PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Three area competitive cheer teams took the top three spots in the third West Michigan Conference hosted by Ludington on Wednesday.
Hart took first place by winning all three rounds. Mason County Central was second, taking second in two rounds and third by half a point in another. Ludington took third place in round three to capture third place overall.
Round one was tightly contested as Hart finished first with 214.9 points, Whitehall was second with 214.5 points and Central took third with 214. Less than a full point separated the three teams.
In round two, Hart scored a 193.42, the Spartans had 188.66 and Whitehall scored 184.84.
The sub-total after the first two rounds left Hart and MCC, the only two schools with 400-plus points, in a 1-2 lead, Hart with 408.32 and MCC with 402.66. Whitehall was in third with 399.34.
The Pirates and the Spartans battled for the top spot in round three with Hart edging Central, 287.8 to 282.9. Ludington had a strong third round with a score of 261, good for third place in the round and good enough to push them to a third place overall finish.
Mason County Central will compete at the Evart Invite on Saturday while Ludington travels to Farwell on Saturday. Hart will host another WMC meet on Wednesday.
Team scores: 1-Hart 696.12, 2-Mason County Central 685.56, 3-Ludington 646.76, 4-Whitehall 637.84, 5-Montague 626.9, 6-Shelby 613.6, 7-North Muskegon 564.5, 8-Oakridge 481.2, 9-Fremont 448.78.