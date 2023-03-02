BALDWIN — Pentwater and Baldwin faced off for the final Western Michigan D League game of the season on Thursday and while the Falcons played the Panthers tough on their home court, Baldwin's 24 point second quarter proved to be the difference in the game, earning the Panthers a 73-61 victory.
The WMD Conference Champion Panthers were led by Carmelo Lindsey with nine points and SJ Hossler with eight points in the first quarter as Baldwin took a 19-14 lead over Pentwater.
In the second quarter, Baldwin exploded for five 3-pointers on the way to a 24-point quarter and the Falcons' Will Werkema-Grondsma scored 10 of Pentwater's 12 points in the quarter.
By the end of the third quarter, Baldwin (20-1, 17-0 WMD) owned a 60-40 lead, but the Falcons (10-12, 10-8 WMD) fought back, outscoring Baldwin 21-13 in the final period and ended the game with a 12 point differential.
"We were determined to show up and give a tough game to the Panthers and that's just what we did," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "In a very sportsmanlike contest, we battled it out each quarter."
The Falcons' Werkema-Grondsma led all scorers with a breakout night, scoring 31 points, going 7-from-7 from the charity line and hitting 12 field goals. Mikey Carlson had nine points and Jonny Arnouts and Kaleb Brown each had seven points.
Baldwin was led by Carmelo Lindsey with 21, SJ Hossler with 15, David Lee with 11 and Chance Dockery with nine points that came in the second quarter on three 3-point goals.
Werkema Grondsma had 12 rebounds and two assists, recording a double-double with his 31-point scoring performance. Arnouts had two rebounds and one steal, Carlson hauled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists, and Brown had three rebounds and two assists.
"Several turnovers and hot shooting in the second quarter for Baldwin was the difference in the game," said Lubera. "We never gave up…Thanks to all the fans that came out to support tonight."
Pentwater will play next on Wednesday in the Division 4 district at Baldwin when they take on Big Rapids Crossroads in a 5:30 p.m. game. Baldwin will play at 7 p.m. against the winner of Monday's Mason County Eastern/Walkerville match up in the same D-4 district at Baldwin.
PENTWATER (61)
Arnouts 2 2-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 12 7-7 31, Carlson 4 0-0 9, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-0 7, Kieda 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 10-13 61.
BALDWIN (73)
Shooks 1 0-0 2, Hawkins 3 0-0 6, Dockery 3 0-0 9, Lindsey 8 1-2 21, Allen 1 0-0 2, Lee 5 1-2 11, Hossler 7 0-0 15, Jackson 3 0-0 7. Totals: 31 2-4 73.
Pentwater;14;12;14;21;—;61
Baldwin;19;24;17;13;—;73
3-point goals—Pentwater (3): Arnouts, Carlson, Brown. Baldwin (9): Dockery 3, Lindsey 4, Hossler, Jackson. Total fouls—Pentwater 8, Baldwin 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.