It is not uncommon in high school sports to see talented teams, but talent alone can still leave teams short of their ultimate goals.

There is a special ingredient evident in the talented teams finding success. That special ingredient is camaraderie, sprinkled with strong leadership.

Ludington’s 2021-22 girls basketball team had both camaraderie and leadership, and in just the right doses, and that combination earned them a berth in the MHSAA Final Four.

“They had a goal, those girls had a goal, just to play as long as they could,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe shortly after the Orioles lost to Detroit Edison in the Division 2 state semifinals. “I’m proud of them all.

“They’ve had one of the best seasons of Ludington basketball, period — not just girls basketball,” added Stowe.

When asked about coming up short in the semifinal game and still having smiles on their faces, senior Abi Bandstra said, “Coach talks about enjoying the moment a lot. I think that is what tonight was for us. We made it to the Breslin and there is a lot to be said about that… Despite the outcome, we were here to have a good time and play basketball. We all love basketball and we are going to do it with a smile on our face.”

“Also, I’d like to add, last year when we played Escanaba (in the regionals), we kind of had the same outcome and I remember thinking, I don’t think we gave it our all. I think we gave up and had bad body language so this season… whenever we went out, I just wanted to be sure we kept fighting the whole time and never gave up and kept battling,” senior RyAnn Rohrer commented.

The success of this year’s team likely started a year ago.

When asked about implementing the teamwork and camaraderie and whether it was intentional, Bandstra replied, “I think it was something we started to implement last year. It comes from communicating. We have to be there for each other and communicating all the time.”

Bandstra continued, “There are a lot of selfless actions on the court. It is the little things you don’t really notice, but they make a difference.”

Bandstra said the loss to Cadillac during the regular season may have worked out to be good for the team. After that loss, Bandstra said she and Rohrer talked about what went wrong. They realized they weren’t talking about what they needed from each other (as teammates) to be successful. As leaders, they took that conversation, along with a talk about mental toughness, to the team.

“Coach puts us in places to be successful,” said Bandstra. She also mentioned, “RyAnn’s strength is that she leads our offense and defense and plays with intensity. My strength is that I communicate.”

Every successful team needs leaders, those who will guide the team and promote unity. Bandstra knows being a leader requires team buy-in.

“I am only successful as a leader and stepping into that role this year, because I have a great team/teammates that are willing to cooperate and buy in to that team first mentality,” explained Bandstra.

As a coach, Stowe gives credit to his entire team for their success, but is quick to talk about the great leadership he has in Rohrer and Bandstra. They are both seniors and will be missed, but they are teaching by example.

“RyAnn had this idea to huddle up at times during the game and take the time to uplift each other. It might be something simple, a pat on the back or an encouraging word, but it worked,” commented Bandstra. “In the quarterfinal game when I had to sit a lot because I got fouls early, my teammates said, ‘Abi, we need you here. You’re going to snap out of it and finish the game.’”

Bandstra added, “It feels really good when you know they have your back and are supporting you.”

“We talked about mental toughness this year and what to do during those times (when things get rough) so you’re not getting frustrated with other players and have bad sportsmanship,” said Rohrer.

“We have a saying that we are one. If you see us in the middle, we say, who are we? We say, we are one! That’s what we want to exude on the court, we play together, all five players as one. All five fingers make a fist,” Rohrer said. “I think that was a big goal for us.”

“I think we take it seriously, we’re not all best friends, but when we are out there, we are going to respect each other and we are playing for each other. It is bigger than just one person,” added Bandstra.

Junior Keelyn Laird added, “I definitely think our chemistry this year was at its max potential this year. We all came together on the court, hyping each other up and it carried through the game.”

“We just trust each other to make plays because everyone out their is a player,” added Rohrer.

Camaraderie and leadership; without it even the most talented teams will struggle to be successful.

With it, less talented teams can become Cinderella teams in the post season.

With both, it is possible to build a legacy while making your community proud and creating your own memories of an incredible journey to the Final Four and the Breslin Center.

Well done, Orioles!