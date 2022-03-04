Ludington’s middle quarters were impressive as it built an 18-point lead over Big Rapids in the MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball district championship Friday at Hawley Gymnasium on Friday.

It helped sealed the title bid as the Orioles withstood a tenacious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter by the Cardinals and took the victory, 44-36.

Big Rapids controlled the tip to start the game and were going in for a lay-up when Ludington’s Rylie Stone blocked the attempt. That was the start of a night of tenacious defense by the Orioles. The Cardinals scored first when junior Rylie Haist hit a long-distance 3 nearly two minutes in to the game. Ludington hit its first shot when Keelyn Laird made a 2 at 5:38.

When the dust settled on the opening quarter, Ludington had a 12-10 lead. Laird had six points in the quarter and Haist had five for Big Rapids.

Ludington senior RyAnn Rohrer scored eight of the Orioles 13 points in the second and Abi Bandstra hit a 3-point shot. Again, the Orioles defense kept Big Rapids at bay as Ludington held the Cardinals to four points as they took a 25-14 lead in to the locker room at halftime.

Scoring within the first 30 seconds of the second half put the Orioles up by 13 and they quickly added another basket to make it 15, but the Cardinals hit back-to-back 3s to take that lead back to nine. Those 3s were the only points Big Rapids scored in the third quarter as five Orioles got in the scoring action to record 13 in the quarter. Abi Bandstra had four in the third and Annie Kline hit a 3-point bucket.

With an 18-point lead, the Orioles appeared to be in control of the game as they entered the fourth quarter, but the combination of in-your-face defense and both teams continuing to push the ball up the floor made for a rougher quarter.

Big Rapids outscored Ludington in the fourth, 16-6, as they scored eight points in the first 4:45 of the quarter, but added seven in under one minute and with only 1:16 remaining on the clock, the Cardinals cut the lead to seven points.

The Cardinals were on their way down the floor and had set up for another 3-pointer when Laird came out to the corner to help a teammate on defense and blocked the shot attempt. Big Rapids managed just one more free throw in the game while Ludington made good on 2-of-6 free throws to finish the game and win the district title, 44-36.

Rylie Haist led all scorers with 14 points for Big Rapids. Rohrer led Ludington with 12 as six Orioles balanced out Ludington’s offensive attack.

The district title is Ludington’s 12th. The win improved the Orioles command of the all-time series record, 30-12, one that began in the fall of 1974. The post season rivalry with Big Rapids also started in 1974 and Ludington takes the lead, 5-4.

“They had a lot of goals and lofty goals and one of them was to try to play as long as we could. They just left it open like that; I think you saw tonight that they were motivated in doing that. It is really nice and a blessing to have such great senior leadership. I know the seniors are talking to the girls before the game…there’s no doubt in my mind that that’s one of the reasons why we came out so well,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

Stowe also commented on the play of a couple players, but was quick to commend the team play of all the players.

“RyAnn Rohrer played the game of her life. She scored, she rebounded, she defended and she is responsible, with a collection of others, to bring the ball up the floor,” Stowe said.

“Abi (Bandstra) is a gamer. I wasn’t shocked to see Abi hit that three, I wasn’t shocked to see Abi get to the rim, I obviously wasn’t shocked to see Abi play great defense. And then when RyAnn did need help it was often Abi that was catching the ball and continuing the fastbreak. And Rylie (Stone) and Karli (Mesyar) and Annie (Kline)…they all did a great job,” continued Stowe.

The Orioles (17-5) play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the MHSAA regional semifinal when they take on Standish-Sterling (17-5) at Big Rapids High School. The Panthers won the 16th district championship with a 55-38 victory against Clare.

Ludington defeated Standish-Sterling, 43-36, last year also in the regional semifinals.

BIG RAPIDS (36)

Valentine 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 2-2 8, Williams 2 0-0 5, Longworthy 0 0-2 0, Haist 5 1-6 14, Rautio 1 0-0 2, Warren 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 4-12 36.

LUDINGTON (44)

Stone 3 0-2 6, Rohrer 6 0-0 12, Kline 1 1-2 4, Bandstra 3 0-4 7, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Lynn 1 2-2 4, Laird 3 1-3 7. Totals: 19 4-13 44.

Big Rapids;10;4;6;16;—;36

Ludington;12;13;13;6;—;44

3-point goals—Big Rapids (4): Haist 3, Williams. Ludington (2): Bandstra, Kline. Total fouls—Big Rapids 14, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Ludington: Stone.