If becoming a state champion were as simple as living in southern Mason County, we would have a lot more winners.

The reality is that earning a state championship requires dedication and sacrifice and for three southern Mason County athletes who were all-in, the dream became a reality at the MHSAA tradck and field state championships on June 4.

Ludington senior and Summit Township resident RyAnn Rohrer won the Division 2 discus title with a throw of 135 feet, 7 inches and went on to win a second state championship in the shot put with a throw of 41-11. Her heave of the shot was best of all four divisions.

Hart junior Kellen Kimes, who lives in Riverton Township, won the Division 3 state title in discus at 165-10 and was the state runner-up in the shot put to fellow Riverton Township resident and Mason County Central senior Andrew Quinn. Quinn threw the shot 61-10 1/2, and Kimes threw for 58-8.

Both Quinn and Kimes’ distances bested the Division 1 and 2 championship throws.

Each had different goals in mind when the season began. For Quinn, it was to be a two-event state champion.

“I was probably trying to get both of them but obviously discus didn’t go well,” Quinn said, referring to a tough day at the regional in May where he was unable to reach state in the event. “But yeah, I’d say both of them.”

For Kimes and Rohrer it is more of how far each could throw.

“I didn’t really know I wanted to be a thrower too much until after football season this year,” Kimes said. “I went to the first indoor meet and just loved the atmosphere. My goals changed a lot after every single big (person record). My goal is to throw 60 feet in shot and 170 in discus.”

“At the start of the season, I wanted to get 45 in shot put and 145 in discus so I could beat the school record and my mom’s record,” Rohrer said, referring to her mom D’Ann who was an outstanding athlete at Fremont.

The trio of athletes found their inspirations and motivations from their respective and coaches and families.

“My coaches for sure, my mom and dad, D’Ann and Christopher Rohrer, were both throwers so they know a lot about it and they helped … and my mom’s high school coach, Doug Grezeszak, … breaks it down and talks about technique with me,” said Rohrer.

“My whole family is a big track family. My older sister was a Division 1 collegiate heptathlete, my middle sister just finished her fifth year at Grand Valley State University and is a seven-time All-American in pole vault,” Kime said. “My youngest sister (a high school state champion) had a year at GVSU but had to retire medically due to injuries. My dad helped me buy in to it a lot and told me I could really be pretty good at this.”

“Same with me, but we are a wrestling family,” Quinn said.

Quinn was only in sixth or seventh grade when his older brother Matt started throwing and Matt’s throws coach, Jerome Betts, is also Andrew’s coach.

“(Betts) is a really good guy and pushes me all the time so he is another person who has led me,” Quinn said.

Each took a bit of a different approach when they were on the state’s biggest stage earlier this month.

“I think envisioning the throw is important… on the day of the meet…,” Kimes said. “You have to get yourself amped up and ready. The excitement overcame any nerves that I had.”

Quinn said he can’t think about it. He just does his throws. When he reset the school and county records, he didn’t look at the distance.

“I didn’t even have to look at that 61-1.5 throw, I knew it went far. I hit positions and it just felt good,” he said.

As the boys threw shot put first then competed in discus, the opposite happened for Rohrer. She has a love/hate relationship with discus, so staying relaxed early was critical. Shot put was different.

“I’ve done shot put for so long and I am always ready for it,” she said.

Quinn, the son of David and Kristin Quinn, is headed to Saginaw Valley State University with plans to throw. He plans to enroll in the nursing program and later get his doctorate in anesthesiology to become a nurse anesthetist.

Kimes, the son of Ken and Jordi Kimes, has to go into a boot for 6 weeks to heal a stress fracture. He looks forward to analyzing his year.

“I want to pick out my weaknesses and focus on them so they become my strengths next year,” he said.

Kimes wants to attend medical school and throw at college.

Rohrer chose Calvin University and plans to play basketball and throw. She is undecided in a career field but wants to start in the environmental science discipline with a minor in Spanish and is interested in media studies.

Achieving all they’ve each achieved was through extra time and effort, each said.

“I’d throw a little after school and then go back in to throw again after my throws coach got out of work,” Quinn said. “Nothing is handed out. We did not get state championships without working at it.”

“I see a lot of similarities in athletes who are successful and they set goals. You have to have a goal and then every single day you do something to get to that goal,” Kime said. “Without a goal, you aren’t consistent and maybe one day you’re dedicated and one day you aren’t. That consistency leads in to state champion material.”

“I’m always the person who stays late at practice. If practice is supposed to be done at 5 p.m. then I’m often there until 6 p.m., getting my throws in,” Rohrer said. “I have goals I want to reach and I know I can do it, but I have to put in the time.”

While the Kimes family excelled athletically, the same can be said for the Quinns and Rohrers. Andrew has three older brothers, Josh, Matt and Zach, and the four of them have several state medals between them.

“The competition in the household definitely helps,” he said.

Rohrer has a brother, Chazz, who is a swimmer and a thrower. I think he is always supportive and was a track coach this year and helped me. She also has a set of twin brothers, Remington and Chase, who were multiple-sport athletes.

“Track was a requirement. They (parents) both threw so we had to try it out,” RyAnn said.

Each of the three are multiple-sport athletes — and excelled. Rohrer was a state-qualifying swimmer and an all-state honorable mention and leader on girls basketball team that reached the state semifinals. Quinn was a state champion at 285 pounds, wrestling at a weight class that was about 50 pounds above his weight. Kimes also plays football for Hart.

The work each wanted to put in didn’t end after meeting with the Daily News. Rohrer competed at the Midwest Meet of Champions against state champions from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. She won the shot put (47-0 3/4) and was sixth in the discus (129-11). Kimes is competing at GVSU soon and plans to compete at the Nike High School National Meet in Eugene, Oregon.

Each of the three showed wisdom beyond their years. They could tease one another, but also showed respect for each other and all those who are a part of their community and their support team.