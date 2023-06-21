PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington girls basketball program, in conjunction with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, hosted a basketball camp this week that combined basketball with reading, writing, and science.
Students were able to not only learn the ins and outs of basketball, but were able to stay fresh in some key school subjects during summer break.
“I think the kids are responding really well,” Ludington girls basketball coach Warren Stowe said. “They say they like the reading and the science as much as they like the basketball.”
Almost 70 kids attended the camp each day. The kids were split into groups and would alternate between the gym and the reading room, where they were read books that teach some of the values that the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame hold.
Some of the vocabulary words the kids were taught include the words determination, unselfishness, enthusiasm, and effort. They also learned basketball terms such as wingspan.
The campers also learned about some of the greatest basketball players of all-time, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Isiah Thomas.
Players on the Ludington girls basketball team acted as coaches for the camp. Players that helped included Karli Mesyar, Jennah Skiba, Eliana Jeruzal. Emma McKinley taught the kids in the classroom.
Stowe said the kids had a good time throughout the week.
“Coach Jennah (Skiba) let them run through the sprinklers when they were outside (Wednesday),” he said. “That was, by far, the highlight of the camp.”