CUSTER — Brethren used a 23-point third quarter to shut down Mason County Eastern in a Western Michigan D League contest Wednesday night in Custer, 61-37.

“We thought this was a winnable game,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “It was for the first 16 minutes but not the last 16.”

With nearly three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the score was tied 6-6 and then Brethren’s Connor Wojciechowski hit a 3 and netted one of his two free throws in the final 1:47 to put the Bobcats (7-6, 7-4 WMD) in the lead. Eastern (4-11, 4-8 WMD) brought the score closer as Clay Shoup hit a 3-point goal with 24.3 seconds left in the quarter, but the Bobcats still led 12-11.

Eastern senior Nate Wing hit 3-of-4 free throws early in the second quarter to aid the Cardinals in gaining the lead, 14-12, but it was short-lived as the Cardinals failed to score again until Wing hit a bucket with just over two minutes remaining before the half. The Bobcats scored 10 points in the quarter to led at the half, 22-16.

“We struggled with their press tonight and as a result, they got some easy baskets,” said Forner. “They are well-coached and are a good team.”

Brethren’s Wojciechowski had nine points in the pivotal third quarter and sophomore Jack Meszaros had eight points, including a pair of 3-point goals.

Eastern’s Wing scored a 3-point goal in the first minute and a half of the third and hit a field goal in the last minute and a half to score Eastern’s only points of the quarter.

Brethren scored 23 points in the third and padded the lead, 45-21, making it difficult for the Cardinals to fight back from the deficit.

Eastern junior Clay Shoup hit two 3-point goals to start the final period and helped the Cardinals to their best quarter of the night and tied Brethren in the quarter, with 16 points.

Leading all scorers was Brethren’s Wojciechowski with 23 points. Sophomore Garret Mobley added 14 points and another sophomore, Jack Meszaros added 11.

Shoup led the Cardinals with 13 points and senior Nate Wing added 10.

With the win on Wednesday, Brethren now leads the all-times series that began in the 1958-59 season, 49-45, as it was the 98th meeting all-time. The win was the second in the last two meetings.

Eastern plays next on Friday when it travels to Mesick.

BRETHREN (61)

Meszoros 4 1-2 11, Wojciechowski 5 10-13 23, Stapley 1 0-2 2, Char.Young 1 0-0 2,Tamasco 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-2 2, Chas.Young 1 0-0 3, T.Young 0 2-2 2, Mobley 7 0-1 14. Totals: 21 13-22 61.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (37)

Tyndall 1 0-2 2, Shoup 4 2-3 13, Wing 2 5-8 10, Howe 3 0-1 8, Hasenbank 0 2-2 2, Drake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 9-16 37.

Brethren;12;10;23;16;—; 61

MC Eastern;11;5;5;16;—; 37

3-point goals—Brethren (6): Wojciechowski 3, Meszaros 2, Chas.Young. Mason County Eastern (6): Howe 2, Shoup 3, Wing. Total fouls—Brethren 18, Mason County Eastern 18. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Brethren 45, Mason County Eastern 28. Eastern scoring—Tyndall 2, Perski 3, Nelson 12, Hasenbank 2, Drake 7, Goble 2.