Gymnasts from ChalkHeadz Training Center attended the USA Gymnastics 2023 Michigan Xcel State Championships on April 14-16 and April 28-30.
“This was the season’s largest meet for all the gymnasts, and despite the nerves and the pressure, many of the girls upgraded their skills and set new event personal records,” ChalkHeadZ owner Kathy Bootz said.
All competitive-level gymnasts qualified for their respective state meets, thus allowing competitive Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels to represent the gym.
The two Gold-level gymnasts performed well. Destiny Leisure was the all-around state champion for her age division (21), scoring a 37.575. She earned her sixth individual win for the season and punched her ticket to the regional finals.
Leisure also was vault champion (9.400), second on the uneven bars (9.425), second on the balance beam (9.450), and third on the floor exercise (9.300).
Rilyn Castillo placed third all-around in her age division (22) with a score of 37.350. Castillo also ranked second on the uneven bars (9.525) and second on the balance beam (9.600).
Castillo set a new personal record with her AA score and punched her ticket to the regional finals as well.
For the silver level, Bentley Brigham placed fourth in the all-around for her age division (21) with a score of 38.050 in the State. Brigham also ranked third on the uneven bars (9.750) and fourth on the vault (9.500).
Alexis Logan placed fourth in the all-around for her age division (21) in the State with a score of 37.200. Logan also ranked second on the uneven bars (9.550).
The bronze level had some heavy competition. A team of eight gymnasts competed against 20 different gyms and 206 gymnasts, and earned a sixth-place team award, securing their seventh consecutive podium appearance in the process.
Lauren Macher was the all-around state runner-up for her age division with a score of 37.950. Macher was also the State Champion on the floor exercise (9.550) and State Champion on the balance beam (9.650).
Avie Young placed third all-around in her age division in the state with a score of 37.650. Young is also the State Champion on the balance beam (9.700).
Briseis Christensen placed fourth in the all-around in her age division in the State, scoring 37.825. Christensen also ranked third on the balance beam (9.500) and third on the uneven bars (9.450).
Adrianna VanLoon earned sixth place all-around in her age division in the state with a score of 37.100. VanLoon also ranked second on the floor exercise (9.550).
Ava Ferwerda earned eighth place all-around in her age division in the state with a score of 37.075. Ferwerda also ranked fourth on the vault (9.300) in the state for her age.
In addition, GraceLynn Knowles placed second on the floor exercise (9.525) for her age division in the state, Izzy Kolenda placed third on the vault (9.275) for her age division in the state, and Kennadie Buckner placed sixth on the floor exercise in the State (9.325).
“The state meets were significant and rewarding for our Chalkheadz gymnasts,” Bootz said. “For all of them, this was a first-time attendance. The competition was intense, but our girls’ commitment and confidence shined through. We are proud of the girls and thankful that they choose to train with us.”