WALKERVILLE — Pentwater turned a 9-5 deficit in the first quarter in to a 15-9 lead going in to the half on Friday and went on to defeat Walkerville 34-18 in a girls basketball game played in Walkerville.

After being down to end the first quarter, Pentwater senior Jocelyn Richison turned in an eight point second quarter and MacKenna Hasil added two while the Falcons held Walkerville scoreless in the quarter.

“Whenever we play them (Walkerville), records don’t matter,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We know it’s going to be a hard fought game. Both teams know each other extremely well and there’s not a lot of twists we can throw each other. It all just comes down to who can execute what they do best and tonight, after a tough first quarter, we were able to execute.”

Pentwater (5-8, 4-6 WMD) kept up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring Walkerville (1-11,1-9 WMD) by 10 before settling in to the fourth quarter when both teams scored seven apiece.

“The second quarter was huge for us, as we held them scoreless and also started to force some foul trouble,” Gorton commented.

Richison and Walkerville’s Heaven Rodriquez shared game-high scoring honors with 11 points each. The Wildcats had help scoring from Sarissa Conkle who had five points.

Eight Pentwater girls scored on Friday. Along with Richison’s 11, Hasil added seven and Marissa Sayles had five.

The Falcon’s Charlie Swanger had seven rebounds and two assists, Audrey Kieda had six rebounds and two steals, Sam Schaefer had five rebounds and two steals and Marissa Sayles hauled in five rebounds.

“It’s a very exciting way to start the second half of our league schedule,” Gorton said.

Pentwater plays again when it hosts Brethren on Thursday for another league contest.

PENTWATER (34)

Richison 4 3-6 11, Johnson 0 3-6 3, Breitner 0 1-2 1, Man.Sayles 0 0-3 0, Swanger 1 0-3 2, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 0 0-2 0, Green 1 1-2 3, Mar.Sayles 21-2 5, hasil 2 3-7 7. Totals: 11 12-33 34.

WALKERVILLE (18)

Conkle 2 1-1 5, Carr 1 0-0 2, M.Garrett 0 0-2 0, Rodriguez 4 2-6 11. Totals: 7 3-9 18.

3-point goals—Walkerville (1): Rodriguez. Total fouls—Pentwater 18, Walkerville 24. Fouled out—Walkerville: Carr. Technical foul—none.