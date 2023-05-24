MUSKEGON — Running with the best of the best in West Michigan, several area track and field athletes rose to the occasion, put on a show and proved they belonged at the 44th Meijer West Michigan Invitational held at Rocket Stadium in Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday.
Fifty-five medals were earned by athletes in the area by placing in the top six in an event. The girls captured 30 medals and the boys brought home 25 at a meet that had representatives from 31 schools running, teams from each MHSAA division of play.
Six first place finishes were accomplished by the girls. Hart’s Addison Hovey, a sophomore, won the 100 meters in 12.67 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, and was a member of the winning 400 relay team with teammates Aspen Boutell, Laura Bitely and Addison Hain, running a 50.91 time. Hovey also claimed second in a personal record performance in the 200, clocking a time of 26.53.
Another sophomore, Payton Haynes of Mason County Eastern, captured two first place medals, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.69 seconds and the pole vault with a jump of 9-6. Haynes set a PR in the 300 hurdles with a 49.86.
“The kids had a great day,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky, mentioning Haynes’ multiple medals and as well as several medals picked up by his boys qualifiers.
Haynes was closely followed in two events by a familiar face, Catherine Karboske of Ludington, another sophomore. Karboske set a PR in the 100 hurdles for second place, running 16.93, and a second in the pole vault, equalling Haynes’ height, but claiming second on attempts, with a PR of 9-6.
Hart junior Alyson Enns won the 3,200 in 10:53.52, another PR. Teammate Jessica Jazwinski ran 2:15.02 for second in the 800 and senior Kelly VanderKodde set a PR in the long jump with a 15-5.25. Imogene Brumbaugh jumped 5-0 in the high jump for a third place, and Hart’s 1,600 relay team of Jazwinski, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Boutell and Enns ran a 4:12.38.
Two relay teams from Manistee took second place. The 800 relay of Ashtyn Janis, Audrey Huizinga, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman ran 1:49.72, and the 1,600 relay ran 4:10.48 with McCarthy, Cecilia Postma, Zimmerman and Huizinga. Libby McCarthy was second in the high jump with a jump of 5-2. The 400 relay team of Janis, McCarthy, Zimmerman and Huizinga ran 52.48 to place third.
Manistee had two third place finishes in the girls race as Brooke Jankwietz threw 33-7 in the shot put, and freshman Madalyn Wayward threw 103-0 in the discus. Audrey Huizinga set a season record with a 59.71 in the 400 for fourth place.
Ludington’s 3,200 relay team of Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis ran 10:12.34 for a third place medal. Ludington’s Summer Brower set a PR with a clocking of 11:48.66 in the 3,200.
Pentwater junior Emily Schwarz jumped 5-0, setting a season record and placing in fourth.
“Emily looked good in her jumps today and she has set a PR,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “McKenna Hasil was excited to have another opportunity to compete by qualifying in both the shot put and discus.”
Additionally, fifth place finishers were Zimmerman (MHS) in the 100 in a time of 13.06, Bitely (Hart) with a 17.30 in the 100 hurdles, the Hart 800 relay team of Savanna Owens, Bitely, Addison Hain, and Lilly Hopkins in 1:53.74 and Shelbie Choponis (Hart) with a PR throw of 101-6 in the discus.
In the boys race, Hart claimed three first place finishes as senior Clayton Ackley won the 3,200 in 9:49.78, the 3,200 relay team of Ackley, Seth Ackley, Guillermo Ortega and Wyatt Dean with an 8:09.33 time and senior Kellen Kimes threw 55-5 to win the shot put.
Ackley also placed second in the 1,600 with a 4:25.39, and Kimes threw 168-2 to claim second place in the discus.
Mason County Eastern’s Alex Tyndall was second with a PR in the 3,200, running a 9:50.22 and Nathan Wing was third in the 800 with a time of 2:01.33. Dakota Matzen set a PR, 51.97 in the 400 and placed sixth.
Ludington’s 3,200 relay team finished second behind Hart, running 8:26.31 with the team of Yebe Boerema, Jose Flores, Trey Keson and Jonah Sweet. Lucas Peterson was third in the high jump with a 6-0 leap and fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.79. Senior Trey Forfinski set a PR in the pole vault with a 13-6 jump.
Ludington also won medals in three additional relay events, placing second in the 800 relay with a 1:31.64 time, run by Aidan Gilchrist, Forfinski, Jonah Peterson and Nathan Gilchrist; third in the 1,600 relay, clocking 3:34.82 with Forfinski, Chase Hackert, Keson and Peterson; and sixth in the 400 relay with a time of 44.47, run by Reisterer, A.Gilchrist, N.Gilchrist and Peterson.
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen was third in the 1,600 race, setting a PR and new school record with a time of 4:26.59 and VanDuinen was just out of the medals in the 800 with a time of 2:03.29 in what Fatura said was “a super competitive race.”
For Mason County Central, sophomore Quentin Lange was fourth with a jump of 6-0 in the high jump and senior Kaiden Cole jumped a 20-0.25 for a fourth in the long jump.
The 1,600 relay team from Hart placed fourth with a team of JoseLuis Andaverde, Dean, Revin Gale and Ortega in 3:37.85.
Fifth place finishers were Alex Tyndall (MCE) in the 1,600 in 4:26.59 (PR), Seth Ackley (Hart) in the 3,200 in 9:57.66 and Adam Keffer (LHS) with a PR throw of 134-5 in the discus.
“There is so much history and so much tradition at this meet,” said Fatura. “It really is the best of the best.”