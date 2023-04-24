Several local athletes, teams and coaches were recently honored with awards from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM).
Eleven players were named to the equivalent of All-State, the BCAM’s Best list or as an BCAM’s Best honorable mention.
Ludington’s Keelyn Laird and David Shillinger were each named to the girls and boys BCAM’s Best in Division 2, respectively.
Hart’s Hoveys also were named to BCAM’s Best. Parker Hovey was named to the Division 2 team for the Pirates while Addi Hovey was named to the girls Division 3 team.
Mason County Eastern’s Clay Shoup and Baldwin’s Carmelo Lindsey were named to the Division 4 BCAM’s Best list.
Three girls and two boys were named honorable mention in their respective divisions. Hart’s Abby Hicks was an honorable mention in Division 3 as was Libby McCarthy of Manistee. Manistee Catholic’s Kaylyn Johnson was named honorable mention in Division 4.
In Division 4 for the boys, Baldwin’s SJ Hossler and Pentwater’s Will Werkema-Grondsma were named honorable mention.
Coaches of year
Hart girls basketball coach Travis Rosema was named the Division 3 Coach of the Year by BCAM.
Rosema took the Pirate girls team deep in the MHSAA post season tournament, winning district and regional titles, the first Regional title since 1992, before falling in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Hemlock. The girls team finished the season, 24-4. Rosema was also the Region 6 Coach of the Year.
Hart boys coach Nick Bronsema was in his first year as the Pirates’ head coach and finished the regular season with a perfect 22-0 record, and with it earned the Region 6 Coach of the Year honors. The boys won the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division title, the first conference title since 1963. Playing in an extremely tough district, the Pirates lost in the district final to Cadillac and finished the season 23-1.
All-State Academic Team
In selecting All-State Academic Teams, all teams with a weighted team average above 3.3 are named “All State.” Area girls teams receiving this honor were Ludington in Division 2 (3.7070 GPA); Manistee (3.7567) and Hart (3.6225) in Division 3; and Mason County Eastern (3.9243), Pentwater (3.6339), Manistee Catholic Central (3.5787) in Division 4.
Boys teams that earned the distinction were Hart (3.4305) Ludington (3.4230) in Division 2 and Mason County Eastern (3.6540), Pentwater (3.5899) in Division 4.
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team had the fifth highest GPA in Division 4, with the top-ranked girls team, Onekama, compiling a 3.9576 team GPA.
Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team had the eighth highest GPA in Division 4, behind top-ranked Portland St. Patrick with a 3.8989.
Team First Award
BCAM’s Team First Award is given to one member per varsity team who is chosen by their BCAM member coach.
According to BCAM, the award is given to the person who most exemplifies putting the team before self, teamwork, commitment, service and sacrifice.
Local award honorees include Deanna Codman at Eastern; Rayah Helenhouse at Hart; Melena Eaton at Ludington; Brooke Jankwietz at Manistee; Phil BG Johnson at Manistee Catholic; Audrey Kieda at Pentwater; David Lee at Baldwin; Nate Wing at Mason County Eastern; Wyatt Dean at Hart; Nathan Oleniczak at Manistee Catholic; and James Davis at Pentwater.
Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Award
To qualify for the Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Award, the individual must be a high school senior, have played basketball all four years of high school and have a cumulative GPA above 3.8.
Area athletes meeting BCAM’s criteria are Mason County Eastern’s Janessa Alvesteffer (3.84) and Deanna Codman (3.96); Hart’s Aspen Boutell (3.913), Chloe Coker (3.892) and Mariana VanAgtmael (4.057); Ludington’s Annie Kline (3.802); Manistee’s Mariah Bialik (3.8) and Abby Robinson (4.0); Manistee Catholic’s Kaylyn Johnson (3.9705) and Emily Miller (3.9421); Penwater’s Jocelyn Richison and Marissa Sayles (3.942); Hart’s Wyatt Dean (3.8); and Manistee’s Jeff Huber (4.1591) and Ben Schlaff (3.954).