gulembo, 27:21.74. 103-Kennady Tyler, 29:11.49. 104-Bryanna Hasenbank, 29:33.08.
Hesperia girls: 26-Kennedy Mey, 23:19.05. 74-Rokhaya Ruhstorfer, 26:49.27. 110-Lyla Coronado, 32:01.21. 111-Elyssa Wright, 32:50.35. 113-Chloie Cryderman, 33:24.48. 114-Lesly Coronado, 33:51.26.
Pentwater girls: 43-Bailey Case, 24:14.41. 62-Abby Hughes, 25:07.42. 97-Ireland Breitner, 28:46.28. 99-Lily Smith, 28:56.77. 102-Charlie Swanger, 29:05.04.
Small School Team Scores: McBain 70, Benzie Central 91, Grand Traverse Academy 109, Mason County Central 113, Mason County Eastern 121, Kingsley 164, Negaunee 184, Lakeview 198, Mancelona 216, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 222, Pentwater 284, Hesperia 297.
In the big school division of the Benzie Pete Moss Invite on Saturday, Hart junior Jessica Jazwinski was second in 17:35.08 behind Rachel Forsyth of Ann Arbor Pioneer, with a time of 17:09.24. Hart’s team took seventh place out of 17 teams, as senior Alyson Enns ran 18:55.62 for ninth and freshman Natalie Rosema was 45th in 21:22.88.
Ludington was fifth in the big school division, bolstered by a seventh place finish by Summer Brower in 18:44.58. “Brower took 25 seconds off her personal record,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “To start her season with (the PR) was a reflection of how hard she worked over the summer.” Annabelle Lowman ran 19:52.04 for 9th and Nadia Grierson in 28th with a time of 20:16.79. Senior Mackenzie Keillor ran a new PR of 21:17.
“Very good season opener for us,” Keillor said. “The efforts the kids put in to their summer mileage really showed today. The girls qualifying for State last season is motivating both our teams. They seem to have a closer bond and the energy is empowering.”
Manistee took a 10th place finish, led by senior Cecilia Postma running to a 22nd place finish in 19:59.99.
Hart girls: 2-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:35.08. 9-Alyson Enns, 18:55.62. 45-Natalie Rosema, 21:22.88. 48-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:31.19. 80-Lauren Pretty, 23:24.27. 96-Kenai Kokx, 23:49.13. 111-Brooklyn Carter, 24:59.42.
Ludington girls results: 7-Summer Brower, 18:44.58. 19-Annabelle Lowman, 19:52.04. 28-Nadia Grierson, 20:16.79. 43-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:17.80. 52-Autumn Brower, 21:44.57. 66-Olivia Andersen, 22:28.61. 70-Allison Brandt, 22:34.91. 72-Cecelia Ryan, 22:40.60.
Manistee girls: 22-Cecilia postma, 19:59.99. 83-Audrey Huizinga, 23:25.89. 84-Kate Somsel, 23:26.10. 85-Georgia Haag, 23:26.43. 90-Alayna Edmondson, 23:42.13. 129-Gabrielle Senters, 28:44.83. 134-Helana Beaudrie, 33:54.88.
Shelby girls: 53=Lydia Soelberg, 21:45.32. 91-Noel Parker, 23:43.46. 95-Grace Hasenbank, 23:48.62. 105-Catalina Strong, 24:34.95. 126-April Luna, 28:03.31. 133-Willa Van Loon, 31:30.12.
Big Schools Team Scores: Grand Rapids Christian 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 74, Traverse City West 105, Frankenmuth 129, Ludington 145, Traverse City St. Francis 148, Hart 167, Elk Rapids 176, Buckley 283, Manistee 304, Clare 305, Montague 377, Kalkaska 383, Big Rapids 385, Shelby 403, Lake City 450, Grayling 511.