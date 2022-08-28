GRAND RAPIDS — The Ludington girls swim team placed eighth on Saturday at the Grand Rapids Northview Invite, just 10 points behind Spring Lake while the overall winner of the 11-team invite was the host school, Northview.
“The team had 20 lifetime best times in individual events and eight season-best times,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “The girls enjoyed swimming shorter races against some very fast teams they do not normally see for dual meets.”
“Freshman Madison Bearup won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 33.70, despite not being seeded in the the fastest heat,” commented Hatch. The number of swimmers in each event ranged from 50-100 swimmers.
Along with Bearup’s top finish in the 50-yard breaststroke, she also placed sixth in the 100 individual medley in 1:07.99 and swam a leg of the 200 freestyle relay, finishing 10th in 1:53.75 with teammates Reese Willis, Grace Higley and Cora Mahler.
Other top 16 finishers included the 200 medley relay, placing 16th in 2:13.04 with the team of Izzie Lundberg, Kylie Sailor, Erika Hatch and Ayiana Rangel. Freshman Cora Mahler finished in third place in the 50 butterfly in 28.57 and sixth in the 100 freestyle in 59.12. Reese Willis finished eighth in the 50 freestyle in 27.08 and 15th in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.77.
Ludington swims again on Thursday when it swims in a double dual meet with Spring Lake and Grandville.
Manistee’s top finisher was Lauren Mezeske, placing 16th in the 50 freestyle in 27.69 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Macaela Bruce, Tatum Jensen, Laura Eix and Mezeske, turning in a time of 2:00.39.
Team Results: Northview 386, Grand Rapids Christian 245, Byron Center 216, Grandville 215, Wayland 159, Caledonia/Lowell/Grand Rapids South Christian 114, Spring Lake 106, Ludington 96, Hamilton 95, Otsego 69, Manistee 4.