The first beach bonfire of the summer season was held on Monday night after a rain delay, but it didn’t delay the fun of the summer for locals and visitors alike.
The event featured live music by Retrovibe Band, which played music from many genres, including classic rock and the blues. With the sunset over Lake Michigan, a roaring fire, and live music, this event made a nice summer night and part of the Fourth of July celebrations.
Well known among locals, the event posed as a pleasant surprise for some visitors to the area, including Joe and Ashley Tuccini, who came up from the Detroit area with their son Gabriel for the holiday.
“I have a friend who comes and recommended (Ludington),” said Ashley, “We came last September at Labor Day and loved it, so we just decided to do it for Fourth of July.”
The Tuccini family came to Stearns Park Beach to watch the sunset and were taken by surprise by the crowd gathered for the bonfire and the band.
“I think it’s really cool,” commented Ashley, and Joe agreed. “I think it’s really cool to watch the firefighters manning it,” she added.
The Ludington Fire Department was on the scene to make sure the bonfire remained safe and under control. These beach bonfires are free and held on the fourth Thursday of each month, from June through August.