BRETHREN — Brethren jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 56-35 Western Michigan D League win over Pentwater on Tuesday in Brethren.

Pentwater (1-9, 1-7 WMD) was led by Haidyn Adams, who led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 71% from 2-point range and 58% overall. Jocelyn Richison and Mackenna Hasil each had four rebounds. Richison also had three steals and two assists. Sam Schaefer contributed with three steals.

Brethren (5-3, 4-3 WMD) was led by Halle Richardson with 18 points and Stella Estes with 13.

Pentwater plays next at 6 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Marion in Pentwater. Brethren plays at 6 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mason County Eastern in Brethren.

BRETHREN (56)

Bradley 1 0-0 2, Richardson 8 0-0 18, Amstuts 2 2-4 7, Biller 4 0-0 8, Sexton 3 2-2 8, Estes 6 1-1 13. Totals: 24 5-7 56.

PENTWATER (35)

Richison 2 1-1 5, Adams 10 3-6 23, Kieda 1 3-3 5, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Hasil 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 7-12 35.

Brethren; 20;13;13;10;—;56

Pentwater; 7;10;12;6;—;35

3-point goals—Brethren (3): Richardson (2), Amstuts. Total fouls—Brethren 12, Pentwater 5. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.