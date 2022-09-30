The Ludington Orioles jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead over the Manistee Chippewas on Friday night on the way to re-claiming the Dad’s Trophy in a 45-21 homecoming victory at Oriole Field in Ludington.

The Orioles’ win on Friday gave them ownership after Manistee held the trophy for the past two years. The Dad’s Trophy series was tied 14-14 since 1987 going into the game.

Ludington won the toss and chose to take the ball to start the game. The decision, according to Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell, “was to give us a chance to get on the board right away.”

The decision turned out to be a good one as Ludington ate up nearly five minutes of the clock in possession. The drive ended when Miles Wilson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter.

In Manistee’s next possession, the Orioles’ Cole Johnson nearly intercepted a pass attempt by the Chippewas and ending up breaking up the play and putting Manistee in a fourth-and-6 situation on the 31-yard line. After Manistee punted the ball, the Orioles took over with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. Ludington marched the ball down to the Manistee 7 yard line.

Ludington (5-1, 3-1 West Michigan Lakes) fumbled the ball and recovered it, but on the next play, the Orioles had a pass attempt intercepted when the ball tipped off the fingers of an Oriole and in to the arms of Manistee’s Braydon Sorenson with less than 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Manistee (3-3, 1-3 WMC Lakes) on its own 2. Manistee fumbled in the end zone and Oriole junior Daniel Ramirez recovered the ball for a touchdown. Wilson’s point after kick was good and Ludington was ahead 10-0 with just four seconds ticked off the clock in the quarter.

Manistee bounced back when junior Jeff Huber passed to Nick Hornkohl for 20 yards and a touchdown. Caius Johns kicked the point after to pull the Chippewas within three, 10-7.

Ludington came storming back, ran off nine plays and Nathan Gilchrist pulled down a pass from Chase Hackert, making a catch between two Manistee defenders and took it in for a touchdown. The point after kick was good and Ludington was ahead 17-7.

Manistee had the ball to start the second half, and the Chippewas were limited to a three-and-out. On the attempted punt, an Oriole tipped the ball as Ludington rushed the punter. Ludington took possession on its own 49. Five plays later, David Shillinger got the call to run the ball and he scored with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter. The point after kick by Wilson was good and the Orioles were ahead, 24-7.

Manistee scored with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter after a nine-play scoring run that culminated in a 5-yard run by Huber. The point after attempt by Johns was blocked by Ludington, but the Chippewas had cut into Ludington’s lead, 24-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ludington pushed its lead out more. On the second play of the period, Hackert handed off to Trey Forfinski for the touchdown. The point after kick was good, and Ludington was ahead, 31-13, with 11:36 still on the clock.

The Chippewas were able to answer, but not until they converted a fourth-and-7 at the 29 when Huber hit Kott on a pass and he scampered to the Ludington 5 for a first down. Two plays later, Hornkohl was in for the touchdown. Manistee went for the two-point conversion pass, Huber to Hornkohl, and the score was 31-21.

Ludington took possession with 6:39 remaining in the game and less than a minute later, Hackert threw a pass to Nathan Gilchrist who ran for a 66-yard touchdown after eluding a defender and turning on the burners for the score. The point after kick was good, and Ludington pushed he lead to 38-21.

With 5:50 on the clock, Manistee struggled to put a string of plays together and turned ball over on downs when Huber was dropped by Forfinski, giving the Orioles great field position on Manistee’s 22. Ludington was backed up to the 31, but Shillinger scored, bobbing and weaving to the outside, finding running room, and then cut back inside to score. The point after kick was good by Wilson, and the Orioles had a 45-21 lead with 2:48 remaining in the game.

The Chippewas won the time of possession battle, 26:02 to 21:47 for Ludington. The Orioles outdistanced the Chippewas in total offense, 406 yards to 209. Manistee ran 55 plays to Ludington’s 44. Ludington edged Manistee in first downs with 21 while Manistee had 18.

Forfinski had 17 rushing attempts, good for 131 yards, and a touchdown. Shillinger had three attempts for 83 yards rushing. Manistee was led by Huber with eight rushing attempts for 49 yards for a 6.1 average.

Huber passed for 59 yards on a 3-for-8 performance and a touchdown. The Orioles’ Hackert was 7-for-8 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Leading receivers were Manistee’s Hornkohl with two receptions for 34 yards and the Orioles’ Nathan Gilchrist with three receptions for 100 yards. Leading the defense for both teams were Hornkohl and Braydon Sorenson for Manistee, both had six solo tackles and Sorenson had an interception. For Ludington, Forfinski and Gage Jones each had 10 solo tackles.

Ludington’s defense showed up strong and came up big in making plays for the Orioles.

“The turnovers our defense has created for the second week in a row is huge for us,” said Gunsell. “We have solid special teams play and we have kids who can run and have a different gear.

“It was important to me that our kids enjoyed their homecoming,” Gunsell said. “Levi Laman has been a rock for us for four years and he was crowned homecoming king tonight. He is a great person and that was a nice honor he deserves.”

Gunsell also expressed pleasure in the way the kicking game has been shored up since the start of the season.

“We fought the whole way, we just could not really turn the corner, if you will, and get that in to a little more accessible situation,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “It’s the guys who make the plays and they did and we didn’t.”

Bytwork said from a playoff perspective, Manistee is fine. The Chippewas are 3-3 going into homecoming next week. They have played some tough opponents and will do okay in playoff points. They just have to come back and play well.

Manistee hosts its homecoming next Friday against Shelby. Ludington will take its shot at the West Michigan Lakes title as it travels to Whitehall.